Eric Swalwell Wants to Fight You to Defend Left-Wing Violence

Gordon K
Gordon K | 5:00 PM on September 27, 2025
Twitchy/Meme

Congressman Eric Swalwell is a troll, a boring troll, a boring troll with a room temperature IQ. Even Foo, the bosslady acknowledges that our readers are tired of his stupid takes because they are as common as breathing.

That said, this is so incredibly awful that it deserves a call-out. You see, Eric heard that the Democrats have a masculinity problem and his equally stupid advisors thought he'd be just the boy to bring macho back to the party. 

Behold.

Seriously, the good Congressman from California pulls off 'tough guy' as convincingly as Neil Patrick Harris playing The Terminator. But the real absurdity comes from what he's replying to.

Notice there's no mention of anything Ingersoll said in the first paragraph: the violence against the right and the left's blasé treatment of it. 

But we're guessing some intern thought, 'hey, this is a perfect opportunity for one of Eric's banging alpha takes!' How tone deaf is it to make it all about a personal challenge to take the shirt off and have it out in the alley behind the bar?

We thought the same thing. So left-wing street violence is a personal thing for you?

As noted above, that part isn't important to Swalwell, just flexing and playing the ass for engagement and clout.

Right? This is not a normal person's take. But at least no-one mistook Swalwell as a normal person.

Let's lighten things up a bit. Dunk clown Eric set himself up for a good dunking and the dunkers delivered.

And then the meme chain commenced. They are a thing of art, these threads!

Some were enthused to take the tough guy up on his offer.

Come on California's 14th Congressional district, you can do so much better, even for the San Francisco bay area.

