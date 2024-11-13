Don Lemon Joins The Twitter Quitter Train

Don Lemon is the most important person Don Lemon knows. So when he announced that he was leaving Twitter, he did it with a video statement and a letter. Lemon joins The Guardian, Bette Midler and a few other tantrum throwers in rage-quitting. It would seem that allowing other viewpoints is simply not tolerated when you are morally right about everything. One would think that in an open marketplace of viewpoints, some vile, some intelligent, left-side media and personalities could make their case. Apparently not.

There's also this weird bit about arbitration being settled in a liberal jurisdiction. Let's check in with Twitchy's resident legal expert.

Good lord, you could have just written a tweet. We didn’t need a fancy letterhead and watermarked letter



And all because you think that if you sue Twitter you want to do it in a liberal jurisdiction? https://t.co/dCHTfSQXSn — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) November 13, 2024

It would seem that Lemon just wants to take his ball and go home.

These people were completely fine when you would get banned for saying men and women are different and now they’re taking their ball and going home.



Bye bitch. https://t.co/INhgVQJ7Cx — Bridget Phetasy (@BridgetPhetasy) November 13, 2024

Hey, we said that first!

Just go already. Spare us the vagina monologue theatrics, you lying mutant. Bye, Felicia 👋🏾 — It's 🇺🇸 Tiff 🇺🇸 (@TiffMoodNukes) November 13, 2024

It would also seem that others would also like Lemon to take his ball and go home too - but maybe with less drama.

A few people doubt Lemon's sincerity.

An exaggerated sense of self-importance, that’s narcissism. Not only will he continue posting (see Jen Rubin), he will create a burner account and keep lurking, endlessly searching his own name. https://t.co/gydlGma4N3 — Chef Andrew Gruel (@ChefGruel) November 13, 2024

Are we taking bets?

See you in 2 weeks. — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) November 13, 2024

“I swear guys… I’m gonna do it… I’m leaving… I’m serious this time… not coming back… I promise… this is the last you’ll see of me… okay… I’m going now… walking away… here I go… see you all later…. don’t try to stop me… I’m out of here… taking the first step…… — Five Times August (@FiveTimesAugust) November 13, 2024

Does anyone else detect a pattern of skepticism emerging here?

Far more were, how shall we put it, not too moved.

Here’s why nobody cares… — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) November 13, 2024

Nobody cares — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) November 13, 2024

It's not all goodbyes, though.

In one week,



I discovered @JustineBateman,@JRubinBlogger announced she's quitting X,

The @guardian announced it's quitting,@instapundit is back (!),

And now Lemon is quitting.

What a week. https://t.co/uNlc03JcvT — Yali Elkin (@yalielkin) November 13, 2024

While the exit of some of the worst "news" sources and toxic left-wing figures, it has been fun to engage with them over the years. Yet, this is a net win for free speech and conservatism, which was typically suppressed before.

