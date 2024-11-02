Victory for Shawn Farash in Furniture Gate Battle With Nashville Media Censorship

What started as a funny commercial for a furniture and appliance store became a battle with a local CBS station and ended with liberal censors caving. You love to see it.

Recall that Trump impersonator, Shawn Farash did a commercial for DT McCall and Sons in the Nashville area that was not allowed to air because ... well, we're not sure. Trump's voice triggers Vietnam flashbacks? A person might mistake Farash for Trump and set their furniture on fire? We don't know. What we do know is that after public pressure, they relented and aired the ad.

I have GREAT news about the DT McCall and sons ads that got CENSORED.



Due to public pressure and backlash generated by EVERYONE HERE ON X, NEWS CHANNEL 5 CAPITULATED and is now going to run the ads!



THANK YOU ALL for sharing this. YOU DID THIS!



A BIG WIN FOR THE GOOD GUYS! https://t.co/KVVoUcrzHK — Shawn Farash (@Shawn_Farash) November 1, 2024

I did nothing. The People did this! — Shawn Farash (@Shawn_Farash) November 1, 2024

I love it when the good guys win! 🙌 — Jean Gianantonio (@JGianantonio) November 2, 2024

So do we.\

✅️ Another win in the X conservative column! https://t.co/uiYtBuu5AH — Snarky Side (@snarky_side) November 1, 2024

We'll take the W.

