Rob Schneider and British Comedians Team Up For New Comedy

Twitter conservatives love Rob Schneider, a former Saturday Night Live cast member and recently red-pilled American. You've probably followed his career through the years, loved his Richmeister, the Copier Guy skits, got a chuckle at his many bit parts in Adam Sandler flicks and maybe felt mixed about his "Deuce Bigalow" franchise.

And if you also happen to be a fan of British humor (humour for you blokes and birds on the other side of the Pond), you've probably loved "The IT Crowd" written by Graham Linehan. Linehan is one of many liberals who have been purged by the left for having differing views on progressive dogma, "gender-affirming 'health care'" for children in this case.

So it's with great interest and excitement that Schneider and Linehan have made this announcement.

Graham Linehan is a comic genius.

Mr. Linehan’s Bafta Award winning work speaks for itself.

Graham is a World Treasure.

I am honored to be working with Graham and thrilled that No Apologies Media will be producing his New TV shows!

The scripts are HILARIOUS!

Along with Graham, we… https://t.co/GV3BI3BgsS — Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) December 12, 2024

From Graham:

Watch it all. Graham Linehan and comedic partner Andrew Doyle are picking up and moving to Arizona, setting up a studio there and producing a sitcom.

Of course, the Progressive Puritans are upset even though Linehan said it won't be "anti-woke" humor (humour). Seeing that most of the negative responses are as childish and hateful as you'd expect, we're going to focus on the overwhelmingly positive ones.

First, some reactions from Britain.

One of the greatest comedy writers of all time is returning to work. We are so back. https://t.co/ebcHTJm7mp — Biddy O'Loughlin (@BiddyOLoughlin) December 13, 2024

He has pretty much been blacklisted for Progressive Heresy back home.

Good guy getting a win, finally. https://t.co/kec3erj7bd — Gavin Turnbull (@GavinTurnbull91) December 12, 2024

#FTN Linehan has written some of the best comedy shows of our generation, so it’s exciting to hear he’s developing a new series. https://t.co/h7a6mhCl13 — Following The Nerd (@nerdfollowing) December 12, 2024

So thrilled this comedy giant is going to be producing sitcoms again! Shame the UK is not the place he can do it. https://t.co/Kfsm5d614r — StephanieDavies-Arai BEM (@cwknews) December 12, 2024

Their sad loss, our gain.

Fantastic news. @Glinner is a genuinely good and honourable man who has been treated abominably by an industry that should have been supporting him and using his talents. Think of how many great comedy shows we could have had if child abusers and lunatics had not cancelled him. https://t.co/BWTIWItSwi — MJ Simpson (@mjsimpsonfilms) December 12, 2024

Hopefully Britain will start ridding themselves of the plague of wokeness like we're beginning to here in the United States.

Absolutely delighted that a man who's made me laugh so often is breaking back into sitcoms after years of "cancellation" by sanctimonious science haters. May he go from strength to strength. https://t.co/XX6WWGC8Se — Grandadgreg (@Grandadgreg1) December 12, 2024

Let's check in on Schneider fans, who are also delighted in this news.

@RobSchneider and @Glinner team up 🤔 I never thought I would see this. The best of America and Britain working together. Bring it on. — Nicholas Taylor (@NicholasCTaylor) December 12, 2024

Arizona seems pretty happy about it too.

Welcome to Arizona!



Best of luck! — Atheseus (@QuantumMagick) December 12, 2024

Congratulations, Graham. May your detractors be cactus & your dude ranch a jewel of the desert. — Bernard Lane (@Bernard_Lane) December 12, 2024

Excellent news. I'm from Arizona – if any of your projects are Arizona-specific let me know if you could use local/ground truth insights.



I grew up in the desert, in two copper mining towns within an hour of Tucson – San Manuel and Oracle. Went to high school in Tucson – Oracle… — Joe Duarte 🏜️ (@ValidScience) December 12, 2024

And the rest of the USA too.

The land of the free! Congratulations, Graham! Well deserved! Glad that the USA recognize your immense talent! 👏👏🤩 — TERFs ‘r’ us ©️ (@Terfs_R) December 13, 2024

Welcome to America! Best wishes and looking forward to what y’all come up with! — Kate (@katec1956) December 12, 2024

A Schneider meme for Linehan seems like the perfect bow on this early Christmas present.

We're all pulling for you and the success of this joint venture.