Twitter (X) Delivers Hilarity - Senate Staffer Adult Film Titles

By now, you must have heard of the Senate staffer who made a recording of himself having sex in the Senate chambers. The news was shocking, the memes were hilarious but wait until you hear about the proposed title of the films!

Twitter (X) had a blast coming up with names you would have found in the back section of your local video store.

Some went 80s naughty movie title style.

Ferris Bueller's Gay Boff — Ultra Grateful Calvin 🇺🇸🐶🏒 🎶 (@shoveitjack) December 16, 2023

My Bootyguard — Matthew S Harrison (@MatthewSHarriso) December 16, 2023

Howard’s End — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) December 16, 2023

While others took the political approach.

Pork Laid-in Bill — RedInDC 💐 (@RealRedInDC) December 16, 2023

Packing the court — bedpost (@Cmin914725641) December 16, 2023

Vice and Consent. — Paul Kinkel 🇺🇸🇺🇸🍸🍷🗽🍸🍷🇺🇸🙏 (@PaulKinkel) December 16, 2023

In through the out door,

the Raucous Caucus. — Lucy "Functionality Restored" Howard (@LucyHow76245288) December 16, 2023

The Inserterection — Ken (@danic_98) December 16, 2023

And some really went to town on this!

Congressional Probe

Will You Take My Pole?

Running Mates

Cabinet Member

Schlong March Through the Institutions

The Peter Principle

William Howard Shaft

Boner of Contention — Terry Larson (@H3arhim) December 16, 2023

Where’s My Hole Punch

Procedural misterconduct

The Brown Ayes Have It

Fill It Buster

Pull My Fire Alarm

The PenIs Mightier

The Balls of Power

Erected To Serve

All Rise

Pork Barrel

Rear Marked

You Gave Me Herpes On The Senate Floor — Dirk Hardpec (@Eat_punchbeef) December 16, 2023

Well, what do you expect from a guy named "Dirk Hardpec"?

Our Plans For The Poor — Ty the Typo Affishianado🏴‍☠️ (@Ty_in_TX) December 16, 2023

Well yeah. The metaphor holds we've all been screwed by the government in those very chambers.

