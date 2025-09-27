Eric Swalwell Wants to Fight You to Defend Left-Wing Violence

Congressman Eric Swalwell is a troll, a boring troll, a boring troll with a room temperature IQ. Even Foo, the bosslady acknowledges that our readers are tired of his stupid takes because they are as common as breathing.

That said, this is so incredibly awful that it deserves a call-out. You see, Eric heard that the Democrats have a masculinity problem and his equally stupid advisors thought he'd be just the boy to bring macho back to the party.

Behold.

Come at me. You’re not making me shrink with your cosplaying death threats. You are weak and pathetic. And soon, you will be completely irrelevant. https://t.co/RpDZpqBb5E — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) September 26, 2025

Seriously, the good Congressman from California pulls off 'tough guy' as convincingly as Neil Patrick Harris playing The Terminator. But the real absurdity comes from what he's replying to.

You want to shoot at our leaders? Burn our churches? Assault our women? You want to dismiss all charges? Fail to investigate, fail to prosecute, fail to uphold a basic social compact? You want to justify assault, vandalism, even assassination?



So it’s open season on… pic.twitter.com/ciNr80isML — Geoffrey Ingersoll (@GPIngersoll) September 26, 2025

Notice there's no mention of anything Ingersoll said in the first paragraph: the violence against the right and the left's blasé treatment of it.

But we're guessing some intern thought, 'hey, this is a perfect opportunity for one of Eric's banging alpha takes!' How tone deaf is it to make it all about a personal challenge to take the shirt off and have it out in the alley behind the bar?

how interesting that you see this general statement about lawlessness as being aimed at you.



guilty conscience? — el gato malo (@boriquagato) September 26, 2025

We thought the same thing. So left-wing street violence is a personal thing for you?

Are you gonna answer his questions? — Meara (@MillennialOther) September 26, 2025

As noted above, that part isn't important to Swalwell, just flexing and playing the ass for engagement and clout.

"Come at me."



Interesting response to a video of a woman getting punched in the face, but ok. — Banana In The Tailpipe (@TailpipeBanana) September 26, 2025

Right? This is not a normal person's take. But at least no-one mistook Swalwell as a normal person.

Let's lighten things up a bit. Dunk clown Eric set himself up for a good dunking and the dunkers delivered.

Eric having a normal one I see. https://t.co/KQzU5xonnj pic.twitter.com/s3OOU7KFL1 — Mental mis en place ☢️ 🍽 🧠 (@JwSedlak) September 26, 2025

Come at me. You’re not making me shrink with your cosplaying death threats. You are weak and pathetic. And soon, you will be completely irrelevant. https://t.co/OCNfrp5iVS pic.twitter.com/xo8b5eunnp — Magills (@magills_) September 26, 2025

And then the meme chain commenced. They are a thing of art, these threads!

Come at me. You’re not making me shrink with your cosplaying death threats. You are weak and pathetic. And soon, you will be completely irrelevant. https://t.co/IRrlODm8r3 pic.twitter.com/V3fJ494yJY — gentlesinnings (@softgentlesins) September 26, 2025

Come at me. You’re not making me shrink with your cosplaying death threats. You are weak and pathetic. And soon, you will be completely irrelevant. https://t.co/PTcEzmeCy3 pic.twitter.com/6ziYRqyBmV — Haikus From Underground (@HaikusFromUnder) September 26, 2025

*Things I tell myself when a fart is brewing* https://t.co/igvZa7N1tX — Frosty (@FrostyTakes) September 26, 2025

Some were enthused to take the tough guy up on his offer.

I woukd love to face you in an MMA match up with proceeds going to the winner's charity of choice. I woukd most definitely "come at you". — G (@TCC_Grouchy) September 26, 2025

Come on California's 14th Congressional district, you can do so much better, even for the San Francisco bay area.

