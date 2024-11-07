Axios Stokes Project 2025 Panic

Gov. Gavin Newsom Calls a Special Session 'to Safeguard California Values and Fundamental...
Gordon K
Gordon K  |  7:40 PM on November 07, 2024
Twitchy

Are you scared? Did you cry along with Jimmy Kimmel or pop a Xanax along with Stephen Colbert? Ladies only, have you recorded yourself screaming into your cellphone while driving?

No? Then what's wrong with you? Are you getting your steady diet of fear pr*n from the defeated liberals in the media?

If not, don't you worry. The media is not going to let you wind down, relax or have a good night's sleep. Your Honor, the People would like to enter Exhibit A into evidence.

From the article:

  • Now that the election is over I think we can finally say that yeah actually Project 2025 is the agenda. Lol," Matt Walsh, a right-wing podcast host, wrote on X Wednesday.
  • Right-wing influencer Benny Johnson also chimed in on X on Wednesday: "It is my honor to inform you all that Project 2025 was real the whole time," he wrote.

Cue the "That's Not Funny" meme. Yes, the right-wing is mocking their silly panic so they use that mockery to justify their silly panic. 

That sound you're hearing? That's another 20 year old TikTok girl screaming into her cellphone about how Project 2025 killed her.

UNHINGED: THIS May Be the Most Insane Post-Election Lefty Meltdown of Them All
Amy Curtis
Fortunately, our favorite accounts are doing everything they can to help.

"See? I TOLD YOU," hollered a red-faced Sunny Hostin.

If only.

The horse has been beaten into a gelatinous pulp and there's no end in sight.

Are ... are ... are you telling me that Project 2025 has started already?

At this point, we're going to have to assume they don't get it. After playing dumb for so long, you may actually become dumb.

Axios, this was a joke.

Forget it, Jim, they're rolling.

This is completely 100% true. Go check. We'll wait.

***

