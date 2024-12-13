No One Is Above the Law? Boston City Council Member Refuses to Resign...
Rob Schneider and British Comedians Team Up For New Comedy

Gordon K
Gordon K  |  7:30 PM on December 13, 2024
Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP

Twitter conservatives love Rob Schneider, a former Saturday Night Live cast member and recently red-pilled American. You've probably followed his career through the years, loved his Richmeister, the Copier Guy skits, got a chuckle at his many bit parts in Adam Sandler flicks and maybe felt mixed about his "Deuce Bigalow" franchise.

And if you also happen to be a fan of British humor (humour for you blokes and birds on the other side of the Pond), you've probably loved "The IT Crowd" written by Graham Linehan. Linehan is one of many liberals who have been purged by the left for having differing views on progressive dogma, "gender-affirming 'health care'" for children in this case.

So it's with great interest and excitement that Schneider and Linehan have made this announcement.

From Graham:

Watch it all. Graham Linehan and comedic partner Andrew Doyle are picking up and moving to Arizona, setting up a studio there and producing a sitcom.

Of course, the Progressive Puritans are upset even though Linehan said it won't be "anti-woke" humor (humour). Seeing that most of the negative responses are as childish and hateful as you'd expect, we're going to focus on the overwhelmingly positive ones.

First, some reactions from Britain.

He has pretty much been blacklisted for Progressive Heresy back home.

Their sad loss, our gain.

Hopefully Britain will start ridding themselves of the plague of wokeness like we're beginning to here in the United States.

Let's check in on Schneider fans, who are also delighted in this news.

Arizona seems pretty happy about it too.

And the rest of the USA too.

A Schneider meme for Linehan seems like the perfect bow on this early Christmas present.

We're all pulling for you and the success of this joint venture.

Tags: BRITAIN ROB SCHNEIDER WOKENESS

