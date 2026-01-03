Adam Kinzinger Thinks Trump’s Capture of Maduro Was the Right Call

'PRIORITIES' Alert! Guy Benson Spots the DNC Taking the Next Predictable Step After...
Brett T. | 4:00 PM on January 03, 2026
Meme

Talk about shock and awe. We were expecting cries of "war crimes" from one of President Donald Trump's biggest opponents, but former January 6 select committee member Adam Kinzinger thinks that Trump made the right call in making a strike against Venezuela's military and capturing Nicolás Maduro and his wife. He's seen the light.

Kinzinger even weighed in with a well-thought-out caveat:

Last we've heard, she fled to Russia.

We did notice that while he gave props to Delta Force for the execution, he didn't mention whose call it was. Baby steps.

***

Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration's bold leadership, we are respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

