Healthcare Insurance CEO's Murder Brings Out The Worst In Leftists

You see it all the time: a politician with an "R" after his or her name dies and the loony left delivers the same awful boilerplate, "this person deserves death because they are responsible for the deaths of (insert pet cause here)!"

In these people's fevered minds, a human is a stand-in for a policy they hate. Couple that with a sociopathic tendency to think every perceived slight, from cutting wasteful programs to insisting that trans-women are men is LITERALLY MURDER, and one can see how these how these unhinged Tweets happen.

The CEO of UnitedHealthcare, Brian Thompson, was assassinated and the justifiable murder crowd, this time led by Taylor Lorenz over at Bluesky gleefully jumped in.

Former WaPo reporter says 'we want these executives dead' after murder of health insurance CEO https://t.co/l1zFsWWV8b — Fox News (@FoxNews) December 5, 2024

No one likes the health insurance / pharmaceutical / hospital setup that we have here in the United States. Given how well the Canadian and British nationalized health schemes are going, private healthcare doesn't really seem that bad.

However, holding Mr. Thompson personally responsible and therefore a fair target for murder is, well, (explicative) insane.

Ms. Lorenz has been increasingly drifting further away from the shore of grounded reality into the sea of madness. But she is not alone, just a pioneer.

Let's hear from the academic left.

Today, we mourn the death of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson, gunned down.... wait, I'm sorry - today we mourn the deaths of the 68,000 Americans who needlessly die each year so that insurance company execs like Brian Thompson can become multimillionaires. — Prof Zenkus (@anthonyzenkus) December 4, 2024

On second thought, let's not. Look, there are people who die that we may not mourn for: Bin Laden and Adolph Hitler are obvious examples. That said, the good professor is standing on a man's grave to soapbox about class grievance.

You’ll note that these psychopaths don’t even try to talk about what THIS GUY SPECIFICALLY did.



They’re happy he’s dead merely because private health care exists and that doesn’t comply with their economic agenda.



Unlawful violence in the name of politics. Or, Terrorism. pic.twitter.com/xjjw4BSs6O — Sunny (@sunnyright) December 5, 2024

Again, there's plenty wrong with our healthcare system. That said, he did not kill your aunt on dialysis.

It is fully protected speech to cheer murder, as it should be. But when you find yourself doing that and your conscience doesn't bother you in any way, indeed, you feel a bit righteous about it, you are on a very bad path. The worst human evil that has been committed were by… pic.twitter.com/DmpJ8fxkIF — Greg Lukianoff (@glukianoff) December 5, 2024

Do ya think?

This is a Columbia professor and a "trauma expert."

People have lost their minds. https://t.co/cRM5doYp69 — Bari Weiss (@bariweiss) December 5, 2024

These people are dead internally. Imagine seeing a man get executed and your first thought is, "I'm happy he's dead" simply because he works in an industry you don't like. Just sick. https://t.co/97vUQFmFRZ — IncognegroNeville 🇯🇲🇺🇸 (@FormerlyCBM) December 5, 2024

There are horrific loons on the right and left. There might even be more on the right. What's unique about the left's loons is that they often occupy actual positions of authority and influence, rather than screeching into Twitter from their mom's basement. https://t.co/Y74H4l43eW — Sean T at RCP (@SeanTrende) December 5, 2024

Did we mention he's a professor at Columbia University?

We can safely write off this academic as broken. Let's check in with a humanist and his literal Marxist allies.

the weirdest thing is his handle has 'humanist' in it @HumanistReport pic.twitter.com/XnGOt7NJ0k — Razib 🥥 Khan 🧬 📘✍️📱 (@razibkhan) December 5, 2024

"Humanist" sounds much fancier than "radical hateful dirtbag".

Republicans are channeling all this toward refugees and trans people while Dems call CEOs to make sure they feel safe https://t.co/dFqCLsrXxW — Matt Lech (@MattLech) December 5, 2024

Ah yes, the famous false choice / whataboutism combo.

Always helpful to revisit Engels' concept of "social murder": https://t.co/LuMU5giBeg pic.twitter.com/Yn58vgPqGx — Tim J (@tim_in_mpls) December 4, 2024

This editor sometimes cringes when he hears Democrats flippantly labeled "Marxist", but dang, these are literal Marxists who have a soft spot for murdering millionaires.

I mean, this is pretty much the same reaction leftists like him have when a working class woman is stabbed to death at a bus stop by a repeat offender they want out roaming the streets. https://t.co/9JfhGzbxhM — Ana Kasparian (@AnaKasparian) December 5, 2024

Ana is making more and more sense lately - and they hate her for it.

Ironically, the people who are fleeing Twitter for Bluesky because it's too toxic and hateful are the same people who give root to this kind of toxic hate, but it's their brand of toxicity and hate so it's cool.

X has become too toxic, I’m heading over to BlueSky to celebrate assassinations. — Johnny (@htownrocket78) December 5, 2024

Exactly!