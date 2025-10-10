Nobel Prize Winner, Maria Corina Machado Dedicates Award to Trump

As Calvin noted earlier, Trump was snubbed for a Nobel Prize. Honestly, and in this writer's opinion, who cares? The left love to award themselves participation trophies to flatter their own virtue and own the cons. So if President Trump brokers a deal to end hostilities in Israel / Gaza and floofy Eurocrats who value goodthink over actual good actions snub him, what does it matter in the big picture?

But what does matter and speaks highly of a deserved winner, is praise from Maria Corina Machado, who fights for democracy in Venezuela, dedicating her accolades to Trump's work.

Maria Corina Machado dedicates her Nobel Peace Prize to the people of Venezuela and to President Donald Trump for his support of their freedom



Very smart political move by Machado pic.twitter.com/gDyVyVO8bc — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) October 10, 2025

This is something no bien pensant liberal can conceive of: working for a common cause even if the other person is icky. Kudos, Ms. Machado.

Classy move. — AngeeKL (@Patriot_USA21) October 10, 2025

Yep.

Truly more meaningful than winning the Peace Prize for Trump. This is a classy lady who deserves recognition for her honesty and recognition of her partners in winning this prize — Debby.Johnston (@DebbyAJ) October 10, 2025

Our point, exactly.

This is a high-class move from this year's Nobel Prize recipient that redeems this particular award despite the disgraceful state of the organization that issued it. https://t.co/QQcJ4lVhRJ — Timothy Michael Hurst (@TimothyMHurst) October 10, 2025

So much 'BINGO!'

Los venezolanos somos agradecidos y Ella como representante de los venezolanos está siendo justa agradecida, noble y como ud dice hasta astuta porque no? dejé sus miserias https://t.co/1wBlcOxE3I — Morelia Ovalles (@MoreliaOvalles) October 10, 2025

Translation.

We Venezuelans are grateful, and she, as a representative of the Venezuelans, is being fair, grateful, noble, and as you say, even shrewd, why not? Leave your miseries.

Nominar a @MariaCorinaYA al Premio Nobel de la Paz, junto an mis colegas @RepCarlos, @MarioDB y @SecRubio, fue gran un honor.



Hoy, el mundo reconoce lo que los venezolanos siempre han sabido: ella encarna el valor, la integridad y un amor inquebrantable por la libertad. pic.twitter.com/nS21qiihET — Rep. María Elvira Salazar (@RepMariaSalazar) October 10, 2025

Translation.

Nominating @MariaCorinaYA for the Nobel Peace Prize, along with my colleagues @RepCarlos, @MarioDB, and @SecRubio, was a great honor. Today, the world recognizes what Venezuelans have always known: she embodies courage, integrity, and an unwavering love for freedom.

Seems like Venezuelans appreciate her pro-democracy work. Sorry, limousine liberals like Sean Penn and Marc Ruffalo, for those ungrateful peasants who resist your utopian plans and reject dictatorship under the banner of Socialism.

Very gracious, Maria Corina!

If Trump was spurned because of course, she is an excellent choice... https://t.co/X3tj1mmoCo — Grazie Pozo Christie, M.D. (@GChristiemd) October 10, 2025

Trump posted about the Nobel Peace Prize winner Maria Corina Machado in January:



“Peacefully expressing the voices and the will of the Venezuelan people”



🇺🇸🇻🇪 pic.twitter.com/ptX9ZWHKnO — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) October 10, 2025

And it does seem that there's some mutual respect going on here. This is a good day.