Leftist Media's Daily Tantrum: President Trump’s East Wing Remodel Triggers Epic Hissy Fit

Leftist media sites live to have a daily freak out about some innocuous move by President Trump. Apparently, today, the topic is White House remodeling.

The East Wing isn't part of the historical White House structure. It's an office building that was built by FDR and there have been repeated modifications over the years.



But please, freak out some more. https://t.co/xvmiBGkHyy — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) October 21, 2025

The area being remodeled is frequently revamped and was not part of the historical White House, but that won't stop them from spiraling.

Lefties are going crazy over Trump (using his own money) to update the east wing. Here’s the west wing being updated in 1934 by FDR.



Is anyone else getting sick of the “Sky Is Falling” leftwing lunatics? https://t.co/m5h0H0UeHX pic.twitter.com/Ke2LQ7t8RD — Nick Schroer (@NickBSchroer) October 20, 2025

Yes, yes, many are sick of the constant 'sky is falling' nonsense.

OK, this one is already out of control with the usual Democrat style of ferocious stupidity.



The White House has constantly evolved through the centuries. So when the next imbecilic Democrat starts complaining about this ongoing improvement, show them the link I'm going to put… https://t.co/BqI0ZM9LV2 pic.twitter.com/Hzymnqe52v — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) October 21, 2025

If a lightbulb burns out or a toilet clogs, they better not repair it. It may take away from the historical value. Eyeroll.

One, it is actually needed, as events are often held in tents because of a lack of space. It's also privately funded. And who cares about the "time" of construction workers being paid by private donors?



Find something else to waste your energy on. It's dumb to be crying about… https://t.co/gCChbsqfjd — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) October 21, 2025

Call them 'shovel ready jobs' and call it a day.

NARRATOR: The East Wing is not part of the White House structure. https://t.co/z8lAfOuIyv — RBe (@RBPundit) October 21, 2025

Ripping apart the White House just like he's ripping apart the Constitution. https://t.co/zrQVgAIoqB — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) October 21, 2025

Of course, Gavin had to pipe up. It's not unexpected for him not to understand history.

Serious, how high are you right now? https://t.co/uSUPQEh3bw — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) October 21, 2025

That answer is probably infinity.

Like you arresting innocent people for not wearing a mask, walking on the beach and playing in public parks?



But go on Queen! 🤡 — Hunter Eagleman™ (@Hunter_Eagleman) October 21, 2025

It's (D) different when Gavin does it, you see?

Uh…it won’t be “Trump’s” ballroom in a little over three years.



You’re welcome to disagree with the decision to build it, but it’s hardly a decision based on personal greed. https://t.co/Y8cUvMqgDt — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) October 21, 2025

Barack Obama or Joe Biden would have been impeached for this. I am absolutely stunned that Republicans in Congress are so afraid of Donald Trump that they can’t object to defacing the White House. https://t.co/yp67YE89Us — George S. Mack (@DrGeorgeSMack) October 20, 2025

The internet was a mistake. First off, Trump was constantly impeached during his first term. If he were doing anything wrong, the Democrats would be calling for his impeachment again. They know he isn’t, so they just scare people online about some existential threat. Suddenly, these people care about national monuments. It's impossible to keep up.

