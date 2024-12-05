Restaurant Resurrection: Chi-Chi’s Mounts Comeback but Was Its Return Foretold in Project...

Healthcare Insurance CEO's Murder Brings Out The Worst In Leftists

Gordon K
Gordon K  |  9:00 PM on December 05, 2024
AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah

You see it all the time: a politician with an "R" after his or her name dies and the loony left delivers the same awful boilerplate, "this person deserves death because they are responsible for the deaths of (insert pet cause here)!"

In these people's fevered minds, a human is a stand-in for a policy they hate. Couple that with a sociopathic tendency to think every perceived slight, from cutting wasteful programs to insisting that trans-women are men is LITERALLY MURDER, and one can see how these how these unhinged Tweets happen.

The CEO of UnitedHealthcare, Brian Thompson, was assassinated and the justifiable murder crowd, this time led by Taylor Lorenz over at Bluesky gleefully jumped in.

No one likes the health insurance / pharmaceutical / hospital setup that we have here in the United States. Given how well the Canadian and British nationalized health schemes are going, private healthcare doesn't really seem that bad.

However, holding Mr. Thompson personally responsible and therefore a fair target for murder is, well, (explicative) insane. 

Ms. Lorenz has been increasingly drifting further away from the shore of grounded reality into the sea of madness. But she is not alone, just a pioneer.

Let's hear from the academic left.

On second thought, let's not. Look, there are people who die that we may not mourn for: Bin Laden and Adolph Hitler are obvious examples. That said, the good professor is standing on a man's grave to soapbox about class grievance.

Again, there's plenty wrong with our healthcare system. That said, he did not kill your aunt on dialysis. 

Do ya think?

Did we mention he's a professor at Columbia University?

We can safely write off this academic as broken. Let's check in with a humanist and his literal Marxist allies.

"Humanist" sounds much fancier than "radical hateful dirtbag".

Ah yes, the famous false choice / whataboutism combo.

This editor sometimes cringes when he hears Democrats flippantly labeled "Marxist", but dang, these are literal Marxists who have a soft spot for murdering millionaires.

Ana is making more and more sense lately - and they hate her for it.

Ironically, the people who are fleeing Twitter for Bluesky because it's too toxic and hateful are the same people who give root to this kind of toxic hate, but it's their brand of toxicity and hate so it's cool.

Exactly!

