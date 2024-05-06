'60 Minutes' Discovers New Concepts in Education - High Expectations and Discipline

The dominant narrative in media and education is that concepts like meritocracy, punctuality and achievement are "White Supremacist". New fashionable ideals like "equity" and "anti-Racism" serve to dumb down the marginalized groups they claim to serve.

So we are not at all surprised to see that CBS's "60 Minutes" is totally surprised to see something like a traditional education work. Who knew a Catholic school that serves the underprivileged with a rigorous education might actually work?

For 17 years, St. Mary’s has had a 100% graduation rate and a 100% college acceptance rate. The all-girls private school has no entry tests, just high expectations and strict rules. https://t.co/fpMtGwntYn pic.twitter.com/pLGTPAQLGw — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) May 5, 2024

Objectively, this is wonderful and kudos to CBS for covering it. After the hatchet job "60 Minutes" did on Moms for Liberty we thought they were totally lost.

60 Minutes is surprised at 2 concepts we normal people have known about for years—1) set high expectations for kids. I was dirt poor as a kid but my single mom, grandparents and church family had high expectations for us. 2) yes, the US just prints money. Did you not know that? — Butterscotch (@Butters09016449) May 6, 2024

Crazy, huh?

Mostly, though, the responses were very heartening seeing how many people (except infuriatingly, those in charge) completely understand the keys to success. If only Randi Weingarten and her ilk understood.

My Alltime Favorite 15 minutes in @60Minutes History 🔥🔥🔥 #TheBlueprint for our Future https://t.co/8vC8wUrtyW — Elbert Kinnebrew CPA (@Calsparks1) May 6, 2024

Love this for these young ladies and it’s clear that it works because 100% graduation rate and college acceptance rate speaks for itself. https://t.co/uufIS265F1 — LeVyanBelle (@nannheaux) May 6, 2024

There’s no discipline in American schools. Look at how this school banned funny looking hairstyles, cellphones, etc… and they’re prospering? It’s not a coincidence https://t.co/k21UysuG2e — Wilhova (@WilhovaThe3rd) May 6, 2024





The solution is actually quite simple…High expectations and rules… Makes sense to me.

That’s what worked in my classroom for 30+ years. https://t.co/rRsNGtFmv8 — Deborah Peart (@Debpeart1) May 6, 2024

It goes to show that if the goal is to help kids succeed, it works. On the other hand, if kids are considered lab rats for social engineering experiments you get the current educational landscape we're all dealing with now.

But @CTULocal1 insists that high expectations and strict rules are rooted in white supremacy. https://t.co/8akMC2Q2Rt — Man w/o a Plan (@MidWestMet) May 5, 2024

Like we just said.

The blueprint to a strong and thriving Black community. https://t.co/bM7AOq5NTk — Sweet James Junior 👑 (@SweetJamesJr90) May 6, 2024

This author likes to snark or at least try to be funny. But we're going to leave this here on a note of positivity.

***

