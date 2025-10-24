'I Can't Believe They Did This to The People's House' Memes Respond to Dems Manufactured Hysteria

So Trump is renovating part of the East Wing of the White House. In a sane era it would be a 'yeah, so what' moment, but this is not a sane era. Democrats, their communications consultants and their social media interns decided that this would be the hill they die on. A weird, stupid and frivolous hill. We guess it's their companion piece to the No Kings astroturf campaign they've been on.

Advertisement

OH NO, Donald Trump is destroying the people’s house!



This is an image from the 1934 demolition of the West Wing, when FDR expanded and modernized it. pic.twitter.com/1HXGojDzN8 — Arlington GOP (@goparlington) October 23, 2025

You see, it has happened before and more than once. But you'd never know it from the Apocalyptic wailing coming from Dems on social media.

This is the picture Donald Trump doesn’t want America to see. pic.twitter.com/kHM8IXNRhP — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) October 23, 2025

Oh, Chuck ... yes, this thing happening out in the open is a deep, dark Trump secret. Aren't Chuck et. al. afraid they'll look very stupid when something else is constructed in its place?

LOL! What were we thinking, of course not!

Ripping apart the White House just like he's ripping apart the Constitution. https://t.co/zrQVgAIoqB — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) October 21, 2025

The White House became my home when I was twelve years old. I always understood that it wasn’t my ‘house’; it was The People’s House. https://t.co/4nwSllGaRj — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) October 23, 2025

As with every idiot cloud, there's a meme-y silver lining.

I can’t believe they did this to the People’s House.



Trump must be stopped! pic.twitter.com/NKSniSZwp9 — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) October 24, 2025

We're not sure who started this, but we do love the spirit of cooperation!

I can not believe they did this to the people's house... https://t.co/TPgRceb6gp pic.twitter.com/Fbm24pXL1e — Philip Reichert (@PhilipReichert) October 24, 2025

I can not believe they did this to the people's house... pic.twitter.com/wqP53oVEJq — Voödoo 6 von Inyanga (@6Voodoo) October 22, 2025

I was promised a play place and supersized fries pic.twitter.com/vUOvvNU7zw — 👣ℙ𝕖𝕕𝕣𝕠'𝕤 𝕄𝕦𝕤𝕥𝕒𝕔𝕙𝕖🇺🇲 (@OfAthenry) October 22, 2025

I can not believe they did this to the people's house... https://t.co/DfzijAoYlf pic.twitter.com/jv8Ifyz30r — HUNTSMAN 🇺🇲 (@maphumanintent) October 23, 2025

I can not believe they did this to the people’s house… https://t.co/qQn6eaITMt pic.twitter.com/Sg73YjGgr9 — THE Bacon Father (@LemacksMedia) October 23, 2025

Of course this could not be complete without a Waffle House reference.

I can not believe they did this to the people's house... https://t.co/vv1uSl1LpT pic.twitter.com/MN5yQIDZIx — John Ʌ Konrad V (@johnkonrad) October 23, 2025

AI might go full Skynet and ending all of us, but for now, it's keeping us sane and in stitches.