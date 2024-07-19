Now, It's Personal: Rachel Maddow Smears J.R.R. Tolkien and Lord of the Rings...
You've Heard of 'Snakes on a Plane' ... Introducing the Far More Terrifying...
Mary Katharine Ham DROPS Yale Weirdo for Sharing Old College Pic to Shame...
Secretary of State Blinken Shares Latest Disturbing Example of Biden's Foreign Policy Bril...
No Switcheroo! Richard Grenell OWNS Elite Democrats By Defending Their VOTERS in Perfectly...
The Biden Team Says Rumors of Joe Dropping Out Have Been Greatly Exaggerated
HAGZILLA Joy Behar Shaming Trump for Saying God Watched Over Him Goes SO...
Matt Yglesias Accidentally Proves Democrats Are CLUELESS About What Americans Consider Pro...
What About Uncle Bosie?! Team Biden Dunking on Trump Over Hannibal Lecter Goes...
Reason Bernie Sanders Wants Dems to Focus on Biden's Record Belongs in a...
Damn RIGHT! Van Jones' Comment on CNN About Trump's RNC Should Scare the...
HUGE RNC SALE: 60% Off VIP Membership - Ends Tonight!
Katie Pavlich TORCHES 'MSNBC Lunatics' for FAKING Their Presence at the RNC Convention...
NO MERCY! Tulsi Gabbard Goes Full-FAFO Taking Kamala Harris APART (Again!) for Dig...

Former Gawker Writer Still Angry at Hulk Hogan for Fighting Back

Gordon K
Gordon K  |  6:00 PM on July 19, 2024
Scott Keeler/The Tampa Bay Times via AP, Pool

Did you hear the one about the boy who murdered both his parents and asked the judge the mercy because he was an orphan? It's a joke that illustrates the brazen chutzpah (audacity or b*lls) of some people.

Advertisement

We've written recently on the fortunate demise of the "hot take" websites like Vice, Salon and others. Gawker was Patient Zero. It was a malicious gossip rag whose writers were not only leftist activists, but the worst kind of sociopaths. People who delighted in the destruction of others.

Gawker's crash-and-burn moment was when Hulk Hogan sued and bankrupted it with help from Peter Theil, a Silicon Valley billionaire who himself was gleefully outed by them involuntarily.

More details are here. But let's get back to the orphan joke. A former Gawker writer now has the brass to play the victim in the whole debacle laid out above.

Deleted. But we got it.

The absolute nerve of harming the people who are trying to destroy you. I thought this was America!

She caught a lot of flak for it but remains defiant (rawr!) and that is truly good for her. You have to have a thick skin to play this game. Also, she may consider this post positive coverage - the only bad coverage is when they misspell your name and all that. But make no mistake, Ms. Jane Marie is not the good guy in this saga.

Recommended

Mary Katharine Ham DROPS Yale Weirdo for Sharing Old College Pic to Shame Usha Vance for Being at RNC
Sam J.
Advertisement

Here's a little background.

And here's a little more if you need some more convincing.

So glad others kept receipts. Nick Denton's pet nightmare was a stain on our culture.

Fair comparison.

The digging continued.

"Found out". That's shorthand for "we maliciously outed" for you youngsters. The passive voice is cute, though.

"But MAGA," she continued. 

One has nothing to do with the other. Gawker was flaming garbage long before MAGA was a thing. If anything, this leftist bullying and destroying by people with bylines drew people to Trump.

Advertisement

We weren't kidding how awful Gawker was.

So, in summary ...

Let's all hope that Gawker never raises it's ugly head again.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Treat yourself to our RNC week special of 60% off an annual membership! Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code MAGA24!



Sponsored

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Mary Katharine Ham DROPS Yale Weirdo for Sharing Old College Pic to Shame Usha Vance for Being at RNC
Sam J.
Now, It's Personal: Rachel Maddow Smears J.R.R. Tolkien and Lord of the Rings as 'Far-Right'
Grateful Calvin
You've Heard of 'Snakes on a Plane' ... Introducing the Far More Terrifying SACK on a Plane
justmindy
No Switcheroo! Richard Grenell OWNS Elite Democrats By Defending Their VOTERS in Perfectly BRUTAL Post
Sam J.
HAGZILLA Joy Behar Shaming Trump for Saying God Watched Over Him Goes SO Wrong It's Biblical (Watch)
Sam J.
Secretary of State Blinken Shares Latest Disturbing Example of Biden's Foreign Policy Brilliance
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Mary Katharine Ham DROPS Yale Weirdo for Sharing Old College Pic to Shame Usha Vance for Being at RNC Sam J.
Advertisement