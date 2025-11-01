More Details Released on Thwarted ’Pumpkin Day’ Terrorist Attack in Dearborn
Gov. Ron DeSantis Torches Judge Who Says Trump Can't Require Citizenship Proof on...
DC Mayor Imposes Limited Juvenile Curfew After Navy Yard Chaos on Halloween
Bill Melugin Schools News Anchor About ICE Detainees Without Criminal Convictions
Mary Katharine Ham Goes After Children's YouTuber Ms. Rachel for Criticizing the Cutting...
President Trump: The US May Very Well Go Into Nigeria 'Guns-a-Blazing' to Stop...
'I Am Going to Abhor Evil': Nick Freitas Drops Biblical FIRE on the...
Candidate in Columbus, Ohio, Declares, ' We Believe in Somalia' at Campaign Rally
‘Mayor’ Zohran Mamdani Says If Trump Goes After Illegal Aliens in NYC He’ll...
Jon Stewart Laments How We Got to the Point of Not Seeing Conservatives...
Jasmine Crockett: Republicans 'Harm' Illegal Aliens Because of Skin Color and They Don’t...
Governor Newsom Press Office Posts Self-Own in Responding to JD Vance's Halloween Meme
Democrats Keep Government Shut Down as Tension Arise
From Scary to Mariah Carey: The Festive and Merry Christmas Season Is Here...

Nicki Minaj Praises Trump for His Concern for Nigerian Christians Being Massacred

Gordon K
Gordon K | 10:00 PM on November 01, 2025
Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

From Fox News, which let's face it, love them or hate them, they report what the mainstream media ignores. And here is the perfect ignorable story: a black woman praising Trump for addressing the fanatical Islamist butchering of Nigerian Christians.  

Advertisement

From the Post article:

“Christianity is facing an existential threat in Nigeria. Thousands of Christians are being killed. Radical Islamists are responsible for this mass slaughter,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social on Friday. “The United States cannot stand by while such atrocities are happening in Nigeria, and numerous other countries. We stand ready, willing, and able to save our great Christian population around the world!”

Minaj is open about her Christian faith and said that the president’s statement made her “feel a deep sense of gratitude.”

Some of us remember how George W. Bush was adored in Africa for his work eradicating AIDS in Africa all the while being vilified by the left for being racist and homophobic.

Recommended

'I Am Going to Abhor Evil': Nick Freitas Drops Biblical FIRE on the Left's 'I'm Offended' Arguments
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Cheers to any famous person who will not stay silent for unfashionable causes even though it might cost her for going against the clique.

We didn't. Bingo is for old people (cough, cough).

Indeed it does. Sadly, Soros and the enormous left-wing messaging apparatus cannot use it for political gain so it will remain underreported. There will be no campus protests, encampments, rallies or even pre-printed protest signs made.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

CHRISTIANITY DONALD TRUMP ISLAM TERRORISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'I Am Going to Abhor Evil': Nick Freitas Drops Biblical FIRE on the Left's 'I'm Offended' Arguments
Grateful Calvin
More Details Released on Thwarted ’Pumpkin Day’ Terrorist Attack in Dearborn
Brett T.
Bill Melugin Schools News Anchor About ICE Detainees Without Criminal Convictions
Brett T.
Gov. Ron DeSantis Torches Judge Who Says Trump Can't Require Citizenship Proof on Voter Registration
Brett T.
Mary Katharine Ham Goes After Children's YouTuber Ms. Rachel for Criticizing the Cutting of SNAP
Brett T.
DC Mayor Imposes Limited Juvenile Curfew After Navy Yard Chaos on Halloween
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

'I Am Going to Abhor Evil': Nick Freitas Drops Biblical FIRE on the Left's 'I'm Offended' Arguments Grateful Calvin
Advertisement