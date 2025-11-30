CNN Dragged For Using Sarah Beckstrom's Ex-Boyfriend to Attack Trump
An Adjunct Professor at Cornell Law and Army Veteran, Defends Pete Hegseth’s (Alleged)...
Pete Hegseth Posts a Fake Children's Book to Troll the Leftists Crying Over...
VIP
Can Donald Trump Refuse to Follow an Unconstitutional Judicial Order? (A Deep Dive)
Idaho Bar Tips for Taps Promotion: Help Deport an Illegal Alien and Earn...
‘Sources Say’: Dem Mark Kelly Pushes Latest ‘War Crimes’ Hoax While in Full...
Terrible Trio: Far-Leftist Aftyn Behn Gets AOC and Al Gore’s 'Help' for Her...
Don't Miss This VERY Special Black Friday Offer
From the River to the Rotunda: Tlaib Boasts Hamas Supporters Are Taking Over...
VIP
Texas Dems’ Hunger Games Just Got a New Tribute and She’s Winning
Gov. Tim Walz Deflects to Trump When Confronted With Minnesota’s Billion Dollar Somali...
Gravy Train in Panic Mode: Afghan Evacuation Lobby Melts Down as Terror Incidents...
Jasmine Crockett Disgraces Sarah Beckstrom's Memory, Demands Trump Deport 'White Supremac...
Anonymous WaPo Hit Piece Plus Shadowy ‘Former Officials’ Concern Troll Letter = 2020...

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones are Furious: 'Dylan's never been spoken to like that'

Gordon K
Gordon K | 11:00 PM on November 30, 2025
Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File

It seems that young Dylan Douglas, child of Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones and qualified political commentator due to being the child of Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones, stepped into the political arena and got a royal smackdown. We covered that here in all its gruesome glory.

Advertisement

Well, it turns out that mom and dad are helicopter parents who where none too happy that their baby boy got the 'Fatal Attraction' rabbit treatment at the hands of Meryl Streep as played by Scott Jennings.

Jennings is responding to an article from Yahoo! News, which features such gems as this:

"Dylan's never been spoken to like that in his entire life. He's always been the golden boy — adored, protected. CNN gave him a taste of the real world, and his parents hated every second of it," said a source.

For once, we love hearing from an anonymous source.

And ...

The couple is said to be so "furious" with the media outlet that they intend to "blacklist the whole network" moving forward.

On Zeta-Jones' part, she has reportedly been ranting to her friends about how the interview was "unfair and exploitative," seemingly referring to how her son was left stunned and stuttering at some of the questions he was asked.

Here's what Twitter said at the time.

Recommended

Pete Hegseth Posts a Fake Children's Book to Troll the Leftists Crying Over Dead Narco-Terrorists and LOL
Aaron Walker
Advertisement

Here's the part where we share the best reactions.

But they're good looking and played some real-world roles that make them qualified, like President Martin Sheen!

Oh right, him too.

But mom, he was mean to me!

This is certainly the impression we got from the article. Honestly, some of the most obnoxious activists are those that never had to work for their privilege - privilege they feel so bad about that they'll gladly work to make you surrender yours.

Advertisement

Truth. They do enjoy sputtering their rage on whatever MSNBC is called now.

Let's hope that is was a teachable moment and that young Dylan actually grows from this experience. Let's hope mom and dad do, too.

  • Editor’s Note: Here at Twitchy, we’ve been dealing with real government suppression of free speech for YEARS. Despite the threats and consequences, we refuse to go silent and remain committed to delivering the truth.


Help us fight back against government censorship by joining Twitchy VIP today. Use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CNN GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN HOLLYWOOD

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Pete Hegseth Posts a Fake Children's Book to Troll the Leftists Crying Over Dead Narco-Terrorists and LOL
Aaron Walker
An Adjunct Professor at Cornell Law and Army Veteran, Defends Pete Hegseth’s (Alleged) ‘Double Taps’
Aaron Walker
CNN Dragged For Using Sarah Beckstrom's Ex-Boyfriend to Attack Trump
Aaron Walker
‘Sources Say’: Dem Mark Kelly Pushes Latest ‘War Crimes’ Hoax While in Full ‘If True’ CYA Mode on CNN
Warren Squire
Rep. Jayapal’s Census Tweet Backfires Spectacularly – Thanks for Confirming the Conspiracy Theory Is Real
justmindy
'One Hundred Percent Responsible': Minnesota DHS Employees NUKE Tim Walz Over Somali Fraud
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Pete Hegseth Posts a Fake Children's Book to Troll the Leftists Crying Over Dead Narco-Terrorists and LOL Aaron Walker
Advertisement