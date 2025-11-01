President Trump: The US May Very Well Go Into Nigeria 'Guns-a-Blazing' to Stop Christian Genocide

The slaughter of Christians in Nigeria by Islamists has been flying under the media radar for quite some time. As we reported back in April, the bodies of 31 Nigerian Catholics were recovered during Holy Week. On Christmas in 2023, coordinated attacks killed over 140 Christians who were worshiping. As our own Gordon K. will tell you in a bit, rapper Nicki Minaj, of all people, praised President Donald Trump for a Truth Social post in which he acknowledged the slaughter: "The United States cannot stand by while such atrocities are happening in Nigeria, and numerous other countries. We stand ready, willing, and able to save our great Christian population around the world!” Trump posted on Friday.

Trump has taken his stance one large step further by posting again to Truth Social that "THE NIGERIAN GOVERNMENT BETTER MOVE FAST" as if the U.S. attacks, "it will be fast, vicious, and sweet."

BREAKING: President Trump threatens to go into Nigeria “guns-a-blazing” to completely wipe out the Islamic terrorists who are killing Christians.



“I am hereby instructing our Department of War to prepare for possible action.”



“If we attack, it will be fast, vicious, and sweet,… pic.twitter.com/e9UrNas6Tm — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 1, 2025

The post continues:

… just like the terrorist thugs attack our CHERISHED Christians! WARNING: THE NIGERIAN GOVERNMENT BETTER MOVE FAST!”

It's about time someone started standing up for Christians worldwide! — Richard (@RedWallPleb) November 1, 2025

It’s nice to have a president who stands up for Christians. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 1, 2025

The 9th Crusade is upon us.



We are ready. pic.twitter.com/9nNorVP7rm — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) November 1, 2025

Finally, someone with guts to say it. — Meta (@metansangames) November 1, 2025

Never thought I’d see the day. — ZNO 🇺🇸 (@therealZNO) November 1, 2025

We're hoping this is just a threat to motivate the Nigerian government. A lot of posters are afraid of the peace president starting a war with American boots on the ground in Africa.

I agree what they are doing is wrong. But cut off their funding. Don't go in and wipe them out. We should have NOTHING to do with them. That includes funding or correcting their wrongs — Matthew J (@Freyguy02) November 1, 2025

***

