Don Lemon Joins The Twitter Quitter Train

Gordon K
Gordon K  |  10:00 PM on November 13, 2024
Fuzzy Chimp (adapted from Grok and Image by Robin Higgins from Pixabay)

Don Lemon is the most important person Don Lemon knows. So when he announced that he was leaving Twitter, he did it with a video statement and a letter. Lemon joins The Guardian, Bette Midler and a few other tantrum throwers in rage-quitting. It would seem that allowing other viewpoints is simply not tolerated when you are morally right about everything. One would think that in an open marketplace of viewpoints, some vile, some intelligent, left-side media and personalities could make their case. Apparently not.

There's also this weird bit about arbitration being settled in a liberal jurisdiction. Let's check in with Twitchy's resident legal expert.

It would seem that Lemon just wants to take his ball and go home.

Hey, we said that first!

It would also seem that others would also like Lemon to take his ball and go home too - but maybe with less drama.

A few people doubt Lemon's sincerity.

Are we taking bets?

Does anyone else detect a pattern of skepticism emerging here?

Far more were, how shall we put it, not too moved.

It's not all goodbyes, though.

While the exit of some of the worst "news" sources and toxic left-wing figures, it has been fun to engage with them over the years. Yet, this is a net win for free speech and conservatism, which was typically suppressed before.

***

