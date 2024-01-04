OOF: WaPo Journo Gets Ratioed AND Noted for Her 'White Supremacy' Question to...
DEI Administrator Declares DEI DOA And There Was Much Rejoicing

Gordon K  |  10:00 PM on January 04, 2024
Twitchy

Tami Sawyer whose bio reads "Democrat Candidate | Shelby County General Sessions Court Clerk | Former Shelby County Commissioner" declared DEI dead like it wasn't a good thing.

And yes, we are wondering if those trains ever made it out of Amsterdam.

We quickly learned that Ms. Sawyer, DEI worker, is truly committed to DEI. In other words, a fashionable bigot.

The sooner that DEI DIES, the better. Contrary to what Mark Cuban asserts, DEI is not good for diversity, equity and inclusion.

There were many well wishers.

One day, history will honor Christopher Rufo as the hero who saved Western Civilization.

Harsh, but fair.

True. Most of us work for a living. Those who can't, problematize.

Perfect summary.

Narrator: when they do, they won't be aware of it.

This makes sense to everyone except Mark Cuban (see above).

Self awareness is never in the job description for journalists or DEI consultants.

My liege!

***

