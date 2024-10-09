BBC Stands by ‘Kill the Jews’ Interviewee
'A Beautiful Soul': Young Woman Shares Why She Chose Life For Medically Challenged...
Flashback: Stephen Colbert Appalled Trump Administration Lost Track of 545 Children
Go Woke, Go BROKE: Judge Rules Defamation Suit by Family of Boy Deadspin...
Black Lesbian Is Afraid Donald Trump Is Going to Have Her Exterminated
VIP
Republicans Plan to Use Kamala's Terrible Appearance on 'The View' to End Her...
This Week in WTAF!!! 'Bioethicist' Advocates Genetically Modifying People to Eat Less Meat...
CBS Had Different 'Editorial Standards' When They Interviewed Dad of 8-Year-Old Israeli Ho...
AP Gets WRECKED for Story on 'Flash Study' Blaming Human-Caused Climate Change for...
ELECTION INTERFERENCE: NY State Senator Tries to Get Madison Square Garden to Cancel...
Harris Campaign Backpedals BIG TIME After Tim Walz Calls to Abolish Electoral College...
WH Press Failed to Ask KJP About Story That Made Her Predecessor's 'Thorough...
FLASHBACK: During 2020 Colbert Appearance, Kamala Harris Told BLM Rioters to Keep Burning...
Tim Walz's Daughter Stuck With the Check at Coffee Shop

Under The Bus! Biden Sticks by Claim He Is In Touch With DeSantis and Sticks It to Harris

Gordon K
Gordon K  |  9:45 PM on October 09, 2024
CBS News

NBC lobbed a red meat softball for Kamala Harris and she took the bait. Tortured mixed metaphors aside, when the hacks at NBC set Harris up for a cheap shot at the expense of Ron DeSantis, she took it.

Advertisement

It didn't go well.

Much to our joy, it backfired. First when DeSantis shot down her political posturing with straight talk and then when Biden's team Tweeted out a subtle jab.

Panicked, we imagine that the mainstream media wanted to discredit DeSantis' claim so they ran to Biden himself. Now, dear reader, there has been rumblings that maybe ol' Joe is bitter about being put out to pasture or that Jill is fuming at Team Harris' treatment of her husband. Or maybe it's just Joe being Joe.

Whatever the cause, instead of running cover for the Democratic nominee, he said this.

Recommended

ELECTION INTERFERENCE: NY State Senator Tries to Get Madison Square Garden to Cancel Trump Rally
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

The source is MSNBC, so allow us a moment to bask in the pure, unadulterated schadenfreude. President Biden has effectively called out Harris to be both a liar and, even worse, irrelevant.

If a picture is worth a thousand words, then a gif is worth ten thousand.

Ya think? We're not sure, but it does look like it's going in that direction.

We keep using that word. We do know what it means. And more importantly, how to spell it without consulting the dictionary.

True. We're almost sad to see him go. Almost.

This must be one of those "cheapfakes" the media is bleating about.

Advertisement

Under the bus. The yellow bus. The yellow school bus. The yellow school bus that runs on electricity!

We all are - unless your name is Stephen Colbert or Whoopi Goldberg.

That will most definitely leave a mark.

Seems appropriate to give Ron the last word.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!

Tags: BIDEN KAMALA HARRIS DESANTIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

ELECTION INTERFERENCE: NY State Senator Tries to Get Madison Square Garden to Cancel Trump Rally
Amy Curtis
BBC Stands by ‘Kill the Jews’ Interviewee
Brett T.
Black Lesbian Is Afraid Donald Trump Is Going to Have Her Exterminated
Brett T.
Flashback: Stephen Colbert Appalled Trump Administration Lost Track of 545 Children
Brett T.
Go Woke, Go BROKE: Judge Rules Defamation Suit by Family of Boy Deadspin Smeared As Racist Can Move Ahead
Amy Curtis
'A Beautiful Soul': Young Woman Shares Why She Chose Life For Medically Challenged Unborn Child (Watch)
Amy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
ELECTION INTERFERENCE: NY State Senator Tries to Get Madison Square Garden to Cancel Trump Rally Amy Curtis
Advertisement