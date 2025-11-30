Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones are Furious: 'Dylan's never been spoken to like that'

It seems that young Dylan Douglas, child of Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones and qualified political commentator due to being the child of Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones, stepped into the political arena and got a royal smackdown. We covered that here in all its gruesome glory.

Well, it turns out that mom and dad are helicopter parents who where none too happy that their baby boy got the 'Fatal Attraction' rabbit treatment at the hands of Meryl Streep as played by Scott Jennings.

The public's out there throwing darts at boards, Sport. I don't throw darts at a board. I bet on sure things. Read Sun-tzu, 'The Art of War.' Every battle is won—before it's ever fought. https://t.co/BmlTNHdGVL — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) November 30, 2025

Jennings is responding to an article from Yahoo! News, which features such gems as this:

"Dylan's never been spoken to like that in his entire life. He's always been the golden boy — adored, protected. CNN gave him a taste of the real world, and his parents hated every second of it," said a source.

For once, we love hearing from an anonymous source.

And ...

The couple is said to be so "furious" with the media outlet that they intend to "blacklist the whole network" moving forward. On Zeta-Jones' part, she has reportedly been ranting to her friends about how the interview was "unfair and exploitative," seemingly referring to how her son was left stunned and stuttering at some of the questions he was asked.

Here's what Twitter said at the time.

Leftist Sirius XM radio host Dylan Douglas never had a chance against Scott Jennings.



"You cannot put on the American people that Democrats were the ones that were hurting people"



"Who was casting the votes against opening the government, Democrats or Republicans?" pic.twitter.com/myO1JdHFDk — Thomas Hern (@ThomasMHern) November 11, 2025

Here's the part where we share the best reactions.

You proved why Hollywood doesn't belong in politics. They're all blithering idiots. — LHGrey™️ (@grey4626) November 30, 2025

But they're good looking and played some real-world roles that make them qualified, like President Martin Sheen!

Nice Gordon Gecko. — Peter Van Nostrand (@Nostra2Van) November 30, 2025

Oh right, him too.

It was a pretty tame exchange. This only tells me that he is still being coddled by his parents as an adult. — Ricardo (@tall_n_rich) November 30, 2025

But mom, he was mean to me!

Hard to feel bad for a 24-year-old aggressively coddled his whole life, red-carpet snuggles, scripted “aww” interviews, zero pushback, who melts down the moment regular people won’t kiss the nepo ring. Hollywood force field down, reality just hit.🤣 — ❥❥❥ᗰoᒪᒪie❥❥❥ (@mollie_don) November 30, 2025

This is certainly the impression we got from the article. Honestly, some of the most obnoxious activists are those that never had to work for their privilege - privilege they feel so bad about that they'll gladly work to make you surrender yours.

This is why left-wing pundits tend to avoid moderate or conservative shows: they need to actually back up their claims. Dylan figured he would get a softball discussion on CNN, but he must’ve forgot Scott also works there. — GrokKing (@GrokKing77) November 30, 2025

Truth. They do enjoy sputtering their rage on whatever MSNBC is called now.

Hollywood lives in a make-believe world and an environment where everyone tells them what they want to hear. They cannot handle the real world truths. — SteveAreno (@Steve_A_Reno) November 30, 2025

Scott did more for this young man than his helicopter parents ever did. Next time, he’ll get his facts straight before entering a debate. — Mary K (@MadeMeJoin2Read) November 30, 2025

Let's hope that is was a teachable moment and that young Dylan actually grows from this experience. Let's hope mom and dad do, too.

