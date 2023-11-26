Intifada Fangirl Maree Campbell Might Actually Not Be Who She Says She Is

As we reported earlier, a "Maree Campbell" a "Big 5 consulting managing director" who claimed that a released Jewish hostage was kind of happy to be held hostage by Hamas.

Advertisement

To review, "Maree" wrote this execrable Tweet.

I’m not a facial expression expert, but judging by the look in her eyes and the expression on her face, I’d say that is a look of appreciation and thanks.



Might it be that she is saying thanks for being treated unexpectedly well whilst in captivity? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/CUul02fqCD — Maree Campbell (@Campb37345Maree) November 26, 2023

While there are plenty of progressives very pleased to make asses of themselves standing with terrorism, it turns out that Maree might not even exist.

We'll let Bearded Spock from the parallel universe explain.

While we cannot confirm nor deny the veracity of this report, it seems not only plausible to us, it seems likely.

FYI the person behind this sick tweet is NOT a blonde lady called Maree Campbell. It is a Pakistani antisemite from Luton called Kamran Hussain @KH2891: https://t.co/MAfd3JKMe7 pic.twitter.com/DJpiUPS3zc — (((David Lange))) (@Israellycool) November 26, 2023

You see, now this seems plausible - as anyone who remembers our dear Democrat spam account/girl, Erica Marsh.

Please report this post and report David Lange for spreading fake news. And harassing us. We exposed him a long time ago but he continues his obsession with us.



Whenever he lies about us his followers go wild, and he now just now obsessively does it to earn a few dollars with X… https://t.co/CaSahIUj6w — Maree Campbell (@Campb37345Maree) November 26, 2023

They say the best defense is a good offense. Sadly, this isn't a good offense.

Seems like it is kind of an open secret (note the date).

Pikey is isn’t a “pejorative racial slur” you abhorrent little extremist pikey, unlsss it’s directed towards the “gypsy / traveller community”. In all other instances it just means something akin to saying “you idiot”. Come on mosh mooshy, you should know this. @Never_Again2020 https://t.co/wkSOoUZFGz — Kamran Hussain (@KamranH50812113) August 24, 2023

We love how bigots, as long as they are the progressive-approved ones, get to decide what is racist or not.

You seem very tense

It's telling — Snake Doesitmatter (@GKsnake) November 26, 2023

Yeah, we noticed.

"Harassing us?" Meaning more than 1 person run this account and neither of them are the blonde lady? 😂 — — AK ⚡ (@AKRFC94) November 26, 2023

Oopsies!

Join Twitchy VIP today. Use promo code BLACKFRIDAY60 to get 60% off any annual membership or gift membership.

And if you haven't downloaded it yet – get our new mobile app! Your new VIP membership will bring you a convenient, seamless, all-in-one spot conservative news source right on your phone or tablet.

Thank you for your support!