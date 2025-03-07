Monmouth University Closing Polling Institute That Had Kamala Harris Winning Popular Vote...
Peter, Paul and Scary: Dems, the 1960s Called and They Want Their Cringey...
He Made His Choice: South Carolina Murderer Becomes the First Executed By Firing...
‘Sources Say’: Donald Trump, Jr. Refutes ‘2028 Presidential Run’ Lie Spread by Mediaite...
Gene and Betsy Hackman’s Cause of Death Has Been Revealed, but Mysteries Remain...
VIP
Broadway Was Not a New Amy Coney Barrett Low but Rather a Lesson...
Trump ENDS $400 MILLION in Grants and Contracts With Columbia Over Anti-Semitic Protests
'It's So Stupid!' Joe Rogan Tells CNN Exactly Why Podcasts Like His Are...
The Insufferable Harpies on 'The View' Want Lefties to 'Fight and Die' for...
As Scott Presler Sets His Sights on Flipping the New Jersey Governorship, Democrats...
Mayor Bowser's Sanctuary Stance Vanishes Faster Than a Politician's Promises
They ALMOST Get It: CNN Gives Scott Jennings Big Pay Raise (Will They...
We're TOTALLY Fine With Jasmine Crockett Being the Face of the Dems If...
Chuck Schumer’s Meltdown: Democrats Cling to the Department of Education Like It’s Their...

Jerry Nadler Makes Great Case for Jewish Students to Become MAGA

Gordon K
Gordon K  |  11:00 PM on March 07, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Greasy Congressman Jerry Nadler (D) Bag, who has done little to nothing to end the virulent anti-Semitism on campus, springs into action to protest President Trump's decision to suspend Columbia University's $400 million in grants and contracts to force them to address their hostility to Jews. Laughably, Nadler labels this actual concrete action as a "MAGA agenda".

Advertisement

So to summarize, the only thing that moves Nadler to action is when Trump actually does something. To make it even worse, Nadler's action effectively defends Columbia and its anti-Semitic environment.

But never fear, because now Nadler and his borderline communist cohort are introducing hard-hitting resolutions to address anti-Semitism. You heard that right, a resolution!

The best part of Nadler's Tweet is that people of all political persuasions who are sick of these violent, disruptive and unproductive "protests" are not giving Nadler a pass for his insincere response and attempt to turn it into an anti-Trump tirade.

The second best part is that he is saying the quiet part out loud: the "MAGA agenda" does more to combat anti-Semitism than his mealy-mouthed and limp ... wristed progressive agenda.

And since you're reading this on Twitchy, the third best part is the responses.

He knows his constituents.

Recommended

Gene and Betsy Hackman’s Cause of Death Has Been Revealed, but Mysteries Remain (VIDEO)
Aaron Walker
Advertisement

And it seems also that he, like so many far-left Jews, worships at the altar of Progressivism.

For our non-Jewish friends, Judah Maccabee is the main character in the Hanukkah story and one of the great heroes of the Jewish people. Nadler might need to know this too.

In progressive parlance, Jerry is on the wrong side of history.

Advertisement

So weird for the party against hate and for compassion, eh?

And all the spin and bloviating cannot deny this simple fact.

Well said, New York GOP! Now go out there and win, please!

Tags: ANTI-SEMITISM TRUMP JERRY NADLER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Gene and Betsy Hackman’s Cause of Death Has Been Revealed, but Mysteries Remain (VIDEO)
Aaron Walker
Monmouth University Closing Polling Institute That Had Kamala Harris Winning Popular Vote by 3 Points
Warren Squire
UNBELIEVABLE: Payton McNabb's Sorority Expelled HER for 'Bullying' and 'Prejudicial Conduct'
Grateful Calvin
'It's So Stupid!' Joe Rogan Tells CNN Exactly Why Podcasts Like His Are So Popular
Amy Curtis
Mayor Bowser's Sanctuary Stance Vanishes Faster Than a Politician's Promises
justmindy
He Made His Choice: South Carolina Murderer Becomes the First Executed By Firing Squad Since 2010
Eric V.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Gene and Betsy Hackman’s Cause of Death Has Been Revealed, but Mysteries Remain (VIDEO) Aaron Walker
Advertisement