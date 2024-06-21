In Rahimi, the Supreme Court Holds Domestic Abusers CAN Be Prohibited From Bearing...
Mollie Hemingway WRECKS Jennifer Rubin for Encouraging Biden to Campaign on Attacking SCOT...
Tantrum Alert: Climate Defiance Has Total MELTDOWN Over Stonehenge Backlash
AYFKM? James Woods Puts Biden Administration on BLAST for Its New Communications Director
Black Womanist Says We Should Talk About White People Despising Black Freedom (Locks...
The Atlantic Whines About Air Conditioning As Media Screams About 'Excessive' Summer Heat
'Conservative' David French Predictably Denounces Having the Ten Commandments in Classroom...
Lying Dog-Face Pony Soldier! Biden Says BEST Part of His Job is Showing...
Marc Elias Whines SCOTUS Is Delaying Trump Immunity Case by Sticking to Its...
'Thanks Dems'! Here's a Middle-Class Status Report in the Age of 'Bidenomics'
WATCH Sen. John Kennedy Make Biden Nominee for First Circuit Court of Appeals...
Dem Sen. Chris Murphy's Open Border Blame Game Is 100 Percent Pure Projection
YIKES! Former 2016 McMullin Staffer Arrested for Allegedly Soliciting Sex From Teen Boy;...
DoD IG Unsure How Much Money US Gave to China 'for Research Related...

Confused Climate Clowns Vandalize What They Think is Taylor Swift's Jet

Gordon K  |  5:30 PM on June 21, 2024
Seinfeld

This has been a fun watching the hysterical and very smart vandals known as Just Stop Oil. Recall earlier this week their Stonehenge stunt backfired as it pissed off both left and right. Well, count your lucky stars, their streak of buffoonery continued as they broke into an airport and vandalized Taylor Swift's private jet.

Advertisement

Taylor's jet was ... wait a second, we're receiving an update. Please stand by.

We've just been informed that it wasn't Taylor Swift's jet they actually vandalized. The Just Stop Oil activists got the wrong plane! We did mention that they are very smart. We meant that sarcastically.

Swifties were not pleased.

Almost as disgusting as being a Pro-Hamas Swiftie.

But the best responses came from the haters.

Apt punishment.

(let them fight dot gif)

Ahem, we just said that.

Recommended

Mollie Hemingway WRECKS Jennifer Rubin for Encouraging Biden to Campaign on Attacking SCOTUS
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Let's see that last Tweet again in visual format.

Yeah, that's it!

Yeah, what's up with that, Tay Tay?

Seems like Just Stop Oil might just have won over a righty.

Make that two.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!

Tags: TAYLOR SWIFT JUST STOP OIL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Mollie Hemingway WRECKS Jennifer Rubin for Encouraging Biden to Campaign on Attacking SCOTUS
Amy Curtis
AYFKM? James Woods Puts Biden Administration on BLAST for Its New Communications Director
Grateful Calvin
Tantrum Alert: Climate Defiance Has Total MELTDOWN Over Stonehenge Backlash
Amy Curtis
In Rahimi, the Supreme Court Holds Domestic Abusers CAN Be Prohibited From Bearing Arms (A Deep Dive)
Aaron Walker
WATCH Sen. John Kennedy Make Biden Nominee for First Circuit Court of Appeals SQUIRM As Only He Can
Sam J.
Ted Cruz Shares DAMNING Thread Exposing Biden DHS' Push to Target Trump Supporters As Domestic Extremists
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Mollie Hemingway WRECKS Jennifer Rubin for Encouraging Biden to Campaign on Attacking SCOTUS Amy Curtis
Advertisement