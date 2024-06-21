Confused Climate Clowns Vandalize What They Think is Taylor Swift's Jet

This has been a fun watching the hysterical and very smart vandals known as Just Stop Oil. Recall earlier this week their Stonehenge stunt backfired as it pissed off both left and right. Well, count your lucky stars, their streak of buffoonery continued as they broke into an airport and vandalized Taylor Swift's private jet.

Just Stop Oil activists attempt to target Taylor Swift’s jet https://t.co/hB7Fuq9YS9 pic.twitter.com/DagD80nDOI — New York Post (@nypost) June 20, 2024

Taylor's jet was ... wait a second, we're receiving an update. Please stand by.

That’s not even her plane. What a bunch of clowns — joey (@Fan_FlickOn) June 20, 2024

We've just been informed that it wasn't Taylor Swift's jet they actually vandalized. The Just Stop Oil activists got the wrong plane! We did mention that they are very smart. We meant that sarcastically.

they’re so annoying . not only for destruction of someone’s property but also Taylor isnt even in the top 20 for celebrity jet usage 🙄 pic.twitter.com/EZRSwlpDNR — chels 🫶🏼 (@rumorzfrominez) June 21, 2024

Swifties were not pleased.

this is disgusting — mariyam ⸆⸉ ♡ 🇵🇸 (@lonelyswift13) June 20, 2024

Almost as disgusting as being a Pro-Hamas Swiftie.

But the best responses came from the haters.

Okay, now they have definitely gone too far and the perpetrators will be finally held accountable and sentenced to listen to all of Taylor Swift's songs, every single one of them! The horror 😲😮😭 — MegaloDon (@LokiDonJuan) June 20, 2024

Apt punishment.

When these two organizations meet. pic.twitter.com/9FqiVRRTjg — Curren (@cmittens1) June 20, 2024

(let them fight dot gif)

Ahem, we just said that.

Can't stand "Just Stop Oil", but I'm okay with this....I love it when they eat their own...😂 — Mel Babbit (@MelBabbit) June 20, 2024

This is the first time the Just Stop Oil freaks actually did something that makes sense: going after private jets — JustBully (@JustBully114729) June 20, 2024

Let's see that last Tweet again in visual format.

Yeah, that's it!

If Taylor Swift cared at all about the climate she’d let them throw paint on her jet. — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) June 20, 2024

Yeah, what's up with that, Tay Tay?

Finally these idiots find the right target. https://t.co/2muFF7hTQz — William (@WilliamWNYC) June 20, 2024

Seems like Just Stop Oil might just have won over a righty.

Make that two.

***

