'You Have Lost Your Damn Mind' - Harris Campaign's Desperate Play for Black Men

November must be getting close because the Harris campaign has pulled out all the stops and are throwing everything against the wall to see what sticks.

The latest desperate ploy is to repackage the weakly received promise to create an "opportunity economy" to the new hot, racist promise to create an "opportunity agenda" for black men. We guess that Obama's scolding and Biden's "you ain't black" quip wasn't enough to browbeat black men into voting for Harris.

Black men deserve a president who cares about making their lives better. pic.twitter.com/cUCdsvvYZ6 — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 15, 2024

It's the intersection of "ick" and "cringe" in downtown "Yeesh". Don't take our word for it. Let's let Twitter speak for itself.

You're pandering to Black American men is disgusting and degrading. — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) October 15, 2024

You have lost your damn mind. pic.twitter.com/7SmY4y5VLf — Ben B@dejo (@BenTelAviv) October 15, 2024

"Vote for me."

"Why?"

"I'll give you free money."

"You're going to give everyone free money?"

"Nah, just black men." — Konstantin Kisin (@KonstantinKisin) October 15, 2024

When you put it that way, it does seem absurd.

Me showing up to Kamala’s Loan & Check Cashing like https://t.co/7hFyAxN7tT pic.twitter.com/25W8z0qPYU — Magills (@magills_) October 15, 2024

Brilliant!

Who knew that (checks notes) crypto was something important to the black male community? Ian Sams, explain yourself!

Crypto and Weed is her "Agenda for Black Men"? https://t.co/vEISk0GrQo — Tim Carney (@TPCarney) October 15, 2024

Fire your campaign strategists.

Me applying for a $20k forgivable loan so I can buy some CryptoDickbutts and $BILLY https://t.co/t6Xewaxk35 pic.twitter.com/Wyt7wadw25 — Ramp Capital (@RampCapitalLLC) October 15, 2024

Maybe this is the "opportunity economy" Kamala is thinking of?

Then there's the whole legal thing.

So Kamala is desperate enough to propose flagrantly unconstitutional policies that try to bribe voters who can see right through her.



Interesting. — Geoffrey Miller (@primalpoly) October 15, 2024

As this handy graphic illustrates, it reeks of unconstitutionality.

you know that this is literally illegal under the 14th amendment right?



it’d be kinda terrible to rug pull black men by promising something illegal



you’re literally a former attorney general so you understand the law, right? so then this isn’t incompetence but malice — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) October 15, 2024

The 14th Amendment? From the Bill of Rights - that outdated document created by dead white cis-men? Yeah, that doesn't count.

Let's get serious for a moment.

Your recent attention toward Black men is disingenuous, driven not by genuine care but by the strategic advice of political consultants who have calculated that engaging this demographic is necessary for your campaign. Historically, your support for Black men has been absent,… https://t.co/HTbERqqAit — 🔫UR a Smart Ass, Carl🔫 (@Ur_a_Smartass_C) October 15, 2024

We can't speak for what the black community needs, but it sure isn't stunts and super-awkward pandering.

***

