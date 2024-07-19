Former Gawker Writer Still Angry at Hulk Hogan for Fighting Back

Did you hear the one about the boy who murdered both his parents and asked the judge the mercy because he was an orphan? It's a joke that illustrates the brazen chutzpah (audacity or b*lls) of some people.

We've written recently on the fortunate demise of the "hot take" websites like Vice, Salon and others. Gawker was Patient Zero. It was a malicious gossip rag whose writers were not only leftist activists, but the worst kind of sociopaths. People who delighted in the destruction of others.

Gawker's crash-and-burn moment was when Hulk Hogan sued and bankrupted it with help from Peter Theil, a Silicon Valley billionaire who himself was gleefully outed by them involuntarily.

More details are here. But let's get back to the orphan joke. A former Gawker writer now has the brass to play the victim in the whole debacle laid out above.

Just as a reminder, that you probably don’t need: Hogan licked the boots of Peter Thiel which cost me, a single mother, her livelihood. — Jane Marie (@SeeJaneMarie) July 19, 2024

Deleted. But we got it.

The absolute nerve of harming the people who are trying to destroy you. I thought this was America!

She caught a lot of flak for it but remains defiant (rawr!) and that is truly good for her. You have to have a thick skin to play this game. Also, she may consider this post positive coverage - the only bad coverage is when they misspell your name and all that. But make no mistake, Ms. Jane Marie is not the good guy in this saga.

Just as a reminder, this is why Peter Thiel decided to fight Gawker. They outed him without his consent. https://t.co/QjupA9V3Ef pic.twitter.com/LrqtFVsvsR — Peter Cook (@_Peter_Cook) July 19, 2024

Here's a little background.

And here's a little more if you need some more convincing.

Pretty sure the "absolute sicko" is the Gawker editor who said in a deposition that he would publish CSAM of a 4-year-old. But you had no problem with it at the time and even now you keep defending it. https://t.co/JOV0SWipxJ pic.twitter.com/ZXCj3UMFim — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) July 19, 2024

So glad others kept receipts. Nick Denton's pet nightmare was a stain on our culture.

gawker made the sun and daily mail look like bastions of journalistic integrity — henryt ✝️🇻🇦🇺🇸 (@HenryTman2k) July 19, 2024

Fair comparison.

The digging continued.

"Found out". That's shorthand for "we maliciously outed" for you youngsters. The passive voice is cute, though.

"But MAGA," she continued.

One has nothing to do with the other. Gawker was flaming garbage long before MAGA was a thing. If anything, this leftist bullying and destroying by people with bylines drew people to Trump.

Won't someone think of the Gawker journalists and their brand style of journalism that was about ruining peoples lives. https://t.co/59srnpGtS9 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 19, 2024

We weren't kidding how awful Gawker was.

So, in summary ...

She complained about losing her job at a revenge porn website that ONLY was destroyed because they openly bragged about ignoring a court order to take the Hulk video down and then she has the audacity to call other people sickos. pic.twitter.com/Hk0MFBeQrG — Free Ross Woodworking 🌲 (@FreeRossWoodWrk) July 19, 2024

Let's all hope that Gawker never raises it's ugly head again.

***

