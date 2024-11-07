Axios Stokes Project 2025 Panic

Are you scared? Did you cry along with Jimmy Kimmel or pop a Xanax along with Stephen Colbert? Ladies only, have you recorded yourself screaming into your cellphone while driving?

No? Then what's wrong with you? Are you getting your steady diet of fear pr*n from the defeated liberals in the media?

If not, don't you worry. The media is not going to let you wind down, relax or have a good night's sleep. Your Honor, the People would like to enter Exhibit A into evidence.

Trump's MAGA allies gloat Project 2025 "is the agenda" https://t.co/DzkpRNSt84 — Axios (@axios) November 7, 2024

From the article:

Now that the election is over I think we can finally say that yeah actually Project 2025 is the agenda. Lol," Matt Walsh, a right-wing podcast host, wrote on X Wednesday.

Right-wing influencer Benny Johnson also chimed in on X on Wednesday: "It is my honor to inform you all that Project 2025 was real the whole time," he wrote.

Cue the "That's Not Funny" meme. Yes, the right-wing is mocking their silly panic so they use that mockery to justify their silly panic.

This was actually started by @ComfortablySmug Tuesday night and the fact that it’s taken literally is yet another indictment of the humorless class that has a really hard time relating to the American people.



Also maybe listen to @RuthlessPodcast if you want to understand https://t.co/CrClvzzd3v — Josh Holmes (@HolmesJosh) November 7, 2024

That sound you're hearing? That's another 20 year old TikTok girl screaming into her cellphone about how Project 2025 killed her.

Benny Johnson made a joke about suddenly revealing Project 2025 is "real" -- something nobody denied, they just denied it was Trump's policy -- and multiple major media outlets are losing their minds. https://t.co/uJ4VqsGCg8 https://t.co/sBjxNuUc2Q — Sunny (@sunnyright) November 7, 2024

Fortunately, our favorite accounts are doing everything they can to help.

I can’t wait for the part of Project 2025 where they lock up journalists. I think that begins in February when the camps are still cold. — 🥜🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🥥Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) November 7, 2024

"See? I TOLD YOU," hollered a red-faced Sunny Hostin.

Project 2025 requires you to shut the hell up. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) November 7, 2024

If only.

Looks like Axios is going full Onoda! pic.twitter.com/bz4MNnfIVx — Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) November 7, 2024

The horse has been beaten into a gelatinous pulp and there's no end in sight.

Project 2025 will require you to write about Project 2025 daily. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) November 7, 2024

Are ... are ... are you telling me that Project 2025 has started already?

lol, you really don't get sarcastic posts do you. You do realize you just quoted parody.



Can't hate the media enough. — FloridaManStan (@FLManStan) November 7, 2024

At this point, we're going to have to assume they don't get it. After playing dumb for so long, you may actually become dumb.

I'm still waiting for the camps to open. — sarainitaly 🌷🌷🌷 (@sarainitaly) November 7, 2024

Axios, this was a joke.

Forget it, Jim, they're rolling.

Project 2025 has already begun to be enacted. One of the first provisions was to remove the word "gullible" from the dictionary. Go check; it's gone. https://t.co/8TjRTeOJgB — Frank J. Fleming (@IMAO_) November 7, 2024

This is completely 100% true. Go check. We'll wait.

***

