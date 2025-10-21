Leftist Media's Daily Tantrum: President Trump’s East Wing Remodel Triggers Epic Hissy Fit

Another Open Borders Nightmare: Repeat Illegal DUI Killer Takes Innocent NC Man's Life—Tha...
justmindy
justmindy | 7:30 AM on October 21, 2025
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Leftist media sites live to have a daily freak out about some innocuous move by President Trump. Apparently, today, the topic is White House remodeling. 

The area being remodeled is frequently revamped and was not part of the historical White House, but that won't stop them from spiraling.

Yes, yes, many are sick of the constant 'sky is falling' nonsense.

If a lightbulb burns out or a toilet clogs, they better not repair it. It may take away from the historical value. Eyeroll.

Call them 'shovel ready jobs' and call it a day.

Of course, Gavin had to pipe up. It's not unexpected for him not to understand history. 

That answer is probably infinity. 

It's (D) different when Gavin does it, you see?

The internet was a mistake. First off, Trump was constantly impeached during his first term. If he were doing anything wrong, the Democrats would be calling for his impeachment again. They know he isn’t, so they just scare people online about some existential threat. Suddenly, these people care about national monuments. It's impossible to keep up.

