Artificial Intelligence is getting smarter even as the people we elect are getting dumber. Using his powers for evil, Huff 4 Congress helps us to see the joy in Kamala Harris' policies. Check out a couple parts of this thread then go read it all.

Aren’t you tired of nonstop doom and gloom from @realDonaldTrump @JDVance?



So is everyone. That’s why #KamalaWinsWithJoy.



And remember, joy is a choice, regardless of circumstances! In November, we can #ChooseKamala and #ChooseJoy (get these trending). Let’s see how!



Thread🧵 pic.twitter.com/E13qsg7Irr — Huff (@Huff4Congress) August 28, 2024

#ChooseJoy!

As a prosecutor, Kamala knows about police corruption and the danger the law enforcement officers pose to urban minorities. That’s why she’s always been such a proponent of defunding the police.



Yes, crime might rise a bit, but #ChooseJoy! #KamalaWinsWithJoy pic.twitter.com/WAewMeK2vL — Huff (@Huff4Congress) August 28, 2024

And and don't forget bailing out the rioters.

Children know who they are inside. That’s why, if your AFAB (“assigned female at birth”) “daughter” likes the color blue or spaceships, but you still insist on calling him “her,” CPS will take him to somewhere safe where he’s allowed to #ChooseJoy.#KamalaWinsWithJoy pic.twitter.com/iCbsnXNiZq — Huff (@Huff4Congress) August 28, 2024

If there's one thing we can count on in the fourth Obama - uh - Harris Administration, it's the loving and compassionate enforcement of the right to gender affirming healthcare.

***

