Victory for Shawn Farash in Furniture Gate Battle With Nashville Media Censorship

VIP
Gordon K
Gordon K  |  3:00 PM on November 02, 2024
Twitchy

What started as a funny commercial for a furniture and appliance store became a battle with a local CBS station and ended with liberal censors caving. You love to see it.

Recall that Trump impersonator, Shawn Farash did a commercial for DT McCall and Sons in the Nashville area that was not allowed to air because ... well, we're not sure. Trump's voice triggers Vietnam flashbacks? A person might mistake Farash for Trump and set their furniture on fire? We don't know. What we do know is that after public pressure, they relented and aired the ad.

So do we.\

We'll take the W.

***

