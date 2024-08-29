Dana Loesch Has Simple Response to The Hill Beginning to Bang Lockdown Drums...
The Hill: Summer COVID Surge Threatens Return to 2020 Measures
Tim Walz on Stolen Valor: 'My Grammar Is Not Always Correct'
Kamala Harris Blames Donald Trump for the Border Crisis
How Does This Happen? Wells Fargo Worker Dies at Desk, Not Found for...
CBS News Tries to Shame NRSC for Advertising on Hate Site X
As Venezuelan Gangs Take Over Colorado City, What Will It Take to End...
Kamala Harris Vows to Defeat Trump's Project 2025 That Would Give Him Unprecedented...
US Army Weighs in on Unfortunate Incident at Arlington
Kamala Harris Says Trump Has Called for the Termination of 'The Supreme Land...
'The Left Have Become the Party of Censorship WORLDWIDE': Elon Musk on What...
Brian Fallon Explains Kamala Harris' Word Salad During CNN Interview
Illegal Immigrants Try to Board School Buses in California
WATCH: Video Reminds Us What Kamala Harris Thinks of the Constitution and YOUR...

Kamala Chooses Joy (With a Little Help from AI)

Gordon K
Gordon K  |  11:30 PM on August 29, 2024
Grok AI via @Huff4Congress

Artificial Intelligence is getting smarter even as the people we elect are getting dumber. Using his powers for evil, Huff 4 Congress helps us to see the joy in Kamala Harris' policies. Check out a couple parts of this thread then go read it all.

Advertisement

#ChooseJoy!

And and don't forget bailing out the rioters.

Recommended

Dana Loesch Has Simple Response to The Hill Beginning to Bang Lockdown Drums Again
RickRobinson
Advertisement

If there's one thing we can count on in the fourth Obama - uh - Harris Administration, it's the loving and compassionate enforcement of the right to gender affirming healthcare.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Dana Loesch Has Simple Response to The Hill Beginning to Bang Lockdown Drums Again
RickRobinson
Kamala Harris Says Trump Has Called for the Termination of 'The Supreme Land of Our Nation'
Brett T.
How Does This Happen? Wells Fargo Worker Dies at Desk, Not Found for Four Days
ArtistAngie
The Hill: Summer COVID Surge Threatens Return to 2020 Measures
Brett T.
US Army Weighs in on Unfortunate Incident at Arlington
Brett T.
Twitchy Fave Rob Province OWNS Maggie Haberman STILL Pushing Arlington Cemetery BS With Just 1 Receipt
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Dana Loesch Has Simple Response to The Hill Beginning to Bang Lockdown Drums Again RickRobinson
Advertisement