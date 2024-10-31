Shocking Truth! Kamala Admits She's 'Fought for Many Who Have Harmed Other Human...
Utterly Tone-Deaf: In a Single Tweet, CBS News Shows Why the Mainstream Media...
Hang It in the Louvre: NYT's Reporter Gets BRUTAL Community Note for Lies...
Reminder: Dem Rep. Jamie Raskin Already Outlined the Insurrection Dems Have Planned If...
BANG, ZOOM! Right to the Ratio! David Axelrod Flops With Claim That Donald...
Alex Vindman's Wife Tells Us EXACTLY How She Feels About Hardworking Americans and...
James Woods Points to Harris' 'Day 1 Priorities' As Proof Kamala Hopes Everybody's...
Mark Cuban Spills the Beans About What Democrats REALLY Think of Women who...

Trump Impersonator Shawn Farash Has Commercial Banned in Nashville

Gordon K
Gordon K  |  7:40 PM on October 31, 2024
Twitchy

Shawn Farash, one of the nations' two best Trump impersonators (the other is Tyler Fischer, we'll let you fight it out as to who is the best, but this editor has met Shawn and is biased towards him), has found himself being banned by a Nashville TV station. DT McCall and Sons furniture store hired Shawn to do his epic Trump impersonation in a commercial. And for some unexplained and, as of today, unresolved, issue they refuse to air it.

One wonders if the station is run by former Californians or worse, liberal Tennesseans who are afraid that a Trump impersonation for a furniture store may trigger trauma, are behind the ban.

Shawn's only wish is that, like all bans, is that it backfires mightily. We had a chat with Farash this afternoon and he had this to say:

First and foremost, I want DT McCalls to receive more business than ever.

Shawn, however, remains defiant.

Look, we at Twitchy don't endorse any business, but that said, it would be great if we could support people and  businesses who the left seems determined to cancel.

***

