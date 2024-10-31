Trump Impersonator Shawn Farash Has Commercial Banned in Nashville

Shawn Farash, one of the nations' two best Trump impersonators (the other is Tyler Fischer, we'll let you fight it out as to who is the best, but this editor has met Shawn and is biased towards him), has found himself being banned by a Nashville TV station. DT McCall and Sons furniture store hired Shawn to do his epic Trump impersonation in a commercial. And for some unexplained and, as of today, unresolved, issue they refuse to air it.

Channel 5 out of NASHVILLE TN CENSORED this ad I was asked to shoot for a furniture and appliance company here in Tennessee.



It would be a SHAME if this went VIRAL, and if anyone in TN gave DT McCall and sons their business.



Let's beat the media censorship with the power of X! pic.twitter.com/2WVNoAvpPD — Shawn Farash (@Shawn_Farash) October 30, 2024

One wonders if the station is run by former Californians or worse, liberal Tennesseans who are afraid that a Trump impersonation for a furniture store may trigger trauma, are behind the ban.

Go to their website here:https://t.co/ywPLmJpGxQ — Shawn Farash (@Shawn_Farash) October 30, 2024

Shawn's only wish is that, like all bans, is that it backfires mightily. We had a chat with Farash this afternoon and he had this to say:

First and foremost, I want DT McCalls to receive more business than ever.

Shawn, however, remains defiant.

This is the SECOND AD that I was asked to shoot for @dt_mccalls that is being CENSORED by local News Channel 5 in Nashville, TN.



The first one is sitting just short of ONE MILLION views on X.



You all know what to do 👇pic.twitter.com/dKKH779Wv7 — Shawn Farash (@Shawn_Farash) October 31, 2024

Look, we at Twitchy don't endorse any business, but that said, it would be great if we could support people and businesses who the left seems determined to cancel.

***

