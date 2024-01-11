Donald Trump Goes Off On 'Political Hack' Letitia James After Court Appearance

Army Sees a Steep Decline in White Recruits Over the Past Five Years
Brett T.  |  9:00 PM on January 11, 2024
AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez

Former President Donald Trump was on Fox News Wednesday night for a town hall, but on Thursday he was back in a New York courtroom. Trump stepped up to the microphone after leaving the courtroom and called New York Attorney General Letitia James "a political hack." Keep in mind that James ran on the promise of "getting" Trump.

Advertisement

James has been prosecuting Trump on social media and again today accused Trump of misrepresenting the value of Mar-a-Lago.

Yeah, Mar-a-Lago is worth only $25 million.

It's pretty obvious. The judge is a joke, too.

***

