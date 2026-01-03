Adam Kinzinger Thinks Trump’s Capture of Maduro Was the Right Call

Talk about shock and awe. We were expecting cries of "war crimes" from one of President Donald Trump's biggest opponents, but former January 6 select committee member Adam Kinzinger thinks that Trump made the right call in making a strike against Venezuela's military and capturing Nicolás Maduro and his wife. He's seen the light.

Maduro was never the legitimate president of Venezuela.



The precision action by Delta to get Maduro without massive military occupation is a how it should be done.



This was the right call. May Maduro face justice and the people of Venezuela be free — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@AdamKinzinger) January 3, 2026

Holy smokes…2026 IS a new year since I’m RT this! — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) January 3, 2026

Was that painful? — Lady L. North 💙❤️🏀 🏈 (@LadyLNorth) January 3, 2026

It took incredible courage for you to post this, Alan. — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🇸🇴Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) January 3, 2026

Holy shit we agree. — Mike Sperrazza (@MikeASperrazza) January 3, 2026

Someone hacked your X! Where is the crying twatwaffle raging at Trump? — Steven King 🇺🇲🇺🇸 (@cusefan68) January 3, 2026

I never thought I’d be agreeing with Adam Kinzinger about anything, but that he was able to put his usual political showmanship aside and give credit where credit is due? Well, I also have to give credit where due. — RealBruddahIz (@itemple7) January 3, 2026

So... TRUMP did a great job, right? — Ron Phillips Jr 🇺🇸 (@ronphillipsjr1) January 3, 2026

Wow… I almost never agree with you these days but kudos to you for actually giving credit where it’s due. Everything doesn’t always have to be so binary. — TheWholeTruth (@Quit_Lying_2_Us) January 3, 2026

Who are you and what did you do with Adam Kinzinger? — Gilly 🐢✨ (@HgLoew) January 3, 2026

OMG....been so long since you made a sensible comment.



Congratulations. — Oppositivus Moderatus (WE are Charlie Kirk) (@bradleyariley) January 3, 2026

Wow. Thank you for not acting like the pearl clutching representatives. 🫶🏻 — Aurora 🇺🇲 (@FloreFlos) January 3, 2026

Good to see you can think on your own and not follow the standard left response we’re seeing. — Your Mom! (@YourMom_backup2) January 3, 2026

Well now you’ve got me second guessing my own support for this. If you approve, then there must be something wrong with it. — John Galt (@USAPatriotBT) January 3, 2026

Thank you for being sensible today. I love to see it. — Caleb Box (@calebbox) January 3, 2026

Kinzinger even weighed in with a well-thought-out caveat:

If Trump leaves the VP in power then this was pointless — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@AdamKinzinger) January 3, 2026

Last we've heard, she fled to Russia.

We did notice that while he gave props to Delta Force for the execution, he didn't mention whose call it was. Baby steps.

