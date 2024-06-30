'There Must Be an Explanation' - Mia Farrow Baffled by Biden's Poor Debate Performance

You have to give the the Democratic messaging machine credit. After Biden's disastrous debate performance, they had Biden appear the next day in North Carolina. He spoke from behind a teleprompter where he appeared to be the clear, sharp Joe they've been selling us all year.

It worked. The true believers and Biden loyalists grabbed at straws and found the thinnest reed to cling to.

Biden regrouped the next day at his rally in North Carolina. We've all had bad days and worked when we were sick. As for CNN, that was a set-up from the get-go. They allowed Trump to lie with wild abandon & cut Biden's mic several times. CNN is trash & I'm done with them. pic.twitter.com/Oi5xtvhGNf — Sydney Chandler (@syds180turn) June 29, 2024

There's thousands of these Tweets.

"CNN conspired to make Biden look bad!"

"He's only good between 10 am and 4 pm."

"It was a cold!"

Which brings us to Mia Farrow.

Bob Woodward says “there must be an explanation” for Biden’s debate performance -as he was vigorous and coherent next day and by all accounts functions extraordinarily well in the WH - making grueling trips to meet with world leaders, making complex decisions each day. Woodward… — Mia Farrow 🏳️‍🌈 🌻🇺🇸💙 (@MiaFarrow) June 29, 2024

The full text.

Bob Woodward says “there must be an explanation” for Biden’s debate performance -as he was vigorous and coherent next day and by all accounts functions extraordinarily well in the WH - making grueling trips to meet with world leaders, making complex decisions each day. Woodward wonders did he just have a fight with someone close to him? - “something happened”

Well, there were theories, some funny, some serious and some pathetic. Read on.

First the funny.

I believe you are exactly correct, Stephanie. I work in Stage Design and Lighting Techniques on Broadway, and I studied the debate very carefully last night. From my observation, I produced this diagram of the stage setup, and I have identified the exact lighting module that they… pic.twitter.com/rcSqYC6o4w — ℙ𝕣𝕠𝕗𝕖𝕤𝕤𝕠𝕣 𝔻𝕒𝕩𝕠𝕡𝕙𝕠𝕟𝕖 (@DaxophoneSolo) June 29, 2024

The Tweet was to Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, who also posted pure, unadulterated cope, but someone brought it up in Farrow's TL.

Bob and Mia, it’s called a teleprompter. You know, that thing you can just read from and not have to actually use your brain to think coherently and form sentences. pic.twitter.com/Root2QGKCv — Glenn Coles (@Glenn315) June 30, 2024

Look guys, maybe he had a colostomy bag blowout or somefin https://t.co/7Ay8wubK5R — ʞɹıɯ𝕊 like an alley cat (@FoundersGirl) June 30, 2024

Doctor Farrow and Doctor Woodward have evaluated the patient: https://t.co/lPaADUuK5U — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) June 30, 2024

These people in the responses are gaslighting themselves. LOL https://t.co/lyB1VCwRr2 — YoYo (@wgtt911) June 30, 2024

This is called the "segue".

Now let's get to the serious.

Sundowners — Jodi (@APLMom) June 30, 2024

Dementia is like that.

There is no cure and no it doesn’t get better. — Lilly McKim 🇺🇸🐊 (@lillymckim) June 30, 2024

Something happened alright. The people not paying attention the last several years saw with their own eyes that the media and Biden’s handlers have been gaslighting you and blaming the right for lying about his mental acuity. https://t.co/nUX5qjA7kN — #Nats Fan Carla (@LibertyBelleCJL) June 30, 2024

And the pathetic.

I'm sorry, but when you are standing next to Satan himself, it's a little intimidating. It's hard to assert oneself in a stage with someone who has occupied the entire stage with love for himself. — Red Hibiscus 🌺💙🌊 (@RedHibiscus23) June 29, 2024

Oh, grow up.

I figure what happened to President Biden was he had a bad cold and was at the debate really sick. Maybe that night he was given anti viral meds and had a good sleep. The next day, feeling more like himself, he was on fire during his rally. — Cheryl Little 🕊 🇨🇦resistor, I stand with 🇺🇦 (@CherylL82972029) June 29, 2024

Canadians are a very special people.

It’s like someone slipped him a sedative before the debate. — Cathy Quinn (@CathyQu092007) June 29, 2024

Yeah, that must be it. Steve Bannon and Jake Tapper Micked him to ensure Orange Hitler would win.

Yes, there is a reason…

trump used a debate tactic where you overwhelm your opponent with lies in quick succession. It works against stutterers causing the stutter to come out. trump knows television and how to make someone look good or bad.

Biden’s people should know this. — Dan Guachione (@1sounddept) June 30, 2024

Jedi mind tricks!

I love Bob Woodward thoughts.

I wonder if he over prepared. — Joni (@1nurse_ratched) June 30, 2024

We couldn't classify this one, funny or pathetic?

