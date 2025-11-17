Monday Morning Meme Madness

The shutdown has ended, Democrats have released their hostages, and we've slid right into the next round of political nonsense.
There's always one constant in the chaos: Monday. It just keeps on coming. It's relentless. It's the Eric Swalwell of weekdays: harmless in the grand scheme of things, but as irritating as fiberglass insulation underwear each time you experience it.
We don't let Monday win around here, though! We fight back with the best memes, jokes, and clips we found on Twitter/X this week … and there were a LOT of memes.
To those of you who say 'funny videos are not memes', you're right, of course. We still love anything that makes us laugh, but it's your lucky day! The algorithm blessed us with mostly memes this week, and for some reason, most of the videos in our feed were of women in their underwear (IYKYN).
🤦🏼♀️😳😆🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/ftyYSFfOEj— lisahsmithlhs (@lisahsmithlhs) November 10, 2025
Yep, that's Monday. 😂
I just can’t get enough of this my friends: pic.twitter.com/Coc4Qu0i44— 'The Ronster' (@BerisfordRon) November 15, 2025
Well, there's your answer … you just set the washer to Depeche Mode.
Here it comes! https://t.co/Yq8vjf0c8K pic.twitter.com/S3A2kgZJD4— Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) November 10, 2025
LOL. Watching the Democrats crash out against Fetterman this week was hilarious.
Hahahaha Dems right now: https://t.co/5FzHaALtRy pic.twitter.com/1UEEcTpQaR— Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) November 10, 2025
Actually, watching them crash out in general was hilarious. 😂
Good morning 😊 pic.twitter.com/yCrJ7ZGqb7— Aggie The Barbabe (@AggieTheBarkeep) November 10, 2025
Accurate. That sandwich would also cost about $100 to make.
This meme cracked me up for 2 days @janefkndoe pic.twitter.com/LXUbbjSdL6— Crazy Cajun Girl (@CrazyCajunGirl7) November 10, 2025
LOLOLOL!
November 10, 2025
No comment. 😂
November 11, 2025
'It's not even Christmas … '
Sorry, ladies. We feel like we need to even the score after that shot.
November 10, 2025
Ouch. Harsh, but fair.
November 10, 2025
Bwhaha!
November 10, 2025
It's the scent that started in 2020 and just keeps on giving. 😂
November 10, 2025
'How can u eat these precious creatures???'
LOL.
November 10, 2025
Agent Cheese Biscuits has a nice ring to it, honestly. 😂
November 10, 2025
Excaligator! Love it!
November 10, 2025
HAHA!
November 9, 2025
Okay, we may have to borrow this one for the family gift exchange!
November 10, 2025
LOL. Salem, Massachusetts has gotten into the meme game. 😂
November 10, 2025
That's messed up. We laughed.
November 10, 2025
LOLOLOL! That's just wrong. 😂
Smokey is tired of your sht. 😆 pic.twitter.com/P3AHBsD1g1— Cloud (@cloud1a7) November 11, 2025
That's one way to prevent forest fires.
November 10, 2025
You don't want none of that. Just saying.
November 9, 2025
We will never look at T-Rex the same.
November 10, 2025
You crazy people who shop in the real world on Black Friday need this. 😂
November 10, 2025
We were way too amused by that one.
November 10, 2025
HA! 'Fresh' is a flexible word. 😂
please stop dad pic.twitter.com/U4wRgrmGMf— PUNS (@ThePunnyWorld) November 11, 2025
LOL! The section is 'Frozen Hispanic'.
Dads remain undefeated!
November 10, 2025
Oh, more dad jokes, eh? We're in!
Good morning. pic.twitter.com/cbjNhNMXk0— Samurai Apocalypse (@HeatherIsUnsane) November 11, 2025
LOLOLOL! Folks, this one got us. 💀💀💀
(Sorry, you have to click to see the picture.)
November 10, 2025
Fine, one more Sean Connery meme.
'A book fell on my head … ' 😂
November 12, 2025
Nice!
November 14, 2025
LOL. Okay, we'll stop … for now.
November 11, 2025
HAHA! We find no fault in this person.
😂🤣😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/5aYp52N0ib— Saltyandy 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 🇨🇦🇨🇦 (@BialkoAndrew68) November 11, 2025
'I'd like the porn in my room to be disabled.'
Shame on you for laughing at that. 😂
November 11, 2025
And, we're dead! LOL.
She showed her mom this meme and she instantly proved her right 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/nMdWlASyTf— S.M.K (@SeniormanKelzz) November 11, 2025
That is hilarious!
You didn't think we'd let you off with NO video clips at all, did you? 😂
November 13, 2025
Thank you! At least we're not the only ones who thought it was weird she would just walk into someone's house, eat their food, and sleep in their beds.
That's serial killer behavior.
November 11, 2025
LOLOLOL! 😂😂😂
Lost forever, nope 🙂↔️ pic.twitter.com/AcE1HFVTvF— Cloud (@cloud1a7) November 15, 2025
That's what a dog's Monday looks like.
For our classic comedy this week, we give you this clip from Groundhog Day.
Groundhog Day (1993) is airtight comedy writing. Every line is a setup or a payoff, nothing wasted, the whole script loops as cleanly as its premise.— cinesthetic. (@TheCinesthetic) November 15, 2025
pic.twitter.com/WMP100TrWP https://t.co/sNercpQTcp
A movie classic, to be sure. We laugh every time we watch it.
November 10, 2025
Well, that's one way to deal with Monday. We hope you don't have to resort to that.
However you choose to get through the day, we'll be right back here next week with the medicine you need to get the week off to a good start. We can't wait to see you!
Until we meme again …
