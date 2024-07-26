OF COURSE, SHE KNEW: Huge Majority of Voters Blame Kamala for Covering Up...
WATCH: Was Jess Piper SWATted? Libs of TikTok Presents Video Evidence Contradicting Her...
Amazon Sold Clothing That Wishes Death on Donald Trump and His Whole Family
KJP Says What WE ALL KNEW: Biden Dropped Out Not Due to His...
Expected in Oakland: Sad Thread on Police Response to Home Break In Shows...
Miss Maryland Teen Apparently Working Hard to Earn Miss Teen Terrorist Title
She's the Border Czar, and Team Trump Plans to Spend $32 Million Reminding...
Stephen King Challenges Elon Musk To A 'Dad Joke' Competition
Ron DeSantis on Pro-Hamas DC Rioters: Hold Them Accountable (WATCH)
Kamala's Plan to "Sashay Shante' with RuPaul Raises Eyebrows
This Gen Zer Will Restore Your Hope in the Youth of America
After Twenty Years of Broken Promises, Gavin Newsom Passes the Buck on California's...
Christopher Rufo Offers a Chilling Reminder of What Kamala Harris ACTUALLY Believes
Womp Womp: Poor Brian Krassenstein Makes SECOND ATTEMPT at Trump V. Harris Pool...

OUCH! RNC Research DROPS News Outlet's Harris Bail Fund Fact-Check Using THEIR OWN VP Interview

Doug P.  |  8:37 AM on July 26, 2024
Meme/Twitchy

Lately Donald Trump has been hammering on Kamala Harris' past support for helping out violent rioters and others with either avoiding bail or raising money so they can post bail:

Advertisement

Minneapolis CBS Affiliate WCCO did one of the notorious "fact-checks" that we've gotten used to, and found Trump's accusation specifically about the Minnesota Freedom Fund to be a false claim: 

First of all, people who have followed this kind of thing closely remember when Kamala Harris backed that particular fund to bail out rioters in Minnesota back in 2020: 

And secondly, as RNC Research pointed out, the same news outlet that said Trump falsely accused Trump of involvement with that bail fund seems to have contradicted their new fact-check in a previous interview with the person who is now the presumptive Democrat nominee: 

Recommended

WATCH: Was Jess Piper SWATted? Libs of TikTok Presents Video Evidence Contradicting Her Claim
Aaron Walker
Advertisement

The media just keeps covering itself in glory. Yikes!

And that happens multiple times a day. Sometimes on dozens of occasions every day.

But other than that, "false!"

Do some of these media outlets ever actually pay attention to what's on their own stations, or do they just not care?

The media and Dem attempts to erase history have only just begun.

Well, let's not let them get away with it!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

WATCH: Was Jess Piper SWATted? Libs of TikTok Presents Video Evidence Contradicting Her Claim
Aaron Walker
OF COURSE, SHE KNEW: Huge Majority of Voters Blame Kamala for Covering Up Biden's Decline
Grateful Calvin
Amazon Sold Clothing That Wishes Death on Donald Trump and His Whole Family
Aaron Walker
Expected in Oakland: Sad Thread on Police Response to Home Break In Shows How Government FAILS US
Amy Curtis
Womp Womp: Poor Brian Krassenstein Makes SECOND ATTEMPT at Trump V. Harris Pool (Guess How It's Going)
Amy Curtis
Miss Maryland Teen Apparently Working Hard to Earn Miss Teen Terrorist Title
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
WATCH: Was Jess Piper SWATted? Libs of TikTok Presents Video Evidence Contradicting Her Claim Aaron Walker
Advertisement