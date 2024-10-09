Under The Bus! Biden Sticks by Claim He Is In Touch With DeSantis and Sticks It to Harris

NBC lobbed a red meat softball for Kamala Harris and she took the bait. Tortured mixed metaphors aside, when the hacks at NBC set Harris up for a cheap shot at the expense of Ron DeSantis, she took it.

Kamala Harris really just went after Ron DeSantis for “playing political games at this moment.”



Harris lied about DeSantis refusing to take her calls, she’s a truly horrible person. pic.twitter.com/PaGJd5KON7 — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) October 7, 2024

It didn't go well.

Much to our joy, it backfired. First when DeSantis shot down her political posturing with straight talk and then when Biden's team Tweeted out a subtle jab.

Here is the clip of Ron DeSantis categorically denying the report from @ABC that he ignored a call from Kamala Harris. pic.twitter.com/zfH7yDXtdM — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) October 7, 2024

Panicked, we imagine that the mainstream media wanted to discredit DeSantis' claim so they ran to Biden himself. Now, dear reader, there has been rumblings that maybe ol' Joe is bitter about being put out to pasture or that Jill is fuming at Team Harris' treatment of her husband. Or maybe it's just Joe being Joe.

Whatever the cause, instead of running cover for the Democratic nominee, he said this.

Pres. Biden asked by a reporter if Gov. DeSantis needs to take VP Harris' calls on hurricanes.



Biden: "All I can tell you is I've talked to Gov. DeSantis. He's been very gracious. He's thanked me for all we've done. He knows what we're doing and I think that's important." pic.twitter.com/khWYmqgAwI — MSNBC (@MSNBC) October 9, 2024

The source is MSNBC, so allow us a moment to bask in the pure, unadulterated schadenfreude. President Biden has effectively called out Harris to be both a liar and, even worse, irrelevant.

Live shot of Biden and Kamala- pic.twitter.com/FIL4kA6a0p — Usually Right (@normouspenis) October 9, 2024

If a picture is worth a thousand words, then a gif is worth ten thousand.

hahaha, he hates her — Erica Kaiser (@EricaKaiser_) October 9, 2024

Ya think? We're not sure, but it does look like it's going in that direction.

We keep using that word. We do know what it means. And more importantly, how to spell it without consulting the dictionary.

This is the best answer from Biden to a reporter’s question of his entire presidency. — Justin Bass (@DrJustinbass) October 9, 2024

True. We're almost sad to see him go. Almost.

This must be one of those "cheapfakes" the media is bleating about.

Under the bus. The yellow bus. The yellow school bus. The yellow school bus that runs on electricity!

He is so sick of her https://t.co/aDsI74DrMh — FilmLadd (@FilmLadd) October 9, 2024

We all are - unless your name is Stephen Colbert or Whoopi Goldberg.

It’s amazing that the only victim of Dark Brandon is going to be Kamala. https://t.co/zCmIS6j8te — Magills (@magills_) October 9, 2024

That will most definitely leave a mark.

Seems appropriate to give Ron the last word.

***

