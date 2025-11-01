Nicki Minaj Praises Trump for His Concern for Nigerian Christians Being Massacred

From Fox News, which let's face it, love them or hate them, they report what the mainstream media ignores. And here is the perfect ignorable story: a black woman praising Trump for addressing the fanatical Islamist butchering of Nigerian Christians.

Rap star Nicki Minaj thanks Trump for addressing persecution of Christians in Nigeriahttps://t.co/R42VM3c9I8 — Stacy D (@StacyDmomof5) November 1, 2025

From the Post article:

“Christianity is facing an existential threat in Nigeria. Thousands of Christians are being killed. Radical Islamists are responsible for this mass slaughter,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social on Friday. “The United States cannot stand by while such atrocities are happening in Nigeria, and numerous other countries. We stand ready, willing, and able to save our great Christian population around the world!” Minaj is open about her Christian faith and said that the president’s statement made her “feel a deep sense of gratitude.”

I never thought in my wildest dreams that Nikki Minaj would praise president Trump love it — Mike Gee (@MikeGeeNY00) November 1, 2025

Some of us remember how George W. Bush was adored in Africa for his work eradicating AIDS in Africa all the while being vilified by the left for being racist and homophobic.

Pop stars stay silent on Christian persecution. Nicki didn’t. Trump didn’t. That’s what leadership looks like. https://t.co/w2k81iqWGZ — Matthew Newgarden (@a_newgarden) November 1, 2025

Cheers to any famous person who will not stay silent for unfashionable causes even though it might cost her for going against the clique.

who had this on their bingo card for today? https://t.co/8GjFDsWKMo — Barbarian Capital (@BarbarianCap) November 1, 2025

We didn't. Bingo is for old people (cough, cough).

This needs to be talked about more. 🙏🏼 https://t.co/sCW8wM0TCR — Joy (@missjoynicole) November 1, 2025

Indeed it does. Sadly, Soros and the enormous left-wing messaging apparatus cannot use it for political gain so it will remain underreported. There will be no campus protests, encampments, rallies or even pre-printed protest signs made.