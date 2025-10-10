Memo Mix-Up: Jamie Raskin and Hakeem Jeffries Contradict Each Other Over Pursuing Future...
The Ultimate Townhall Media Experience Has Arrived
Irony Alert: Dave Weigel Is VERY Concerned About Nazi, Fascist Republicans Using the...
Scott Jennings: Blasts ‘Journos’ and Dems Screeching About ‘Selective Prosecution’ of Leti...
X Laughs As Nobel Committee Announces the Selection of 'Anyone But Trump' for...
Nobel Laureate Stuns Elites, Dedicates Prize to Trump
Cue the Left's ARGLES, BARGLES, and RARS! Russ Vought Just Posted 4 Words...
THIS --> Mollie Hemingway's Powerful Post PERFECTLY Pulverizes the Entire Virginia Democra...
Senate Judiciary Dems Got Mugshot Ratioed While Clutching Pearls Over Trump's 'WEAPONIZED'...
My Guy, This Ain't IT! Mary Katharine Ham and Others NUKE Jay Jones...
VIP
Uber-Troll Lefty Account Call to Activism Accidentally Asks Who the Hell Would Vote...
Guy Benson Shuts Chris Murphy DOWN With 1 Simple Fact for Claiming Republicans...
VIP
Politico Keeps Pretending We Didn't See All the Dems' Lawfare When Trump Was...
'You're NEXT, Bro': Seems Adam Schiff KNOWS His Terrible, No-Good, Very Bad Year...

Nobel Prize Winner, Maria Corina Machado Dedicates Award to Trump

Gordon K
Gordon K | 6:20 PM on October 10, 2025
AP Photo/Matias Delacroix, File

As Calvin noted earlier, Trump was snubbed for a Nobel Prize. Honestly, and in this writer's opinion, who cares? The left love to award themselves participation trophies to flatter their own virtue and own the cons. So if President Trump brokers a deal to end hostilities in Israel / Gaza and floofy Eurocrats who value goodthink over actual good actions snub him, what does it matter in the big picture?

Advertisement

But what does matter and speaks highly of a deserved winner, is praise from Maria Corina Machado, who fights for democracy in Venezuela, dedicating her accolades to Trump's work.

This is something no bien pensant liberal can conceive of: working for a common cause even if the other person is icky. Kudos, Ms. Machado.

Yep.

Our point, exactly.

Recommended

X Laughs As Nobel Committee Announces the Selection of 'Anyone But Trump' for Peace Prize
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

So much 'BINGO!'

Translation.

We Venezuelans are grateful, and she, as a representative of the Venezuelans, is being fair, grateful, noble, and as you say, even shrewd, why not? Leave your miseries.

Translation.

Nominating @MariaCorinaYA for the Nobel Peace Prize, along with my colleagues @RepCarlos, @MarioDB, and @SecRubio, was a great honor.

Today, the world recognizes what Venezuelans have always known: she embodies courage, integrity, and an unwavering love for freedom.

Seems like Venezuelans appreciate her pro-democracy work. Sorry, limousine liberals like Sean Penn and Marc Ruffalo, for those ungrateful peasants who resist your utopian plans and reject dictatorship under the banner of Socialism.

Advertisement

And it does seem that there's some mutual respect going on here. This is a good day.

Tags:

DONALD TRUMP ISRAEL VENEZUELA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

X Laughs As Nobel Committee Announces the Selection of 'Anyone But Trump' for Peace Prize
Grateful Calvin
Irony Alert: Dave Weigel Is VERY Concerned About Nazi, Fascist Republicans Using the Word Terrorist
Grateful Calvin
Scott Jennings: Blasts ‘Journos’ and Dems Screeching About ‘Selective Prosecution’ of Letitia James
Warren Squire
Memo Mix-Up: Jamie Raskin and Hakeem Jeffries Contradict Each Other Over Pursuing Future Trump Lawfare
Warren Squire
THIS --> Mollie Hemingway's Powerful Post PERFECTLY Pulverizes the Entire Virginia Democrat Ticket
Sam J.
Cue the Left's ARGLES, BARGLES, and RARS! Russ Vought Just Posted 4 Words We've All Been WAITING FOR
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

X Laughs As Nobel Committee Announces the Selection of 'Anyone But Trump' for Peace Prize Grateful Calvin
Advertisement