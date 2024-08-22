Democrat Delegates Robbed in Chicago During DNC Convention

People being robbed at gunpoint is no laughing matter. Liberals who decriminalize crime weigh "social justice" over actual justice having a karmic moment, however, is kind of funny in a bitter way.

Just in: A member of the Texas delegation at the Democratic National Convention was robbed at gunpoint while walking with a friend in the Loop.https://t.co/1BqlhOeDV5 — CWBChicago (@CWBChicago) August 22, 2024

In the strange upside-down world of the far-left, crime is the cry of the marginalized. Laws must be enforced selectively because of structural racism or something and not incarcerating dangerous people will lead to a more just society.

We are thankful no one was hurt or killed. Period. That said, maybe a little cosmic irony is called for here.

“a black Range Rover pulled up on the 100 block of West Randolph, and a gunman emerged to rob a 25-year-old man”@Brandon4Chicago says that these guys are “just tryna eat”. — Douglas Ritz (@douglasritz) August 22, 2024

Did we mention that the robbers were driving a Range Rover? Wouldn't want to disrupt the Narrative, would we?

As CWBChicago reported yesterday morning, a black Range Rover pulled up on the 100 block of West Randolph, and a gunman emerged to rob a 25-year-old man who was on the sidewalk near the Allegro Royal Sonesta Hotel Chicago, 171 West Randolph.

Oops, we just did.

Welcome to our sanctuary city — Your Local Troll Hunter For Hire, and Sport (@julietimetravel) August 22, 2024

Welcome to Chicago!! You got the WHOLE experience... — Lifelong Patriot (Shannon) (@llpatriot6) August 22, 2024

Deep dish pizza? Check! Millennium Park? Check! Robbed at gunpoint? Check!

Wait, aren't handguns illegal in Chicago unless you're a cop, or you get some secret-squirrel permit to even own one, let alone carry?



Maybe they should've informed the mugger about that. — Brigadier Ketchup (@Random_Walk_PDX) August 22, 2024

Your occasional reminder that the Indiana Gun Show Loophole is the root cause of all gun violence in the Windy City.

Wonder if this person will be applauding wildly tonight when Kamala claims crime is way down nationwide. https://t.co/fmXvW8d4VI — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) August 22, 2024

They used to say that a conservative is a liberal who was mugged, but we now live in the stupidest of times so we're not optimistic.

Good thing the mayor is dealing with crime in the city. https://t.co/UEsewhMKjY — Phineas Fahrquar (@irishspy) August 22, 2024

If by "dealing with crime" you mean "blaming it Richard Nixon," then yes, Mayor Brandon Johnson is all over it.

Man, this convention really went all out encompassing the Democrat party.

Parking lot abortions. Semi violent protest. Arrest. Armed robberies. Guys dressed as woman.

The whole nine.



Well done DNC! Truly impressive! https://t.co/ltHRTfOlEE — piercheney (@LVpolitic) August 22, 2024

LOL! Yes, one hundred percent the modern Democratic Party experience! They should charge Hollywood liberals $5,000 for the Blue City Wild Ride.

***

