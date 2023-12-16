NBC News Reporter Jarred by Debate Over Trump's 'Desire to Be Dictator for...
Twitter (X) Delivers Hilarity - Senate Staffer Adult Film Titles

Gordon K  |  9:00 PM on December 16, 2023
Twitchy

By now, you must have heard of the Senate staffer who made a recording of himself having sex in the Senate chambers. The news was shocking, the memes were hilarious but wait until you hear about the proposed title of the films!

Twitter (X) had a blast coming up with names you would have found in the back section of your local video store.

Some went 80s naughty movie title style.


While others took the political approach.


And some really went to town on this!

Well, what do you expect from a guy named "Dirk Hardpec"?

Well yeah. The metaphor holds we've all been screwed by the government in those very chambers.

***

