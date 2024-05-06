Just for Fun: Let's Make Fun of the 2024 Met Gala
Cosplaying Student Activists, Including Feminists, Seem to Be Converting to Islam
AP Reports on Donald Trump Using Another Nazi Reference
Pinko Tries to Sell the Benefits of Communism with Promises of... Bigger Pockets...
Here's a Collection of All the IDs That Foreign Nationals Have Ditched Before...
Obama Bro Tommy Vietor Says It's Hard to Overstate How Catastrophic a Rafah...
Commie Clash: Cruddy Keffiyeh-Clad Libs Converge on Conceited Costume-Clad Libs at the Met...
Gay X User Claims Mississippi Is Just Like Gaza in Desperate Bid to...
Judge Threatens to Jail Donald Trump for Violating Gag Order
Former Columnist Describes the 'Ideological Capture' of Scientific American
Former CNN Correspondent Horrified to Find Herself in the Company of *Shudder* TRUMP...
Race-Obsessed Activists Mad Gaza Protests Aren't About THEM. Nikole Hannah-Jones Race Bait...
Prison Cell: Bizarre Video of 'Coffin Room' for Family of Five MAJORLY Mocked...
Need a Tissue? ESPN Writer Whines About Tom Brady Roast

'60 Minutes' Discovers New Concepts in Education - High Expectations and Discipline

Gordon K  |  11:30 PM on May 06, 2024
Townhall Media

The dominant narrative in media and education is that concepts like meritocracy, punctuality and achievement are "White Supremacist". New fashionable ideals like "equity" and "anti-Racism" serve to dumb down the marginalized groups they claim to serve.

Advertisement

So we are not at all surprised to see that CBS's "60 Minutes" is totally surprised to see something like a traditional education work. Who knew a Catholic school that serves the underprivileged with a rigorous education might actually work?

Objectively, this is wonderful and kudos to CBS for covering it. After the hatchet job "60 Minutes" did on Moms for Liberty we thought they were totally lost.

Crazy, huh?

Mostly, though, the responses were very heartening seeing how many people (except infuriatingly, those in charge) completely understand the keys to success. If only Randi Weingarten and her ilk understood.

Recommended

Cosplaying Student Activists, Including Feminists, Seem to Be Converting to Islam
Brett T.
Advertisement


It goes to show that if the goal is to help kids succeed, it works. On the other hand, if kids are considered lab rats for social engineering experiments you get the current educational landscape we're all dealing with now.

Advertisement

Like we just said.

This author likes to snark or at least try to be funny. But we're going to leave this here on a note of positivity.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!

Tags: 60 MINUTES EDUCATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Cosplaying Student Activists, Including Feminists, Seem to Be Converting to Islam
Brett T.
Former CNN Correspondent Horrified to Find Herself in the Company of *Shudder* TRUMP Supporters (Thread)
Coucy
Just for Fun: Let's Make Fun of the 2024 Met Gala
FuzzyChimp
AP Reports on Donald Trump Using Another Nazi Reference
Brett T.
Commie Clash: Cruddy Keffiyeh-Clad Libs Converge on Conceited Costume-Clad Libs at the Met Gala
FuzzyChimp
Pinko Tries to Sell the Benefits of Communism with Promises of... Bigger Pockets on Womens Jeans?
Coucy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Cosplaying Student Activists, Including Feminists, Seem to Be Converting to Islam Brett T.
Advertisement