Jerry Nadler Makes Great Case for Jewish Students to Become MAGA

Greasy Congressman Jerry Nadler (D) Bag, who has done little to nothing to end the virulent anti-Semitism on campus, springs into action to protest President Trump's decision to suspend Columbia University's $400 million in grants and contracts to force them to address their hostility to Jews. Laughably, Nadler labels this actual concrete action as a "MAGA agenda".

Advertisement

Trump’s $400 million cut to @Columbia sends a chilling message that universities must align with the MAGA agenda or face financial ruin. My statement with @RepEspaillat: pic.twitter.com/9ehtqUVAT3 — Rep. Nadler (@RepJerryNadler) March 7, 2025

So to summarize, the only thing that moves Nadler to action is when Trump actually does something. To make it even worse, Nadler's action effectively defends Columbia and its anti-Semitic environment.

But never fear, because now Nadler and his borderline communist cohort are introducing hard-hitting resolutions to address anti-Semitism. You heard that right, a resolution!

The best part of Nadler's Tweet is that people of all political persuasions who are sick of these violent, disruptive and unproductive "protests" are not giving Nadler a pass for his insincere response and attempt to turn it into an anti-Trump tirade.

The second best part is that he is saying the quiet part out loud: the "MAGA agenda" does more to combat anti-Semitism than his mealy-mouthed and limp ... wristed progressive agenda.

And since you're reading this on Twitchy, the third best part is the responses.

… Why isn’t stopping campus Hamas on your agenda ? https://t.co/OoDJR9Huag — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) March 8, 2025

He knows his constituents.

You literally fell asleep when I testified before the House Judiciary Committee, describing how my classmates were chanting in support of Hamas and for the death of Jews.



And now, you actively do not want Columbia to be held accountable. You are a complete disgrace. https://t.co/CC4y9FvaGj — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) March 7, 2025

And it seems also that he, like so many far-left Jews, worships at the altar of Progressivism.

You sponsored a toothless resolution to condemn the rise in antisemitism? Wow, you are practically a modern-day Judah Maccabee. https://t.co/reweXWMOXf — David Bernstein (@ProfDBernstein) March 7, 2025

For our non-Jewish friends, Judah Maccabee is the main character in the Hanukkah story and one of the great heroes of the Jewish people. Nadler might need to know this too.

Yes, opposing terrorist sympathizers who block Jews from going to class and who march for “globalized intifada” — for globalized savage murder, torture, and kidnapping of babies — is indeed our agenda. If you stand in the way, then yes, we will ruin you, and you will deserve it. https://t.co/kz73XdhNlo — Ben B@dejo (@BenTelAviv) March 8, 2025

In progressive parlance, Jerry is on the wrong side of history.

Consistency; The Democrats are good with violent law-breaking sustained antisemitic harassment AND violent male invasion of girls sports and women's spaces. https://t.co/nqkkD0mr8C — Sam Schulman (@Sam_Schulman) March 7, 2025

Advertisement

So weird for the party against hate and for compassion, eh?

Actually it doesn't. All it does is require universities to apply federal civil rights laws in a neutral fashion -- something @Columbia and the rest of the Ivies have repeatedly failed to do. They deserve to lose every dollar. https://t.co/0dFNUkFmiv — Matt Harrington (@MattHar65517869) March 7, 2025

And all the spin and bloviating cannot deny this simple fact.

New York Dems are all talk and no action on anti-Semitism.



Memo to Democrats: this is what defending Jewish students actually looks like.



Students targeted by radical mobs need action - not empty rhetoric. https://t.co/hYsnhxMw2f — New York GOP (@NewYorkGOP) March 8, 2025

Well said, New York GOP! Now go out there and win, please!