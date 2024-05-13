Palestinian Journalist 'Ready to Explode' - The Responses Are Dynamite

You would think that a pro-Palestinian journalist/activist would have more sense to say something as explosive as this.

I am about to explode. — Hind Khoudary (@Hind_Gaza) May 13, 2024

We never rule out the possibility is an engagement for clicks and payoff move. But even if she gets a few bucks from this, the responses make it all worth it.

Exhibit A.

Right, I can help you here Hind, but I need you to listen to me very carefully.



Firstly, find a pair of wire cutters, and a flat screwdriver, ideally with a small head. Take them and go to a place where you are far away from anybody… as a precaution of course.



Now very very… https://t.co/xFUetSo1Zu — Cheryl E 🇮🇱🇮🇱🇮🇱🎗️ (@CherylWroteIt) May 13, 2024

Here's the full Tweet in all its magnificent glory. Take a moment to read it all!

Right, I can help you here Hind, but I need you to listen to me very carefully. Firstly, find a pair of wire cutters, and a flat screwdriver, ideally with a small head. Take them and go to a place where you are far away from anybody… as a precaution of course. Now very very slowly, look down at the belt and you should see 5 thin wires, each with a different color. Gently run your fingers along the two wires that run from the explosives to the trigger mechanism which I suspect will be that little black box with a flat red button on it that you’re holding. I would assume the wires are yellow and white because you guys haven’t yet mastered how to use colors properly. Now focus on just the yellow wire. Now don’t cut the wire just yet. First slide the wire in the explosives a little to the left and you’ll see the small screw and nut holding it down. Take the screwdriver and very gently remove the cap off the screw to reveal its head. Now, even slower, place the tip of the screwdriver into the slot of the small screw, and turn it until the wire is loose but DO NOT pull the wire out. Once the screw is loose, find some chewing gum and chew like the your life depends on it, then bite a small piece of chewed gum off and place it into the hole where the wires are in until it’s completely filled but with the wires still in place. Now take the rest of the gum and place it on top of the screw like a makeshift cap and gently press down so that it stays fast. The wires should not be removed still. Leave this for 10 minutes, then take the wire cutters and ever so slowly, cut the green wire first. Then slowly cut the brown wire. Now, if I’m right, the gum will be dry and you need to slowly cut the yellow wire close to the trigger, not the belt. If this works, the trigger will be disarmed and the gum will keep the wire in the belt fastened and you can slowly take the belt off and place it down gently. If I’m wrong, and the yellow wire is just a dummy wire, and the trigger is the white one, well then I suppose it was nice knowing you.

If you're not misty-eyed by now, you have no heart. People loved it.

I almost exploding laughing reading that. — Schmaltzmama 🇮🇱🕊️ (@_shalomdebbie_) May 13, 2024

Boom!

I cannot believe I read these instructions till the end, but they were so interesting... 😀. At least I now know how to disarm the belt in the event that I should get one on me (besides the issue with the yellow & white wires, which is tricky...). X is sometimes so useful — Lindisfarne / עם ישראל חי (@Lindisf69834883) May 13, 2024

We're all smarter for it.

Will copy & print and get the wire cutters and small flat head screw driving and keep them in my handbag every time I go into central London!! — RH (@Rosamund660625) May 13, 2024

Helpful life hack.

Proof positive that Israel aren’t genocidal!



Here we have one of Israel’s best clearly showing empathy by reaching out to help a known terrorist so that she won’t blow herself up. 😉🫶🏽



💙🤍🇮🇱 — Uncle Kevin (@Kev_bk) May 13, 2024

Sharing means caring.

Proof that Israel is trying to save the lives of Gaza civilians even if they are morons.

Next week, how to not starve in a restaurant even if you have a degree from Princeton or Columbia. — Proxima☆(((Alpha Centaurian))) 🇮🇱 (@redskyrunner) May 13, 2024

Forget it, Ivy Leaguers are too self-important to take advice. Besides, their "hunger strikes" are comical at this point.

***

