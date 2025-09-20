Conservative Humorist Hilariously Flips Kimmel / Kirk Script

Sometimes simply switching sides in a current narrative reveals how absurd it is. For example, taking a Joy Reid Tweet and changing 'Black' to 'white' and marveling at the blatant racism.

Other times, the switch is not only revealing, it's pretty hilarious too. Please consider this Tweet 'Exhibit A'.

Jimmy Kimmel was tragically cancelled. We still do not know the motive of the people who cancelled him, and it's possible there was no political motivation at all. Blaming the right for it is flat out irresponsible and raises the temperature — Seamus (FreedomToons) (@seamus_coughlin) September 19, 2025

This, of course, is the line provided by Democrats and the media (BIRM) for not judging Charlie Kirk's assassin. This Tweet provided much-needed humor in an otherwise grim news cycle. Fortunately, Tweeters were quick to add their own wit.

It could have been an enthusiastic supporter firing off a cancellation demand we just don’t know — Afrayedknot🇮🇪🇺🇸👌🏻 (@dgr7590) September 19, 2025

LOL! If only MSNBC was this intentionally funny.

They are desperate to say it wasn't one of their own that cancelled Jimmy Kimmel. — Dave Mason (@EvadMason) September 20, 2025

We see what you did there!

the people who canceled Jimmy Kimmel were all from Democrat families in deep blue parts of the country... clearly Communists are responsible for his firing — Virginia Project (@ProjectVirginia) September 20, 2025

“We hit some new lows over the weekend with the Dems desperately trying to characterize this employer who fired Jimmy Kimmel as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it.” — dubs (@mrbigdubya) September 20, 2025

And the hits kept on coming!

It was some radical Woke activist that didn’t think Kimmel was far Left enough



**Canned Applause** pic.twitter.com/iE8eWIyFDz — Abe Lopez, Author (@AbeLopezAuthor) September 19, 2025

Colleagues of Kimmel’s show describe the message on the pink slip taped to his dressing room door as "very touching in a way that many of us didn’t expect." — Pure Jenius (@jennycKreative) September 20, 2025

This is a jab at ABC 'News's Matt Gutman's slobbering spin. With people like this, do we even need TV 'comedians'?

We… are… alll Jimmy Kimmel! https://t.co/6mJoWQrI8Y — Woke Capital LLC (@wokecapitalmgmt) September 20, 2025

Needs more bullhorn.

Wooooorse! Jimmy Kimmel was cancelled by... ready for it... a huge Kimmel fan who was upset about his stance on seed oils. — PittilloS (@Pittillos1981) September 19, 2025

Oh boy, here we go with the conspiracy theories.

How Jimmy Kimmel's wife and kids move on with their lives without Jimmy Kimmel being on TV? Kimmel wouldn't see his kids grow up and go see them graduate, get married and even being a grandpa all because his late-night show is cancelled by a far-right madman, Disney/ABC. https://t.co/nrKMORmizT — Notable Exception (@SsmTwitRocket) September 20, 2025

Too soon!

Listen, I don't think her should be canceled, but....



[5 paragraphs of why Kimmel is evil, dangerous, bigoted, and generally vile] https://t.co/T4bHABVcvu — Sock Puppets United (@ReasonedCenter) September 20, 2025

That's one for avid fans of 'think pieces' from 'The Atlantic'.

I can’t believe he’s gone. — Dr. Jebra Faushay (@JebraFaushay) September 20, 2025

Neither can we, doctor. Neither can we.

