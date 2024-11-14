VIP
Democrats: The Embodiment of 'Stupid Is As Stupid Does'
Make Orwell Fiction Again: U.K. Police Investigate Telegraph Journalist Over a Year-Old Tw...
It's Fine When Obama Does It, But It's a Problem When Trump Does...
University of Pittsburgh Delays Creation of Antisemitism Committee Despite Attacks on Jewi...
Legacy Death Spiral: CNN & MSNBC Grapple With Losing Younger Democrat Viewers After...
Brian Stelter Tries Throwing Shade at Pete Hegseth's Cabinet Appointment, Trips Over Jen...
Trump Continues to Upend DC with His Pick for HHS Secretary

Scientific American Editor in Chief, Laura Helmuth Resigns - Science Saved

Gordon K
Gordon K  |  11:30 PM on November 14, 2024
Twitchy

At some point in the 2010s, the media and popular culture thought it would be a good move to get political and stake out a place between the left and far-left. Late night entertainment, movies, comics, gaming to name a few. Media that were already on the left like Rolling Stone and Newsweek decided to go full gonzo, abandon their primary missions and dive into left-wing advocacy.

The worst, however, was the hijacking of scientific journalism. Why? Because of what science represents. It is a structured process and a tool that has served humanity for thousands of years. Science is a means to expand our knowledge through a process of hypothesizing, collecting data, analyzing it, testing and reaching a theory.

Science has gifted us an understanding of life, cosmology and the very fabric of existence. And when we reach the end of what is measurable, say the core of a proton or the edge of the observable universe, the scientific model helps us create theoretical hypotheses.

Then there's Scientific American - a popular science journal once meant to bring science to the masses but now perverted by woke ideologues who believe science starts with a conclusion (trans-women are women), brings data that supports their conclusion then browbeats us as fact.

So when Laura Helmuth, the Editor-in-Chief decided to step down, there was much rejoicing. Science is too important to be a slogan on a liberal's yard sign.

Yes, that.

And more of that.

Before we get to the sweet, delicious snark, let's review how Ms. Helmuth earned this scorn.

The pseudo-science.

You can say that the sky is green and we'll all snicker at you and pat you on the head. But if you say the science proves the sky is actually green, we'll look at you all funny and tell you we're just going to refill our drinks, never to return.

Then you tell us that the sky is green and you'll be using your influence and power to involve government in helping everyone understand the sky's greenness. Add to that Scientific American's wading straight into non-scientific issues such as the campus Gaza protests.

Yes, a magazine dedicated to science said this.

This gem of political and racial activism actually got Tony Dungy's attention.

Now remember, Laura Helmuth is a scientist, and yet she responded to criticism with an argument you'd expect from a middle schooler.

Please forgive the self-reference. We know it's tacky and frowned upon, but it's the screenshot is the only way to show the response. Recall that her Twitter account is locked down.

Which brings us to the current moment, where she lost it on election night and locked down her account.

To be fair, Helmuth was symptom. The problem is Springer Nature, a "progressive" company fully committed to DEI.

Your homework assignment.

So without further ado, let's go to the People's Free Speech platform and get some of the best reactions.

Don't know about that, she could actually be choosing to spend more time with her cats.

Hopefully not for much longer. This is just a small sampling of the reactions. It appears that there is a massive group of people who were disgusted at what became of Scientific American.

Yes, this! History should remember this as the "Teen Voguing of Scientific American".

This pretty much says it all.

***

