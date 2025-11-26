Alex Mealer for Congress: TX 09 Needs a Workhorse, not a Showpony.
More Military Demoralization Courtesy of Far-Left Operatives

Gordon K
Gordon K | 6:30 PM on November 26, 2025
Twitter

You will be shocked to hear this, but the 'Seditious Six' slick 'Illegal Orders' video isn't organic or even some one-off political stunt or fundraiser (VIP).

No, it's true, dear reader!

This one post got the attention of the amazing Data Republican and when that happens, the scummy underbelly of anti-American / Democratic party activism gets exposed.

So what did she uncover? Read on.

What's this? Win Without War is a far-left group? Get out of here! That scent you're smelling? Yep, Alex Soros must be nearby.

Other sleuths were on the job.

The rest of the post. 

On November 11th - just days before the video - the National Lawyers Guild published a page urging service members to refuse "illegal" orders.  The same talking point in the video. Win Without War has put up a billboard in NC urging chaos and dissent within the ranks, a group linked to a 501(c)(4) backed by Soros' Open Society. The group was previously named New Security Action. As per @DataRepublican, Win Without War is partnered with the National Lawyers Guild. National Lawyers Guild is a supporter of antifa. And to wrap it all together? Sen. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) said on national TV a "script" was sent to him. He ended up not participating, but admitted it was coordinated from an external party. There it is. Rope them ALL IN to this investigation. THIS RUNS DEEP. H/t 

All the usual left-wing suspects are represented. Weird how comfortable the Democrats are with far-left and anti-American organizations. And by 'weird', we mean 'disgusting'.


BONUS MATERIAL!

It looks like ABC News joined the fight on the side of the Soros-adjacent propagandists.

Nice that at 6:30 pm, you can get a sanitized version of this on the national news. And by 'nice', we also mean 'disgusting'.

