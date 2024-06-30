LAUGH BREAK! Wax Abraham Lincoln Statue Melting Creates a Welcome Distraction on Social...
'SOFA-KING' HILARIOUS: J.K. Rowling Once Again Takes on Her Haters as ONLY She...
Newsweek Shows in Stark Detail How the Media Manipulates Facts to Push a...
The End of Democracy THIS TIME. Trump Critics Try 'Dictator' Fear Tactic Again
We're Voting for an Administration! The Left Gushes Biden Admin Successfully Fixes Road
Like a Snake Eating Itself Pro Palestine Protestors BLOCK Pride Parade
Biden Press Secretary Goes Full 'Baghdad Bob' Proclaiming Biden More Vigorous than Young...
Snarky Biden Fundraising Email Takes on Obama Bros turned Podcasters and It's Brutal
Kamala Harris Is the Real Loser of Thursday's Presidential Debate
@NRCC: 'Gas Prices Are UP 55.3% Under Biden'
On the Heels of Horrific Debate Unfazed Biden Family Huddles for Annie Leibovitz...
You're Paying Their Student Loans: Peer-Reviewed Paper Is Full of Nonsensical Woke Jargon
Massive Amounts of COPIUM: Keith Olbermann Blames Biden’s Debate Debacle on Cold Medicine
No, We're Not: Alyssa Farah Griffin Says 'Non-Political Class' Americans Shocked by Biden’...

'There Must Be an Explanation' - Mia Farrow Baffled by Biden's Poor Debate Performance

Gordon K  |  8:30 PM on June 30, 2024
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File

You have to give the the Democratic messaging machine credit. After Biden's disastrous debate performance, they had Biden appear the next day in North Carolina. He spoke from behind a teleprompter where he appeared to be the clear, sharp Joe they've been selling us all year.

Advertisement

It worked. The true believers and Biden loyalists grabbed at straws and found the thinnest reed to cling to.

There's thousands of these Tweets. 

"CNN conspired to make Biden look bad!"

"He's only good between 10 am and 4 pm."

"It was a cold!"

Which brings us to Mia Farrow. 

The full text.

Bob Woodward says “there must be an explanation” for Biden’s debate performance -as he was vigorous and coherent next day and by all accounts functions extraordinarily well in the WH - making grueling trips to meet with world leaders, making complex decisions each day. Woodward wonders did he just have a fight with someone close to him?  - “something happened”

Recommended

'SOFA-KING' HILARIOUS: J.K. Rowling Once Again Takes on Her Haters as ONLY She Can
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Well, there were theories, some funny, some serious and some pathetic. Read on.

First the funny.

The Tweet was to Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, who also posted pure, unadulterated cope, but someone brought it up in Farrow's TL.

This is called the "segue".

Advertisement

Now let's get to the serious.

And the pathetic.

Oh, grow up.

Canadians are a very special people.

Yeah, that must be it. Steve Bannon and Jake Tapper Micked him to ensure Orange Hitler would win.

Advertisement

Jedi mind tricks!

We couldn't classify this one, funny or pathetic?

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!

Tags: BIDEN DEBATE MIA FARROW

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'SOFA-KING' HILARIOUS: J.K. Rowling Once Again Takes on Her Haters as ONLY She Can
Grateful Calvin
LAUGH BREAK! Wax Abraham Lincoln Statue Melting Creates a Welcome Distraction on Social Media
ArtistAngie
Like a Snake Eating Itself Pro Palestine Protestors BLOCK Pride Parade
justmindy
Biden Press Secretary Goes Full 'Baghdad Bob' Proclaiming Biden More Vigorous than Young Staffers
justmindy
The End of Democracy THIS TIME. Trump Critics Try 'Dictator' Fear Tactic Again
Chad Felix Greene
We're Voting for an Administration! The Left Gushes Biden Admin Successfully Fixes Road
Chad Felix Greene

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'SOFA-KING' HILARIOUS: J.K. Rowling Once Again Takes on Her Haters as ONLY She Can Grateful Calvin
Advertisement