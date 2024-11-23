Girl Allegedly Sexually Assaulted by Venezuelan Illegal Living in Family's Basement

As Twitchy reported earlier, Denver Mayor Mike Johnston had said that he would use the city's police department and 50,000 citizen volunteers to blockade the county line if President-elect Donald Trump made any moves to deport illegals from the city. Denver is a sanctuary city.

Speaking of Colorado and sanctuary, there's a disturbing report about an alleged rape of a 14-year-old girl by a Venezuelan migrant who was living as a guest in the family's basement.

NEW: A Venezuelan migrant who crossed illegally into the US has been accused of raping his boss’s 14-year-old daughter while he was living in the family’s basement in Colorado, Homeland Security sources told New York Post — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) November 21, 2024

Venezuelan migrant charged with raping his boss’s 14-year-old daughter while living in their Colorado home https://t.co/2wjfiBP5kY pic.twitter.com/Yvr4NCKzg6 — New York Post (@nypost) November 21, 2024

Denver Mayor @MikeJohnstonCO: I will use police to block the feds from deporting illegals.



*one day later*



Illegal alien in Denver is charged with raping a 14-year-old girl. pic.twitter.com/CKUgAcG4dm — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 22, 2024

The New York Post reports:

A Venezuelan migrant who crossed illegally into the US has been accused of raping his boss’s 14-year-old daughter while he was living in the family’s basement in Colorado, Homeland Security sources told The Post. Jesus Alberto Pereira Castillo, 20, was arrested in Denver Tuesday — after nearly three months on the run following the alleged sex assault, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. Police were originally called to the home, where Castillo was living temporarily, on Aug. 29, when they learned that Castillo allegedly “forced himself on the 14-year-old” girl and sexually assaulted her that night. However, he was already gone by the time cops responded. … Castillo crossed the border illegally into El Paso, Texas, in September 2023 and was released by Border Patrol agents because there was no room to detain him any longer, Homeland Security sources said.

So he was arrested in Denver, where the police department will block any federal effort to enter the city and deport criminal illegals.

Terrible — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 21, 2024

What a horrible father.



Dude came here illegally and then got arrested. He was released and then this father decided virtue signaling was more important than the safety of his own daughter. — Ken (@KenJSDev) November 21, 2024

No one saw this coming? — TheTexasOne (@TexasRepublic71) November 21, 2024

The parents should go to jail for endangering their child and harboring a criminal. Such irresponsible behavior. — Anita Talk (@anita_talktoher) November 21, 2024

He has a boss? An illegal is employed? His boss should also be in legal trouble for employing this monster. — katsak (@kkat2u) November 21, 2024

And Colorado says they want the migrants to continue to come on in? — DeMarchelier (@demarchelierd) November 21, 2024

Why would you invite an illegal alien to live in your house like that? Especially from a country that is emptying its prisons and sending its criminals into the US. — AdamInHTownTX (@AdamInHTownTX) November 22, 2024

Just this week, an illegal Venezuelan migrant was sentenced to life in prison for the rape and murder of Laken Riley in Georgia. Maybe we should be vetting men from Venezuela a little better.

I guess there's at least one liberal guy who would welcome an illegal Venezuelan into his home because it's "the compassionate thing to do." — MatthewLovesUSA (@MatthewLovesUSA) November 22, 2024

He probably let him live in his basement in exchange for cheap labor.

Probably not the best parenting skills. Letting an illegal Venezuelan migrant camp out in your basement, when you have children, should be a crime in itself — Téa Myranda Heys (@WritesMyranda) November 21, 2024

Why would you allow an illegal alien to live in your house with your family? Insane. — Benjamin (@Benjamin_J69) November 22, 2024

How’s he still alive? — Chance the Gardner (@C_Gardner55) November 22, 2024

So, he had a boss. Problem 1. His boss is an idiot. Problem 2. And now this idiot's daughter has paid the price.



Dad needs to face many criminal charges. — Silver Lady🦉🌕🧙‍♀️🇺🇸 (@SilverScholar15) November 22, 2024

This is who the Colorado governor and Denver's mayor are protecting. — James Paaso (@JamesPaaso) November 22, 2024

Yep. Johnston is prepared to have a "Tiananmen Square moment" if the feds show up in his city to deport the illegals.

