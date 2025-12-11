Gavin Newsom Finally Says the Quiet Part Out Loud: Free Healthcare for Illegals ... Heck Yeah, I’m Proud

At least he admits it now and is no longer lying about it.

Trump often lies about Democrats giving healthcare to undocumented immigrants. In California, Newsom actually did it. And defends it.



"I'm proud of that. I believe in universal health care."



But, he says, "we failed on the border. We need to own up to that." pic.twitter.com/5MFgK9tFQu — Ezra Klein (@ezraklein) December 11, 2025

While other leaders in the Democrat party refuse to admit American taxpayer dollars are paying for illegals to get healthcare, Ol' Gavin is shouting loud and proud. He even says he's proud of it.

It’s the meme in one tweet, and he almost certainly can’t see it. https://t.co/N1ZlTXUzC3 pic.twitter.com/WFcwU60iKw — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) December 12, 2025

It's the circle of life.

I don’t quite get how Trump is lying about Dems giving illegal immigrants healthcare if Dems in America’s most populous state actually did it. https://t.co/cgcfG2kJNs — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) December 11, 2025

Many other states were doing it also, but they are not as brash as Gav and won't admit it out loud.

“Proud” to be on the wrong side of a 70-30 issue. https://t.co/PR8gI03usF pic.twitter.com/cQSlnyBpaH — Jack Pandol (@jackpandol) December 12, 2025

It's no wonder California is in such a mess.

Plenty of problems with this tweet.



One that isn’t getting enough discussion is that Gavin Newsom wants credit for taxpayer funded healthcare for illegal immigrants… but wants to sound reasonable on the border.



He doesn’t acknowledge how one helped cause the other https://t.co/Yupozmvdhv — Matt Whitlock (@MattWhitlock) December 12, 2025

No chance that offering free healthcare and a commitment to provide sanctuary protections for illegal aliens might have incentivized more illegal immigration to California, right? https://t.co/BcEZ8gJLo0 — AG (@AGHamilton29) December 12, 2025

Newsom is rolling out the carpet for them, basically.

In what sense is it a lie if the Democrats running the largest, most populous state did it? https://t.co/8EJ7vSjVEO — Wesley Yang (@wesyang) December 12, 2025

It's not a lie, at all.

It's not happening and it's great that we did it. https://t.co/gGw3dzKQg5 — La Jolla Populist (@liberscravola) December 12, 2025

And also, we plan to keep doing it.

All blue states do, Ezra. Will you stop pretending this is not a thing everywhere? https://t.co/23Jktsv7eb — Peachy Keenan (@KeenanPeachy) December 12, 2025

“We know they are lying. They know they are lying. They know that we know they are lying. And still they go on lying.” https://t.co/ci93XawBNf — Enemy of the Leviathan (@kirk_quotes) December 12, 2025

They just want everyone to wink at their lying.

Just ridiculous. Mission accomplished - 20mm illegals in country .... for what? Dem votes. He is not about America - he is a globalist and loves illegals over taxpayers and Americans. Its simply evil. https://t.co/EbfAqwpY6d — Mark D. Hill (@mark_d_hill) December 12, 2025

So Trump literally isn’t lying? The second sentence LITERALLY contradicts the first one. Also, half the funding for the program Newsome is talking about comes from the federal government! So Newsome literally admits right here that Trump and Republicans aren’t lying at all about… https://t.co/usSEafbJ3G — Anthony Joseph (AJ) Gullotta II 🇮🇹 (@AJGullotta) December 12, 2025

Trump was never lying.

