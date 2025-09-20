The Party of Hate: Fake Christian John Pavlovitz Mocks 'I Am Charlie Kirk'...
Conservative Humorist Hilariously Flips Kimmel / Kirk Script

Gordon K
Gordon K | 1:00 PM on September 20, 2025
Randy Holmes/ABC via AP

Sometimes simply switching sides in a current narrative reveals how absurd it is. For example, taking a Joy Reid Tweet and changing 'Black' to 'white' and marveling at the blatant racism.

Other times, the switch is not only revealing, it's pretty hilarious too. Please consider this Tweet 'Exhibit A'.

This, of course, is the line provided by Democrats and the media (BIRM) for not judging Charlie Kirk's assassin. This Tweet provided much-needed humor in an otherwise grim news cycle. Fortunately, Tweeters were quick to add their own wit.

LOL! If only MSNBC was this intentionally funny.

We see what you did there!

And the hits kept on coming!

This is a jab at ABC 'News's Matt Gutman's slobbering spin. With people like this, do we even need TV 'comedians'?

Needs more bullhorn.

Oh boy, here we go with the conspiracy theories.

Too soon!

That's one for avid fans of 'think pieces' from 'The Atlantic'.

Neither can we, doctor. Neither can we.

