'Hunt Them Down' New York City Goes Full Fascist on Firefighters

By now you've read how New York City Attorney General Leticia James got booed and heckled by the New York Fire Department. AG James has made herself a high-profile controversial figure by using her office to destroy Trump by any means available to her.

FDNY boss hunts down staffers who booed NY AG Letitia James, cheered for Trump at promotion ceremony https://t.co/MjtLgxrgi3 pic.twitter.com/O0FGv9WR7s — New York Post (@nypost) March 10, 2024

Heckling is bad form and probably should not have been done. But let's be honest here, we don't hire and admire firefighters for their sense of decorum. Also, who thought this was a good idea? Leave progressive self-pleasuring ceremonies to the Lincoln Center crowd, not to the hard working people who do real life saving. The event was to honor AG James' friend "The Rev. Pamela Holmes, who was being sworn in as the department’s second female chaplain, and the first Black woman to hold that title."

But the real "fun" begins when you irritate Progressives in power. Their compassion and tolerance disappear like a wisp of smoke the second you challenge their authority. Per the article and in their own actual words (this is not editorializing), this is what they said.

I recommend they come forward. I have been told by the commissioner it will be better for them if they come forward and we don’t have to hunt them down.

The Party will not tolerate disloyalty.

The [deputy chiefs] shall direct the captain of the company to make a list of those who come forward and send it directly to [FDNY operations].

Lists, huh?

We want the members to come forward. They will come to headquarters to be educated why their behavior is unacceptable.

Re-education, you say?

As you might imagine, the reaction from the non-fascist-y was not positive.

“This manhunt will be followed up by an examination of those who didn’t applaud energetically enough, or were too quick to stop applauding for Our Dear AG. Protecting our ‘democracy’ demands it.” https://t.co/I7rcIdQyOu — Cruadin (@cruadin) March 10, 2024

It would be funnier if this sarcasm wasn't so close to the truth.

„Es wird für sie besser sein, wenn sie sich melden und wir sie nicht jagen müssen.“



„Sie werden ins Hauptquartier kommen, um sich weiterzubilden“



„Das hat nichts mit Politik zu tun“



Seems much more appropriate in German. — Fluffy Pickles (@FluffyPickles1) March 10, 2024

It does. Chillingly.

Why? I have memories of these men & women running into buildings on a day in #September11thOf2001. Now, their #FreeSpeech is attacked? https://t.co/EfV056sgOc — Revealing The Truth & The Lies (@Doc_JJK) March 10, 2024

Real warriors > Social Justice Warriors even though the SJW are the ones who own the cameras and have the parties for themselves.

Good. Fire them. No place for this disgrace in the proud FDNY. https://t.co/mgRGNFiUGg — Tom Watson (@tomwatson) March 10, 2024

And right on cue. A Columbia professor.

The great enemy is always the “thought criminals”.



A totalitarian regime is fearful of thoughts it can’t control, thoughts that challenge its narrative and lies. https://t.co/H8TnmdY2m7 — Jeffrey May (@iamjeffreygmay) March 10, 2024

Yep.

The FDNY chief literally used the words “hunt them down.”



If they’d have shouted anti-Trump slogans they’d be awarded medals. https://t.co/3W7BqWVylK — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) March 10, 2024

Yes. Remember when dissent was patriotic? Remember when NYC was fine with breaking laws when the cause was just? Remember when there was a deadly plague ravishing the nation but marching for George Floyd was somehow safe? New York City is where double-standards come to get six figure jobs.

Authoritarians are the weakest among us. https://t.co/1fB6SjvQZp — Nerpho (@Nerpho74) March 10, 2024

Seriously.

***

