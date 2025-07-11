Amused Scott Jennings Watches John Fugelsang Evoke Christianity to Justify Illegal Immigra...
'Africa Is a Continent That Is 12 Million Miles Long' Leads off One of The Most Bat Guano Threads Ever

Gordon K
Gordon K | 1:30 AM on July 11, 2025
AP Photo/Bruce Smith, File

It has been quite a day for insane takes from the left. We know that with Schiff, Swalwell, the Squad and Crockett on their team, it should be that surprising.

But.

Fasten your seatbelts for an amazing thread. It starts like this.

What? Did you catch that? 'Africa is a continent that is 12 million miles long'. As you'll see, the whole thread is barking mad, but she comes right out of the gate with the best take (we'll come back to that).

Bree Newsome is one of those activists whose takes border on the insane, like, for instance, thinking a white cop has no business breaking up a knife fight between two black girls. She was also a media darling for climbing up a flagpole and tearing down the South Carolina flag because Confederate and stuff.

So with that all said, let's return to a take so weird, so ahistorical, that Hannah Nicole Jones of the 1619 Project was probably relieved that it took the heat off of her.

Let's continue.

Amused Scott Jennings Watches John Fugelsang Evoke Christianity to Justify Illegal Immigration
Warren Squire
We think that she's saying that Black and Afro-Indigenous people were here for a century before slavery and that's why colonial borders defies Blackness? Sorry, we don't have an advanced degree in academic gobbledygook.

Warning for people with nut allergies: This product is 80% nuts.

As always, the sweet catharsis comes from the brutal and deserved mockery. It let's us know that the Universe seeks equilibrium.

We're sure that simple math is a product of White Supremacy so we'll let this one slide.

One wishes it was.

Good ones!

We mean, sure, why not?

Equally valid assertion.

But then again, there are people who eat this stuff up because it flatters their egos or sensibilities.

As it should be.

