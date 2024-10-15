'You Have Lost Your Damn Mind' - Harris Campaign's Desperate Play for Black Men

Politico: Federal Employees Are Sweating a Trump Comeback
Gordon K
Gordon K  |  10:00 PM on October 15, 2024
Meme

November must be getting close because the Harris campaign has pulled out all the stops and are throwing everything against the wall to see what sticks.

The latest desperate ploy is to repackage the weakly received promise to create an "opportunity economy" to the new hot, racist promise to create an "opportunity agenda" for black men. We guess that Obama's scolding and Biden's "you ain't black" quip wasn't enough to browbeat black men into voting for Harris. 

It's the intersection of "ick" and "cringe" in downtown "Yeesh". Don't take our word for it. Let's let Twitter speak for itself.

When you put it that way, it does seem absurd.

Brilliant!

Who knew that (checks notes) crypto was something important to the black male community? Ian Sams, explain yourself!

Fire your campaign strategists.

Maybe this is the "opportunity economy" Kamala is thinking of?

Then there's the whole legal thing.

As this handy graphic illustrates, it reeks of unconstitutionality.

The 14th Amendment? From the Bill of Rights - that outdated document created by dead white cis-men? Yeah, that doesn't count.

Let's get serious for a moment.

We can't speak for what the black community needs, but it sure isn't stunts and super-awkward pandering.

***

Tags: BLACK PEOPLE KAMALA HARRIS PANDERING

