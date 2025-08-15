In Britain, Some Hateful Rhetoric is Good

The term "two-tier Keir" encapsulates the concern and outrage held by right-wing voices who accuse British Prime Minister Keir Starmer of having two sets of standards for free speech. There's a strong belief that the left-wing politicians, judges and media bend over backwards to dismiss 'hate speech' and violence from their ideological allies while (whilst) coming down hard on right wing voices that oppose mass immigration.

You can read more about the accusations of two-tiered law enforcement going on in Britain from our own Amy Curtis.

If it was just a suspicion, then this news goes a long way in confirming it. Make sure to watch the video with the sound on.

Labour councillor Ricky Jones found NOT GUILTY of inciting violent disorder after calling for right-wing protesters to have their throats cut



Clear two tier judiciary.



Lucy Connolly has been rotting in prison for over a year for deleted social media post! pic.twitter.com/jEMNDigx4u — Tommy Robinson 🇬🇧 (@TRobinsonNewEra) August 15, 2025

By way of background, Lucy Connolly, a British woman, was made an example of for posting anti-Immigrant content on social media. She was sentenced to 31 months in jail. Labour councillor Ricky Jones, on the other hand was found not guilty for suggesting that the 'disgusting fascists' should have their throats slit.

If Tommy had said this, they’d lock him up, melt the key, and scatter the ashes. https://t.co/FnNGvDVzUC — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) August 15, 2025

This is what has everyone riled up. Tommy Robinson has been the target of the British left's ire for a long time.

Yet a woman is still in jail for a tweet that was erased after 4hours https://t.co/6aBGPOIxNS — Steve Urwin (@urwinsky) August 15, 2025

This, too.

Everybody overlooks Wayne O'Rourke, he was given 3 years for a few truthful tweets about the Southport killer, He raised money for homeless veterans, he was a full-time carer for his disabled partner, he suffered with his own mental health & he was advised by a duty solicitor to… pic.twitter.com/adsBY2wOOY — 🤍𝕁𝕆🤍 (@jomickane) August 15, 2025

Apparently, this is an ongoing problem.

The woman to the right of him. Fucksake. She is loving the excitement of the incitement https://t.co/PRRgWUI58x — Jules Hawkins (@LuxJules1) August 15, 2025

Never forget capacity for atrocities of someone who 'stands on the right side of history', which makes the other side less than human.

From what we've seen, the Tories are not much better.

The justice system in the UK is unbelievable. As long as you are on the side of the govt you can say whatever you want. https://t.co/QeSraZWPvj — claire anderson (@clairea26185218) August 15, 2025

Wow. You gotta listen to this.



“It really is 1984, we are living it now”



In the UK, they are looking to curb speech in Pubs by “banning customers from discussing controversial topics” in case the conversation you are talking about offends someone.



This is absolutely mad.



🎥… pic.twitter.com/LP4OshDHB0 — Kosher🎗 (@koshercockney) January 14, 2025

Positively Orwellian. This writer will avoid travelling to Britain as he might face hate crimes for writing this.

