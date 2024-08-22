Black MIT Graduate Explains Why She’s Against Affirmative Action
Decipher This from National Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman

Democrat Delegates Robbed in Chicago During DNC Convention

Gordon K
Gordon K  |  9:00 PM on August 22, 2024
AP Photo/Erin Hooley

People being robbed at gunpoint is no laughing matter. Liberals who decriminalize crime weigh "social justice" over actual justice having a karmic moment, however, is kind of funny in a bitter way.

In the strange upside-down world of the far-left, crime is the cry of the marginalized. Laws must be enforced selectively because of structural racism or something and not incarcerating dangerous people will lead to a more just society.

We are thankful no one was hurt or killed. Period. That said, maybe a little cosmic irony is called for here.

Did we mention that the robbers were driving a Range Rover? Wouldn't want to disrupt the Narrative, would we?

As CWBChicago reported yesterday morning, a black Range Rover pulled up on the 100 block of West Randolph, and a gunman emerged to rob a 25-year-old man who was on the sidewalk near the Allegro Royal Sonesta Hotel Chicago, 171 West Randolph. 

Oops, we just did.

Deep dish pizza? Check! Millennium Park? Check! Robbed at gunpoint? Check!

Your occasional reminder that the Indiana Gun Show Loophole is the root cause of all gun violence in the Windy City.

They used to say that a conservative is a liberal who was mugged, but we now live in the stupidest of times so we're not optimistic.

If by "dealing with crime" you mean "blaming it Richard Nixon," then yes, Mayor Brandon Johnson is all over it.

LOL! Yes, one hundred percent the modern Democratic Party experience! They should charge Hollywood liberals $5,000 for the Blue City Wild Ride.

***

