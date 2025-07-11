'Africa Is a Continent That Is 12 Million Miles Long' Leads off One of The Most Bat Guano Threads Ever

It has been quite a day for insane takes from the left. We know that with Schiff, Swalwell, the Squad and Crockett on their team, it should be that surprising.

But.

Advertisement

Fasten your seatbelts for an amazing thread. It starts like this.

“Africa” is a continent that is 12 million miles long, is the origin of human life, is one of the most culturally, ethnically & genetically diverse places on earth & has a history that predates Euro colonialism by thousands of years



We need perspective when speaking of “Africa” — Don’t Boo…Revolt! (@BreeNewsome) July 9, 2025

What? Did you catch that? 'Africa is a continent that is 12 million miles long'. As you'll see, the whole thread is barking mad, but she comes right out of the gate with the best take (we'll come back to that).

Bree Newsome is one of those activists whose takes border on the insane, like, for instance, thinking a white cop has no business breaking up a knife fight between two black girls. She was also a media darling for climbing up a flagpole and tearing down the South Carolina flag because Confederate and stuff.

So with that all said, let's return to a take so weird, so ahistorical, that Hannah Nicole Jones of the 1619 Project was probably relieved that it took the heat off of her.

Let's continue.

A Black community in American colonies would’ve had mix of Black ppl who’d already been here a century, Africans who just arrived from the continent & enslaved Black ppl trafficked from other plantations in the Caribbean



This is why you can’t apply colonial borders to Blackness — Don’t Boo…Revolt! (@BreeNewsome) July 9, 2025

We think that she's saying that Black and Afro-Indigenous people were here for a century before slavery and that's why colonial borders defies Blackness? Sorry, we don't have an advanced degree in academic gobbledygook.

That’s what Black American history looks like. It doesn’t conform to the narrative of the American colonial project because that project has been built upon the systematic erasure of our history — Don’t Boo…Revolt! (@BreeNewsome) July 9, 2025

Warning for people with nut allergies: This product is 80% nuts.

As always, the sweet catharsis comes from the brutal and deserved mockery. It let's us know that the Universe seeks equilibrium.

At 12,000,000 miles in length the continent of Africa is significantly larger than the sun and its minuscule 865,370 mile diameter



I had no idea, I wonder how that works https://t.co/qBZOBAz0X1 — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) July 10, 2025

We're sure that simple math is a product of White Supremacy so we'll let this one slide.

One wishes it was.

Advertisement

Don’t you mean “12 billion”?

Give a hoot — read a book! pic.twitter.com/mQFUm3ToS4 — Dr. 30 Helens Agree (2024 Remaster) (@30_Helens_Redux) July 10, 2025

Good ones!

Africa does not exist, It is a Western social construction https://t.co/7fvsTjug2o — Grogu Deniz (@Grogulluh31) July 10, 2025

We mean, sure, why not?

No, “Africa” is a song by the band Toto. https://t.co/tvUk6bLuQI pic.twitter.com/3pp4GOCRzt — Will, politically homeless once again (@spudhawg) July 10, 2025

Equally valid assertion.

This !!! And every word 👇🏽👇🏽👇🏽👇🏽 https://t.co/pzm6wYoKQ7 — Andre Jordan (@ajor1860) July 9, 2025

But then again, there are people who eat this stuff up because it flatters their egos or sensibilities.

“12 million miles long”

I can’t take anything else said seriously 😒 https://t.co/PQyGOVHizB — Buddah Sue (@VaVaVa_Voom) July 9, 2025

As it should be.