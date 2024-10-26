'You Did Not Endorse Kamala Harris?' - Look at All The Cancellations Happening

The big news of this week was that the leftist trash generator known as the Washington Post did not endorse a candidate for President. Or, to put it more honestly, they did not endorse Kamala Harris. This outraged all the high-profile liberals who expected, nay, demanded, that the WaPo endorse their candidate, their politics and their biases. They are posting their subscription cancellations with much foot stomping.

Then Kyle Mann of The Babylon Bee started a dangerous trend. See below.

I have canceled my subscription to Man's Life as they have chosen not to endorse Kamala Harris. I encourage you all to do the same. pic.twitter.com/L8BAXI5hNF — Kyle Mann (@The_Kyle_Mann) October 26, 2024

Then came the wave of outraged cancellations.

The silence from Reader’s Digest on the election has been deafening. I see you, Reader’s Digest, I see your tacit support for fascism pic.twitter.com/mpYZDO2mRl — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) October 26, 2024

I have cancelled my subscription to Collier's Magazine as they have chosen not to endorse Kamala Harris. I encourage you all to do the same.



Wait...they what? https://t.co/vEhACIQu9i pic.twitter.com/UX2Uw1vFRW — TugboatPhil (@TugboatPhil) October 26, 2024

And the hits just kept on coming!

I have canceled my subscription to Gambia Magazine as they have chosen not to endorse Kamala Harris. I encourage you all to do the same. https://t.co/LukwPJRNMv pic.twitter.com/DEpVdI6fzF — Morgan Rhinegelt (@rhinegelt) October 26, 2024

I have cancelled my subscription to Bake Magazine as they have chosen not to endorse Kamala Harris. I encourage you all to do the same. https://t.co/wxKPqhF0wN pic.twitter.com/Ko8jyJBNMS — 𝙋𝙝𝙞𝙡𝙡𝙮𝙏𝙖𝙡𝙠 ™ © ® ⓘ 🇺🇸 (@PhillyTalk) October 26, 2024

Word on the street is that Julia Child just voted for Harris.

I have canceled my subscription to Tiger Beat magazine as they have chosen not to endorse Kamala Harris. I encourage you all to do the same. pic.twitter.com/tWLHMqNplW — Clear as Mudd (@MikePrime13) October 26, 2024

Sorry Gen-Z, this thread is just not for you.

I have cancelled my subscription to Highlights Magazine as they have chosen not to endorse Kamala Harris. I encourage you all to do the same. https://t.co/o9zrAFFGBf pic.twitter.com/kp5Y6l9uG7 — Rani, Last of The Red Hot Boomers (@ShadesOfRani) October 26, 2024

This one really hurt.

Even Hollaria Briden's precocious son of questionable gender weighed in.

I just canceled my subscription to the Columbia House Record Club. pic.twitter.com/uHqOCugQB9 — G (@stevensongs) October 25, 2024

Dang, how will you get REO Speedwagon's latest cassette?

“I’m canceling my subscription to the Washington Post.” pic.twitter.com/g2pj8y8anY — Stephen Lloyd (@apparentlysteve) October 26, 2024

This really sums up the whole thing. Now if only we could get Bezos' other monstrosity - the "Rings of Power" canceled.

***

