DEI Administrator Declares DEI DOA And There Was Much Rejoicing

Tami Sawyer whose bio reads "Democrat Candidate | Shelby County General Sessions Court Clerk | Former Shelby County Commissioner" declared DEI dead like it wasn't a good thing.

Advertisement

In my last DEI position, I was on a call w/ senior leaders leading a briefing & one of the directors wasn't muted. He said, "This is such a waste of time. I have trains stopped in Amsterdam. Who cares about this shit." I knew then what I felt before: DEI was dead in the water. — Tami Sawyer (@tamisawyer) January 3, 2024

And yes, we are wondering if those trains ever made it out of Amsterdam.

We quickly learned that Ms. Sawyer, DEI worker, is truly committed to DEI. In other words, a fashionable bigot.

That depends. Was your DEI presentation about the respect we should have for everyone regardless of color, creed, or religion — or did it condemn whiteness and white people’s oppression?



Pic unrelated: pic.twitter.com/m3j54HomoJ — Bobby 3rd way (@Bobbythirdway) January 4, 2024

The sooner that DEI DIES, the better. Contrary to what Mark Cuban asserts, DEI is not good for diversity, equity and inclusion.

There were many well wishers.

A heartwarming story. Thank you. — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) January 4, 2024

One day, history will honor Christopher Rufo as the hero who saved Western Civilization.

Not all heroes wear capes — Ken (@danic_98) January 4, 2024

He’s partially correct. It’s a waste of time. What he failed to say … it’s also evil. DEI is racism incarnate. It must be actively opposed. — Mythinformed (@MythinformedMKE) January 3, 2024

Harsh, but fair.

Correct. This is a waste of time and productivity.



All to satiate a few vocal extremists who have the capacity to call for violence and theft to be brought to bear.



It’s an extortion racket. That’s all DEI is. — Donald Rex (@FlamenDia1is) January 4, 2024

True. Most of us work for a living. Those who can't, problematize.

As it should be. The only thing that DEI created was enemies. It pitted people against each other. We have been told since we were little children that using race as a factor for preference was wrong. Then the 2020's rolled around and race had to be considered in everything.… — DMV1452 🍅💚🤍💜🐶🐕🦮 (@DonnaV82101841) January 4, 2024

Perfect summary.

Cool, cool, that's good, but can we still hold it under until it stops its death twitch? https://t.co/3jK47DKgc9 — Write Girl Problems (@WriteGrlProbs) January 4, 2024

They are so close to admitting the grift. https://t.co/kK4Nl3KwCY — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) January 4, 2024

Narrator: when they do, they won't be aware of it.

Target your message for you audience



"I hear your concern about shipping - here's how DEI can help lower costs, improve logistics and grow revenue"



If you can't finagle that somehow, then you're just a cost center https://t.co/LGT30OL9e6 — Cheesetrader (@cheesetrader1) January 4, 2024

Advertisement

This makes sense to everyone except Mark Cuban (see above).

Did you show this to anybody before you hit “send”??? https://t.co/2CAGIR1MC7 — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) January 4, 2024

Self awareness is never in the job description for journalists or DEI consultants.

> Doesn't mute himself on calls

> Thinks DEI is retarded

> Wants the trains to run on time



Who is this King, and how can I pledge him my sword? https://t.co/RU1ADZ8Wsy — Anton Hofmiller (@smnhmd) January 4, 2024

My liege!

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!