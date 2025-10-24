Hakeem Jeffries Endorses Zohran Mamdani for NYC Mayor as Democrat Party Embraces Socialism
Tara Setmayer Compares WH Ballroom Construction to the Deadly 9/11 Terrorist Attack on...
VIP
Ghost of Yotei Is Not Woke and Is Excellent: A Review
VIP
Florida Ditches Cell Phones, Boosts Brains: Classroom Ban Proves Kids Learn Better Without...
BATS*** INSANE: Kansas Legislator Thinks the Trump Team Is Plotting an Escape to...
Zohran Mamdani’s Galling Gall: Propping Up His Aunt as 9/11’s Poster Victim Triggers...
Senator Mark Kelly's Desperate Ploy: Boosting a Butchered Karoline Leavitt Clip with Zero...
Heartbreaking Setback: New Late-Term Abortion Clinics in Colorado and New Jersey Spark Out...
BLASPHEMER! America Gets a Lecture on Christianity From Noted Biblical Scholar ... Jimmy...
ABC News Pores Over Satellite Images to Let Us Know What Trump's WH...
Shocking Fraud in FL Semi-Truck Crash: Illegal Failed CDL 10 Times, School Lied...
Klobuchar and Warren’s Cringey ‘Statler and Waldorf’-Like Ballroom Video Is All Muppet and...
RNC Research (and CNN) SINK Chuck Schumer's Talking Point on Karoline Leavitt's 'Trump...
Mamdani: NYC’s Socialist Darling Rides High on Rent-Free Dreams, While America Gags on...

'I Can't Believe They Did This to The People's House' Memes Respond to Dems Manufactured Hysteria

Gordon K
Gordon K | 11:00 PM on October 24, 2025
Twitchy

So Trump is renovating part of the East Wing of the White House. In a sane era it would be a 'yeah, so what' moment, but this is not a sane era. Democrats, their communications consultants and their social media interns decided that this would be the hill they die on. A weird, stupid and frivolous hill. We guess it's their companion piece to the No Kings astroturf campaign they've been on.

Advertisement

You see, it has happened before and more than once. But you'd never know it from the Apocalyptic wailing coming from Dems on social media.

Oh, Chuck ... yes, this thing happening out in the open is a deep, dark Trump secret. Aren't Chuck et. al. afraid they'll look very stupid when something else is constructed in its place?

LOL! What were we thinking, of course not! 

As with every idiot cloud, there's a meme-y silver lining.

We're not sure who started this, but we do love the spirit of cooperation!

Recommended

BATS*** INSANE: Kansas Legislator Thinks the Trump Team Is Plotting an Escape to Argentina
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Of course this could not be complete without a Waffle House reference.

AI might go full Skynet and ending all of us, but for now, it's keeping us sane and in stitches.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

CHUCK SCHUMER DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP GAVIN NEWSOM WHITE HOUSE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

BATS*** INSANE: Kansas Legislator Thinks the Trump Team Is Plotting an Escape to Argentina
Grateful Calvin
Tara Setmayer Compares WH Ballroom Construction to the Deadly 9/11 Terrorist Attack on the Pentagon
Warren Squire
Zohran Mamdani’s Galling Gall: Propping Up His Aunt as 9/11’s Poster Victim Triggers Epic Backlash
justmindy
BRUTAL: The Look on Hakeem Jeffries Face When CNBC Called Out His BS About O-Care Subsidies Is Priceless
Doug P.
BLASPHEMER! America Gets a Lecture on Christianity From Noted Biblical Scholar ... Jimmy Kimmel?
Grateful Calvin
Hakeem Jeffries Endorses Zohran Mamdani for NYC Mayor as Democrat Party Embraces Socialism
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

BATS*** INSANE: Kansas Legislator Thinks the Trump Team Is Plotting an Escape to Argentina Grateful Calvin
Advertisement