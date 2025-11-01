President Trump: The US May Very Well Go Into Nigeria 'Guns-a-Blazing' to Stop Christian Genocide

DC Mayor Imposes Limited Juvenile Curfew After Navy Yard Chaos on Halloween
Brett T. | 7:30 PM on November 01, 2025
AP Photo/Ben Curtis

The slaughter of Christians in Nigeria by Islamists has been flying under the media radar for quite some time. As we reported back in April, the bodies of 31 Nigerian Catholics were recovered during Holy Week. On Christmas in 2023, coordinated attacks killed over 140 Christians who were worshiping. As our own Gordon K. will tell you in a bit, rapper Nicki Minaj, of all people, praised President Donald Trump for a Truth Social post in which he acknowledged the slaughter: "The United States cannot stand by while such atrocities are happening in Nigeria, and numerous other countries. We stand ready, willing, and able to save our great Christian population around the world!” Trump posted on Friday.

Trump has taken his stance one large step further by posting again to Truth Social that "THE NIGERIAN GOVERNMENT BETTER MOVE FAST" as if the U.S. attacks, "it will be fast, vicious, and sweet."

The post continues:

… just like the terrorist thugs attack our CHERISHED Christians! WARNING: THE NIGERIAN GOVERNMENT BETTER MOVE FAST!”

We're hoping this is just a threat to motivate the Nigerian government. A lot of posters are afraid of the peace president starting a war with American boots on the ground in Africa.

***

Editor's Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

