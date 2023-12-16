Twitter (X) Delivers Hilarity - Senate Staffer Adult Film Titles

By now, you must have heard of the Senate staffer who made a recording of himself having sex in the Senate chambers. The news was shocking, the memes were hilarious but wait until you hear about the proposed title of the films!
Twitter (X) had a blast coming up with names you would have found in the back section of your local video store.
Some went 80s naughty movie title style.
Ferris Bueller's Gay Boff— Ultra Grateful Calvin 🇺🇸🐶🏒 🎶 (@shoveitjack) December 16, 2023
My Bootyguard— Matthew S Harrison (@MatthewSHarriso) December 16, 2023
Howard’s End— Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) December 16, 2023
Motion to Table— Michele Blood (@BloodBrief) December 16, 2023
While others took the political approach.
Pork Laid-in Bill— RedInDC 💐 (@RealRedInDC) December 16, 2023
Packing the court— bedpost (@Cmin914725641) December 16, 2023
Vice and Consent.— Paul Kinkel 🇺🇸🇺🇸🍸🍷🗽🍸🍷🇺🇸🙏 (@PaulKinkel) December 16, 2023
In through the out door,— Lucy "Functionality Restored" Howard (@LucyHow76245288) December 16, 2023
the Raucous Caucus.
The Inserterection— Ken (@danic_98) December 16, 2023
And some really went to town on this!
Congressional Probe— Terry Larson (@H3arhim) December 16, 2023
Will You Take My Pole?
Running Mates
Cabinet Member
Schlong March Through the Institutions
The Peter Principle
William Howard Shaft
Boner of Contention
Recommended
Where’s My Hole Punch— Dirk Hardpec (@Eat_punchbeef) December 16, 2023
Procedural misterconduct
The Brown Ayes Have It
Fill It Buster
Pull My Fire Alarm
The PenIs Mightier
The Balls of Power
Erected To Serve
All Rise
Pork Barrel
Rear Marked
You Gave Me Herpes On The Senate Floor
Well, what do you expect from a guy named "Dirk Hardpec"?
Our Plans For The Poor— Ty the Typo Affishianado🏴☠️ (@Ty_in_TX) December 16, 2023
Well yeah. The metaphor holds we've all been screwed by the government in those very chambers.
***
