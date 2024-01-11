Donald Trump Goes Off On 'Political Hack' Letitia James After Court Appearance

Former President Donald Trump was on Fox News Wednesday night for a town hall, but on Thursday he was back in a New York courtroom. Trump stepped up to the microphone after leaving the courtroom and called New York Attorney General Letitia James "a political hack." Keep in mind that James ran on the promise of "getting" Trump.

WATCH: Trump attorney and spokesperson Alina Habba delivers perfect defense of President Trump while simultaneously exposing NY AG Leticia James' political witchhunt in 60 seconds pic.twitter.com/bMViPIoiWX — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) January 11, 2024

Trump slams NY AG Leticia James and Judge hearing bogus fraud case after leaving courtroom in New York: "She's a political hack!" pic.twitter.com/jC2pDkyUP0 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) January 11, 2024

NY AG Letitia James in the front row witnessing her election interference. pic.twitter.com/VUqZLfVvWQ — Real Mac Report (@RealMacReport) January 11, 2024

James has been prosecuting Trump on social media and again today accused Trump of misrepresenting the value of Mar-a-Lago.

Trump and his team intentionally misrepresented the value of his assets.



Mar-a-Lago:

⛔️Trump’s value: $739 million

✅Appraised value: $25 million



And knowingly lied about the size of his apartment in NYC to inflate its value:

⛔️Trump’s size: 30,000 sqft

✅True size: 10,966 sqft — NY AG James (@NewYorkStateAG) January 11, 2024

Yeah, Mar-a-Lago is worth only $25 million.

No shot in a billion years Mar-a-Lago is worth just $25 million. Absolute joke.



Example: Here's what $55m gets you in Palm Beach: 3 bedrooms (photo below)



AG James is arguing that $25 million can get you the Trump property on the water with *58 bedrooms*



Any questions? https://t.co/EdHzCPl7zy pic.twitter.com/oRfNyACnPL — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) January 11, 2024

Someone needs to wipe that smug look off her face. — Patriotic 🇺🇸Suzanne⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@suzost) January 11, 2024

I can't say what I am thinking. — Pat in the West 🐎 (@DesertRiver) January 11, 2024

I predict she will be sitting at the defendants table very soon. — Major Tom 🇺🇸🏴‍☠️⚔️🇮🇱 (@ThomasCroteau14) January 11, 2024

She’s hunting elephants with a BB gun. The aftermath will not be so pretty. — BRENT ARDOIN (@BrentArdoin) January 11, 2024

She’ll be in jail once everything has been investigated and she’s brought to justice — RA224 (@224RMA) January 11, 2024

These people have ZERO knowledge about business or commerce. No experience in either. And worse, no banks have suffered or lost money on Trump deals. They're prosecuting a crime without evidence of criminalty. — The Daily Davis (@JimDavis29) January 11, 2024

This is a deliberate attempt to steal the election from Trump. Hate is a disease. — Patricia (@triciamap) January 11, 2024

It's pretty obvious. The judge is a joke, too.

