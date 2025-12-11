Gavin Newsom Finally Says the Quiet Part Out Loud: Free Healthcare for Illegals ... Heck Yeah, I’m Proud

Colorado Conservatives Receive Cards Mocking Charlie Kirk and Containing Empty Packets of...
justmindy
justmindy | 9:10 PM on December 11, 2025
AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez

At least he admits it now and is no longer lying about it. 

While other leaders in the Democrat party refuse to admit American taxpayer dollars are paying for illegals to get healthcare, Ol' Gavin is shouting loud and proud. He even says he's proud of it. 

It's the circle of life. 

Many other states were doing it also, but they are not as brash as Gav and won't admit it out loud. 

It's no wonder California is in such a mess. 

Newsom is rolling out the carpet for them, basically. 

It's not a lie, at all. 

And also, we plan to keep doing it. 

They just want everyone to wink at their lying. 

Trump was never lying. 

