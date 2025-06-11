ABC News Courageously Calls Out 'Violent' Immigration Riots - In Ireland

Good news! ABC News is finally removing the ideological blinders and not running cover for violence and rioting happening in the immigration batt. .. - please stand by (puts finger to earpiece). OK. I'm being told that ABC News is not referring to the violence and rioting in Los Angeles but rather in Ireland.

Advertisement

Demonstrators pelted police with bricks, bottles and fireworks and set vehicles alight on Tuesday in a second night of anti-immigrant violence in the Northern Ireland town of Ballymena. https://t.co/C7W2NP1Gff — ABC News (@ABC) June 11, 2025

Hmm. The Disney News Network seems to be calling one set of immigration protests 'violent' and going out of the way to note the other is 'mostly peaceful'.

We wonder what's going on here. Here's a hint.

See if you can spot the difference between ABC News' coverage of pro-illegal immigration protests & anti-illegal immigration protests pic.twitter.com/9qtN1j8pL0 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 11, 2025

Actually, we're not wondering. It has been the same playbook since forever. Narratives must be protected. Since the American press is firmly on the side of illegal immigration and fully invested in the liberal Narrative, the coverage has to be slanted. But it's not every day that it is so glaringly obvious.

That's interesting, where's your headline on that for Los Angeles? — Tony Kinnett (@TheTonus) June 11, 2025

We just explained it, Tony.

Yes, but the rest of Northern Ireland is peaceful and people are going about their day and having fun and stuff. So the "violence" doesn't really matter. You know, Just like LA! — Tony Dyl (@dyl_tony) June 11, 2025

Oh snap! The Uno reverse card!

So when people are rioting against illegal immigration it is "anti-immigrant violence" but when it is rioting in support of illegal immigration it is "protests against... immigration crackdown". The actions - rocks, fireworks, burning cars - were the same. We see you. — Fat Conservative (@KatrinaPresco1) June 11, 2025

To put in plainly, yes. That's exactly the playbook. Why is it that everything that Disney produces is predictably formulaic?

Oh… we can call it violent



Just not when they’re brown and in America https://t.co/E8B33o4U7q — Jay Asliken 🕋☪️✈️ (@assliken) June 11, 2025

Yep. It's OK for Jay to say this. He's brown.

It's only 'violent rioting' if it comes from the white parts of the world, otherwise it's just sparkling peaceful protests https://t.co/03UwiU6lav — Sour Patch Lyds (@sourpatchlyds) June 11, 2025

The Champagne thing never gets old.

We are watching the legacy media suicide itself with stupidity



Get your popcorn ready https://t.co/QTFSERwWUj — James David Dickson (@downi75) June 11, 2025

To be honest, they've been circling the drain since at least the time when Peter Jennings said that the United States was throwing a tantrum for electing Republicans in 1994. Back then, when the mask slipped, it was more scandalous. Oh well, as the quote goes, 'no matter how much you think you do, you don't hate the media enough.'