Girl Allegedly Sexually Assaulted by Venezuelan Illegal Living in Family's Basement

Brett T.  |  10:00 PM on November 23, 2024
Twitchy

As Twitchy reported earlier, Denver Mayor Mike Johnston had said that he would use the city's police department and 50,000 citizen volunteers to blockade the county line if President-elect Donald Trump made any moves to deport illegals from the city. Denver is a sanctuary city.

Speaking of Colorado and sanctuary, there's a disturbing report about an alleged rape of a 14-year-old girl by a Venezuelan migrant who was living as a guest in the family's basement.

The New York Post reports:

A Venezuelan migrant who crossed illegally into the US has been accused of raping his boss’s 14-year-old daughter while he was living in the family’s basement in Colorado, Homeland Security sources told The Post.

Jesus Alberto Pereira Castillo, 20, was arrested in Denver Tuesday — after nearly three months on the run following the alleged sex assault, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Police were originally called to the home, where Castillo was living temporarily, on Aug. 29, when they learned that Castillo allegedly “forced himself on the 14-year-old” girl and sexually assaulted her that night. However, he was already gone by the time cops responded.

Castillo crossed the border illegally into El Paso, Texas, in September 2023 and was released by Border Patrol agents because there was no room to detain him any longer, Homeland Security sources said.

So he was arrested in Denver, where the police department will block any federal effort to enter the city and deport criminal illegals.

Just this week, an illegal Venezuelan migrant was sentenced to life in prison for the rape and murder of Laken Riley in Georgia. Maybe we should be vetting men from Venezuela a little better.

He probably let him live in his basement in exchange for cheap labor.

Yep. Johnston is prepared to have a "Tiananmen Square moment" if the feds show up in his city to deport the illegals.

***

