OUCH! RNC Research DROPS News Outlet's Harris Bail Fund Fact-Check Using THEIR OWN VP Interview

Lately Donald Trump has been hammering on Kamala Harris' past support for helping out violent rioters and others with either avoiding bail or raising money so they can post bail:

Donald Trump, on tough prosecutor Kamala Harris: 'She wants no bail… if you murder someone, just go home and relax.' https://t.co/OcalrZrw8U — Byron York (@ByronYork) July 25, 2024

Minneapolis CBS Affiliate WCCO did one of the notorious "fact-checks" that we've gotten used to, and found Trump's accusation specifically about the Minnesota Freedom Fund to be a false claim:

Trump falsely accuses Harris of donating to Minnesota Freedom Fund, bailing out "dangerous criminals" https://t.co/5yrcEmZB8c — WCCO | CBS News Minnesota (@WCCO) July 25, 2024

First of all, people who have followed this kind of thing closely remember when Kamala Harris backed that particular fund to bail out rioters in Minnesota back in 2020:

If you’re able to, chip in now to the @MNFreedomFund to help post bail for those protesting on the ground in Minnesota. https://t.co/t8LXowKIbw — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) June 1, 2020

And secondly, as RNC Research pointed out, the same news outlet that said Trump falsely accused Trump of involvement with that bail fund seems to have contradicted their new fact-check in a previous interview with the person who is now the presumptive Democrat nominee:

You clowns literally asked her about it pic.twitter.com/KIBR8uMSFb https://t.co/IQ5SOU6XNx — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 26, 2024

The media just keeps covering itself in glory. Yikes!

The press is disgracing itself once again. https://t.co/YyhS4s6PjX — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) July 26, 2024

And that happens multiple times a day. Sometimes on dozens of occasions every day.

But other than that, "false!"

Dead to rights on that one, @WCCO https://t.co/5BQeTIpTQH — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) July 26, 2024

Do some of these media outlets ever actually pay attention to what's on their own stations, or do they just not care?

Another day, another part of Kamala’s history erased. https://t.co/thvOruA4Ia — FugitiveMama (@fugitivemama) July 26, 2024

The media and Dem attempts to erase history have only just begun.

We’re witnessing gaslighting from the media like never before.



If it weren’t for recordings, screenshots, and work like this, the media would get away with it. https://t.co/QdQhHcS8xW — Mary Drabik (@Drabes7) July 26, 2024

Well, let's not let them get away with it!