ABC News Courageously Calls Out 'Violent' Immigration Riots - In Ireland

Gordon K
Gordon K | 11:30 PM on June 11, 2025
Townhall Media

Good news! ABC News is finally removing the ideological blinders and not running cover for violence and rioting happening in the immigration batt. .. - please stand by (puts finger to earpiece). OK. I'm being told that ABC News is not referring to the violence and rioting in Los Angeles but rather in Ireland.

Hmm. The Disney News Network seems to be calling one set of immigration protests 'violent' and going out of the way to note the other is 'mostly peaceful'.

We wonder what's going on here. Here's a hint.

Actually, we're not wondering. It has been the same playbook since forever. Narratives must be protected. Since the American press is firmly on the side of illegal immigration and fully invested in the liberal Narrative, the coverage has to be slanted. But it's not every day that it is so glaringly obvious.

We just explained it, Tony.

Oh snap! The Uno reverse card!

To put in plainly, yes. That's exactly the playbook. Why is it that everything that Disney produces is predictably formulaic?

Yep. It's OK for Jay to say this. He's brown.

The Champagne thing never gets old.

To be honest, they've been circling the drain since at least the time when Peter Jennings said that the United States was throwing a tantrum for electing Republicans in 1994. Back then, when the mask slipped, it was more scandalous. Oh well, as the quote goes, 'no matter how much you think you do, you don't hate the media enough.'

