Monday Morning Meme Madness

The shutdown has ended, Democrats have released their hostages, and we've slid right into the next round of political nonsense.

There's always one constant in the chaos: Monday. It just keeps on coming. It's relentless. It's the Eric Swalwell of weekdays: harmless in the grand scheme of things, but as irritating as fiberglass insulation underwear each time you experience it.

We don't let Monday win around here, though! We fight back with the best memes, jokes, and clips we found on Twitter/X this week … and there were a LOT of memes.

To those of you who say 'funny videos are not memes', you're right, of course. We still love anything that makes us laugh, but it's your lucky day! The algorithm blessed us with mostly memes this week, and for some reason, most of the videos in our feed were of women in their underwear (IYKYN).

Yep, that's Monday. 😂

I just can’t get enough of this my friends: pic.twitter.com/Coc4Qu0i44 — 'The Ronster' (@BerisfordRon) November 15, 2025

Well, there's your answer … you just set the washer to Depeche Mode.

LOL. Watching the Democrats crash out against Fetterman this week was hilarious.

Actually, watching them crash out in general was hilarious. 😂

Good morning 😊 pic.twitter.com/yCrJ7ZGqb7 — Aggie The Barbabe (@AggieTheBarkeep) November 10, 2025

Accurate. That sandwich would also cost about $100 to make.

This meme cracked me up for 2 days @janefkndoe pic.twitter.com/LXUbbjSdL6 — Crazy Cajun Girl (@CrazyCajunGirl7) November 10, 2025

LOLOLOL!

No comment. 😂

'It's not even Christmas … '

Sorry, ladies. We feel like we need to even the score after that shot.

Ouch. Harsh, but fair.

Bwhaha!

It's the scent that started in 2020 and just keeps on giving. 😂

'How can u eat these precious creatures???'

LOL.

Agent Cheese Biscuits has a nice ring to it, honestly. 😂

Excaligator! Love it!

HAHA!

Okay, we may have to borrow this one for the family gift exchange!

LOL. Salem, Massachusetts has gotten into the meme game. 😂

That's messed up. We laughed.

LOLOLOL! That's just wrong. 😂

Smokey is tired of your sht. 😆 pic.twitter.com/P3AHBsD1g1 — Cloud (@cloud1a7) November 11, 2025

That's one way to prevent forest fires.

You don't want none of that. Just saying.

We will never look at T-Rex the same.

You crazy people who shop in the real world on Black Friday need this. 😂

We were way too amused by that one.

HA! 'Fresh' is a flexible word. 😂

LOL! The section is 'Frozen Hispanic'.

Dads remain undefeated!

pic.twitter.com/jpsNV1kZrX — Papa Woof und Krampus und Bleaken (@woofknight) November 10, 2025

Oh, more dad jokes, eh? We're in!

LOLOLOL! Folks, this one got us. 💀💀💀

(Sorry, you have to click to see the picture.)

Fine, one more Sean Connery meme.

'A book fell on my head … ' 😂

Nice!

LOL. Okay, we'll stop … for now.

pic.twitter.com/sTbRSmy56R — Papa Woof und Krampus und Bleaken (@woofknight) November 11, 2025

HAHA! We find no fault in this person.

'I'd like the porn in my room to be disabled.'

Shame on you for laughing at that. 😂

And, we're dead! LOL.

She showed her mom this meme and she instantly proved her right 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/nMdWlASyTf — S.M.K (@SeniormanKelzz) November 11, 2025

That is hilarious!

You didn't think we'd let you off with NO video clips at all, did you? 😂

Thank you! At least we're not the only ones who thought it was weird she would just walk into someone's house, eat their food, and sleep in their beds.

That's serial killer behavior.

LOLOLOL! 😂😂😂

That's what a dog's Monday looks like.

For our classic comedy this week, we give you this clip from Groundhog Day.

Groundhog Day (1993) is airtight comedy writing. Every line is a setup or a payoff, nothing wasted, the whole script loops as cleanly as its premise.

pic.twitter.com/WMP100TrWP https://t.co/sNercpQTcp — cinesthetic. (@TheCinesthetic) November 15, 2025

A movie classic, to be sure. We laugh every time we watch it.

Well, that's one way to deal with Monday. We hope you don't have to resort to that.

However you choose to get through the day, we'll be right back here next week with the medicine you need to get the week off to a good start. We can't wait to see you!

Until we meme again …

