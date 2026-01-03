Joe Biden's 2020 Slam on Trump About Maduro Is Aging Worse by the Minute

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife were taken into custody in Venezuela overnight, and they are reportedly currently en route to New York to face these charges:

Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, have been indicted in the Southern District of New York. Nicolas Maduro has been charged with Narco-Terrorism Conspiracy, Cocaine Importation Conspiracy, Possession of Machineguns and Destructive Devices, and Conspiracy to Possess Machineguns and Destructive Devices against the United States. They will soon face the full wrath of American justice on American soil in American courts. On behalf of the entire U.S. DOJ, I would like to thank President Trump for having the courage to demand accountability on behalf of the American People, and a huge thank you to our brave military who conducted the incredible and highly successful mission to capture these two alleged international narco traffickers.

It probably won't surprise you to learn that many Democrats were for getting Maduro out of power before they were against it. All it took was for President Trump to take action and the Dems instinctively took the other side of the issue (not unlike how we've seen the Left act like they're defense attorneys for cartel drug runners because the Trump administration is taking them out).

There are many past takes from Democrats that are aging badly now that the Left is criticizing what happened in Venezuela last night, but we'll focus on just a couple, starting with Rep. Jamie Raskin's post in 2024 and ending with a Biden tweet from 2020:

Last year, demanding the world oppose Maduro because he’s “right wing.” 😀 https://t.co/CkmO6f9XSZ — MAZE (@mazemoore) January 3, 2026

Wow, Maduro sounds like a real bad "right-wing" dictator:

The democratic world must stand up for the rule of law in Venezuela and oppose Maduro’s assault on the electoral process and free speech. The right-wing attack on democratic institutions anywhere is a threat to freedom everywhere. https://t.co/AjKOgvtAGz — Rep. Jamie Raskin (@RepRaskin) August 2, 2024

Now the Dems are sounding like if they had their way Maduro would be sent back to Venezuela and put back in power.

And we can't talk about incompetent foreign policy without going back to this doozy from the account of then presidential candidate Joe Biden:

Trump talks tough on Venezuela, but admires thugs and dictators like Nicolas Maduro.



As President, I will stand with the Venezuelan people and for democracy. https://t.co/eUt28UxyXS — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) June 22, 2020

Narrator: OOF.

This aged HORRIBLY https://t.co/fwxGgS4LT1 — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) January 3, 2026

It sure did!

Aged like milk.



Biden was never in the game. Just a waste of space for 4 years. https://t.co/mmEkFwOFC2 — John Seravalli (@John_Seravalli1) January 3, 2026

Whoops...and now every Democrat is denouncing an operation to execute a federal warrant while we slept.



Democrats have no principles. It's about whatever way the left wind is blowing to gain power.



Yesterday's margaritas with Kilmar Abrego Garcia is today's Maduro. They'll… https://t.co/pEpy1xMkJi — Tommy Tuberville (@CoachForGov) January 3, 2026

There were many Dems a few years ago who had anti-Maduro takes, but all it took to get them to change their position was for Trump to take action. TDS is again on full display this weekend.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy.

