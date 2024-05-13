It's So 'Stressful and Sad' That Hamas Terror Attack Turned Trump Haters Against...
Reuters: Pro-Israel Website to Blame for Student Demonstrators Being Flooded With Online A...
Cuteness Overload: Riley Gaines Shares Pupdate, J.K. Rowling Approves (PICS)
Journalist Looks Into the NGOs That Are Facilitating the Border Crisis
CNN's Fareed Zakaria Hits Biden Supporters With a Dose of Reality
Snopes Changes Its Ruling on Fact-Check of Ashley Biden's Diary
JOLT: Axios Warns Latino Working-Class Voters Are Shifting to Republican Party
Forget Yoga: USA Today Reports on Women Signing up for 'Rage Rituals'
WATCH: Childish Columbia Grad Rips Up Degree in Futile Protest of 'Genocide' in...
Jake Sullivan Says No President Has Stood Stronger With Israel Than Joe Biden
WOMP: Economist Community Noted for Whining 'Iron Fist Treatment' Doesn't Stop Gangs (It...
Tone Deafness Alert! Biden Schedules Emergency Glitzy Celeb Fundraiser
No One Is Safe in the Big Apple: Actor Steve Buscemi Assaulted in...
Pro-Hamas Protest BACKFIRE: DEI Axed for More Police Funding in 'Huge Win for...

Palestinian Journalist 'Ready to Explode' - The Responses Are Dynamite

Gordon K  |  9:00 PM on May 13, 2024
Twitchy

You would think that a pro-Palestinian journalist/activist would have more sense to say something as explosive as this.

Advertisement

We never rule out the possibility is an engagement for clicks and payoff move. But even if she gets a few bucks from this, the responses make it all worth it.

Exhibit A.

Here's the full Tweet in all its magnificent glory. Take a moment to read it all!

Right, I can help you here Hind, but I need you to listen to me very carefully.

Firstly, find a pair of wire cutters, and a flat screwdriver, ideally with a small head. Take them and go to a place where you are far away from anybody… as a precaution of course.

Now very very slowly, look down at the belt and you should see 5 thin wires, each with a different color. Gently run your fingers along the two wires that run from the explosives to the trigger mechanism which I suspect will be that little black box with a flat red button on it that you’re holding. I would assume the wires are yellow and white because you guys haven’t yet mastered how to use colors properly. Now focus on just the yellow wire.

Now don’t cut the wire just yet. First slide the wire in the explosives a little to the left and you’ll see the small screw and nut holding it down. Take the screwdriver and very gently remove the cap off the screw to reveal its head.

Now, even slower, place the tip of the screwdriver into the slot of the small screw, and turn it until the wire is loose but DO NOT pull the wire out.

Once the screw is loose, find some chewing gum and chew like the your life depends on it, then bite a small piece of chewed gum off and place it into the hole where the wires are in until it’s completely filled but with the wires still in place. Now take the rest of the gum and place it on top of the screw like a makeshift cap and gently press down so that it stays fast. The wires should not be removed still.

Leave this for 10 minutes, then take the wire cutters and ever so slowly, cut the green wire first. Then slowly cut the brown wire.  

Now, if I’m right, the gum will be dry and you need to slowly cut the yellow wire close to the trigger, not the belt.

If this works, the trigger will be disarmed and the gum will keep the wire in the belt fastened and you can slowly take the belt off and place it down gently.  If I’m wrong, and the yellow wire is just a dummy wire, and the trigger is the white one, well then I suppose it was nice knowing you.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

If you're not misty-eyed by now, you have no heart. People loved it.

Boom!

We're all smarter for it.

Helpful life hack.

Sharing means caring.

Forget it, Ivy Leaguers are too self-important to take advice. Besides, their "hunger strikes" are comical at this point.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!

Advertisement
Tags: HAMAS MEMES PALESTINE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Reuters: Pro-Israel Website to Blame for Student Demonstrators Being Flooded With Online Abuse
Brett T.
CNN's Fareed Zakaria Hits Biden Supporters With a Dose of Reality
Brett T.
Cuteness Overload: Riley Gaines Shares Pupdate, J.K. Rowling Approves (PICS)
Amy
Journalist Looks Into the NGOs That Are Facilitating the Border Crisis
Brett T.
Snopes Changes Its Ruling on Fact-Check of Ashley Biden's Diary
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement