HUGE RNC SALE: 60% Off VIP Membership - Ends Tonight!
Scoop: JD Vance's Venmo Account Tells a Tale of ... Nothing

Gordon K
Gordon K  |  6:00 PM on July 18, 2024
AP Photo/Elise Amendola

The golden age of trashy Millennial journalism is over. Gawker is dead. Vice, Salon, Deadspin, Gizmodo and so many of the other edgy online e-zines with their woke hot takes are burned out husks of what they were 10 years ago.

But, nevertheless they/them persisted. Wired, once a technical magazine, became the same trash with a focus on technology and venture capital gossip.

In that mined-out vein, we find them looking for a way to push their leftist agenda. How do they make it Wired worthy? By introducing a technical angle - JD Vance's Venmo account.

The article is every bit as pathetic as you think it is. "Let's find the most unpalatable connections, no matter how tenuous, and show what a hypocrite Vance is," is the tone and direction. 

In this case, it's the "elites" and Vance's rhetoric against them. You don't suppose Senator Elizabeth Warren would be an excellent subject for such an article?

Do yourself and society a favor and don't bother clicking through to the article. Besides, these reactions tell you all you need to know.

As an added bonus, a co-author is none other than Tim Marchman who once got so fighting mad that he offered to "get into the Octogon" with people attacking his equally odious colleague. Strangely enough, after many people offered to do just that, Tim disappeared. Sadly, he seems to have reappeared as a Wired contributor.

Anyway, let's get to the good stuff!

If Project 2025 had a body, it would be JD Vance! Cower in fear!

Yes, yes it does.

But "elites!"

Yes, but it's digital trash, you see!

Guilt by association is a lazy way to make a point, but here we are. This is the reason why Musk made Likes private to everyone but the liker and likee.

We wouldn't expect the current Wired reader to understand this.

The real takeaway from this article is that there are horrible people out there and you really must take precautions to protect yourself out there on the Internets.

Heed this helpful tip.

Reiterated to emphasis how important it is to protect your Venmo (and other) accounts.

And this is the gist of this "scoop".

***

