'You Did Not Endorse Kamala Harris?' - Look at All The Cancellations Happening

Gordon K
Gordon K  |  1:30 AM on October 26, 2024
Grok AI

The big news of this week was that the leftist trash generator known as the Washington Post did not endorse a candidate for President. Or, to put it more honestly, they did not endorse Kamala Harris. This outraged all the high-profile liberals who expected, nay, demanded, that the WaPo endorse their candidate, their politics and their biases. They are posting their subscription cancellations with much foot stomping.

Then Kyle Mann of The Babylon Bee started a dangerous trend. See below.

Then came the wave of outraged cancellations.

And the hits just kept on coming!

Word on the street is that Julia Child just voted for Harris.

Sorry Gen-Z, this thread is just not for you.

This one really hurt.

Even Hollaria Briden's precocious son of questionable gender weighed in.

Dang, how will you get REO Speedwagon's latest cassette?

This really sums up the whole thing. Now if only we could get Bezos' other monstrosity - the "Rings of Power" canceled.

***

