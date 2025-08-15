In Britain, Some Hateful Rhetoric is Good

VIP
Gordon K
Gordon K | 9:30 PM on August 15, 2025
Meme screenshot

The term "two-tier Keir" encapsulates the concern and outrage held by right-wing voices who accuse British Prime Minister Keir Starmer of having two sets of standards for free speech. There's a strong belief that the left-wing politicians, judges and media bend over backwards to dismiss 'hate speech' and violence from their ideological allies while (whilst) coming down hard on right wing voices that oppose mass immigration.

You can read more about the accusations of two-tiered law enforcement going on in Britain from our own Amy Curtis.

If it was just a suspicion, then this news goes a long way in confirming it. Make sure to watch the video with the sound on.

By way of background, Lucy Connolly, a British woman, was made an example of for posting anti-Immigrant content on social media. She was sentenced to 31 months in jail. Labour councillor Ricky Jones, on the other hand was found not guilty for suggesting that the 'disgusting fascists' should have their throats slit.

This is what has everyone riled up. Tommy Robinson has been the target of the British left's ire for a long time.

This, too.

Apparently, this is an ongoing problem.

Never forget capacity for atrocities of someone who 'stands on the right side of history', which makes the other side less than human.

From what we've seen, the Tories are not much better.

Positively Orwellian. This writer will avoid travelling to Britain as he might face hate crimes for writing this.

