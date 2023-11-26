Intifada Fangirl Maree Campbell Might Actually Not Be Who She Says She Is

Surprise, Surprise: Conor McGregor Now Being Investigated for 'Online Hate Speech'
Gordon K  |  7:30 PM on November 26, 2023
Twitchy

As we reported earlier, a "Maree Campbell" a "Big 5 consulting managing director" who claimed that a released Jewish hostage was kind of happy to be held hostage by Hamas.

To review, "Maree" wrote this execrable Tweet.

While there are plenty of progressives very pleased to make asses of themselves standing with terrorism, it turns out that Maree might not even exist.

We'll let Bearded Spock from the parallel universe explain.

While we cannot confirm nor deny the veracity of this report, it seems not only plausible to us, it seems likely.

You see, now this seems plausible - as anyone who remembers our dear Democrat spam account/girl, Erica Marsh.

They say the best defense is a good offense. Sadly, this isn't a good offense.

Seems like it is kind of an open secret (note the date).

We love how bigots, as long as they are the progressive-approved ones, get to decide what is racist or not.

Yeah, we noticed.

Oopsies!

