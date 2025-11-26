More Military Demoralization Courtesy of Far-Left Operatives

You will be shocked to hear this, but the 'Seditious Six' slick 'Illegal Orders' video isn't organic or even some one-off political stunt or fundraiser (VIP).

No, it's true, dear reader!

FAYETTEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA

This country is in the middle of a Marxist revolution and right now the Left is on a full court press, going to work on the military - sewing seeds of dissection, chaos and confusion pic.twitter.com/WyUtWeTt5s — Info-Blurbs (@info_blurbs) November 25, 2025

This one post got the attention of the amazing Data Republican and when that happens, the scummy underbelly of anti-American / Democratic party activism gets exposed.

I'm dying under a book deadline for Dec 1, but took a quick look. The website is notwhatyousignedupfor dot org .



The footer says Win Without War which links to EIN 27-0819099. It's a small 501(c)(4) which seems to have been named New Security Action in the past. Open Society… pic.twitter.com/y4FXragNPg — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) November 26, 2025

So what did she uncover? Read on.

Seems like Alex Soros doesn't have the same opinion of Communism as his father. pic.twitter.com/18ZMRRyY9b — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) November 26, 2025

What's this? Win Without War is a far-left group? Get out of here! That scent you're smelling? Yep, Alex Soros must be nearby.

Under the website, they first sent out their memo about refusing “illegal orders” on 11-11. https://t.co/2vlQw3I22D — Erikaaa (@ErikaC47) November 26, 2025

Other sleuths were on the job.

🚨 BREAKING: It's been revealed that a nonprofit linked to George Soros is fomenting sedition within the military around the same time a "script" went out to Democrat members of Congress urging rebellion within the ranks against President Trump.



There are also links to ANTIFA.… pic.twitter.com/1S4roMD4Vk — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 26, 2025

The rest of the post.

On November 11th - just days before the video - the National Lawyers Guild published a page urging service members to refuse "illegal" orders. The same talking point in the video. Win Without War has put up a billboard in NC urging chaos and dissent within the ranks, a group linked to a 501(c)(4) backed by Soros' Open Society. The group was previously named New Security Action. As per @DataRepublican, Win Without War is partnered with the National Lawyers Guild. National Lawyers Guild is a supporter of antifa. And to wrap it all together? Sen. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) said on national TV a "script" was sent to him. He ended up not participating, but admitted it was coordinated from an external party. There it is. Rope them ALL IN to this investigation. THIS RUNS DEEP. H/t

All the usual left-wing suspects are represented. Weird how comfortable the Democrats are with far-left and anti-American organizations. And by 'weird', we mean 'disgusting'.





BONUS MATERIAL!

It looks like ABC News joined the fight on the side of the Soros-adjacent propagandists.

Members of the U.S. military have the legal right to refuse orders they believe are unlawful, but they risk violating military laws of obedience if the order is in fact lawful, according to experts in military law. https://t.co/JCzHswcxSZ — ABC News (@ABC) November 26, 2025

Nice that at 6:30 pm, you can get a sanitized version of this on the national news. And by 'nice', we also mean 'disgusting'.

