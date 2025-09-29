British Pub Give George Orwell Treatment to Labour's Orwellian Policies

Lots of pixels have been spilled (spilt, for our British neighbours) about how Britain in, the grip of self-destructive wokeness, have clamped down on free speech while turning a blind eye to Islamist violence. They embrace a fascistic crackdown on disfavored (disfavoured) political views while blatantly showing a bias that has earned their Labour (Labor) Prime Minister the moniker 'Two-Tier Keir'.

Advertisement

Thankfully, Brits are pushing back, even though their progressive compatriots condemn everything as fascism and racism. Regardless, they press on while it's still legal. Read on.

🚨 A Pub in New Brighton, England, has been renamed to "The George Orwell" and has the phrase 'Big brother is watching you' constantly projected on the side of the building 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿



Bravo to whoever is behind this 👏 pic.twitter.com/TxmG5yRtBn — BRITAIN IS BROKEN 🇬🇧 (@BROKENBRITAIN0) September 28, 2025

Kudos for bravely calling it as you see it.

Responses were largely positive. Sure, there were emotional children who immediately played the fashist/raycist card, but we shant (shall not) waste our time with them.

Very clever and sadly true in 2025 in the UK. https://t.co/szcEjOu0dO — Mirelle ✡️ (@JewishMirelle) September 29, 2025

This is funny, but this country and it’s true people is at serious threat as long as Keir Starmer and Labour are allowed legislate our destruction. Something has to happen. https://t.co/wMcT7bqF8y — Just Dan 🇬🇧 (@RomNatDanUK) September 29, 2025

Sadly, we understand that the 'conservative' party, the Torys, are spineless on immigration and defending their peoples' right. It's not unlike our 'cash the checks and do nothing' RINO Republicans.

Maybe there's yet hope for Britain.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.





Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.