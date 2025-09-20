Play Stupid Games … Newsom Press Office Referred to Secret Service for Post Directed at Noem

As Twitchy readers know, Gavin Newsom's GovPressOffice account on Twitter/X posted what appeared to many to be a threat against Secretary of Homeland Security, Kristi Noem.

Kristi Noem is going to have a bad day today. You’re welcome, America.

The message was ambiguous and didn't state why Noem was supposedly going to have a 'bad day'.

It appears now to have been a setup for a string of posts coming roughly three hours later in the day.

The follow-up posts describe Newsom's passage of bills that make it harder for ICE agents to do their jobs, including barring them from wearing masks.

Ironically, it seems the original post was likely intentionally masked by Newsom's team to make its meaning unclear, including potentially for the purpose of making readers question if it was meant to sound like a threat.

It's hard to believe they could be stupid enough not to see that it would be perceived that way in the wake of the murder of Charlie Kirk.

We have zero tolerance for direct or implicit threats against government officials. I've referred this matter to @SecretService and requested a full threat assessment. https://t.co/mKEN3CZjxn — Acting U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli (@USAttyEssayli) September 20, 2025

Play stupid games, win stupid prizes, as they say. It looks like the prize in this case will be a visit from the Secret Service.

Too late. Y’all thought you were being cute. Enjoy the FO part. https://t.co/D2nWJvLgKA — Doc Remy LeBeau (@raccoonrocket_) September 20, 2025

Do we think there's a credible threat from these clowns? No.

Isaac been a bad poster works for @GavinNewsom pic.twitter.com/YwNuLCRdOo — 0HOUR (@0HOUR1__) September 20, 2025

Yeah … not too worried at all.

Is this responsible behavior, especially in light of recent events? Of course not. We're sure they'll try to 'but Trump' their way out of this one, but maybe they should quit exhibiting all the nasty behavior they constantly accuse others of.

Dems let’s lower the rhetoric.



(Stupidity cannot be a defense here)



Newsom’s Press Office: pic.twitter.com/ysxpUtof4H — Relaxing News (@RelaxingNews) September 20, 2025

Clearly, Newsom and Democrats in general have no intention of toning down their rhetoric, and stunts like this only make things worse.

The Leftist twits that run this account think implicit threats are clever & cute. However toothless, it’s really a better safe than sorry approach at this time. They’re either quite stupid or they’re just insensitive little douchebags. — Burrito Queen (@Burrito_Queen7) September 20, 2025

Exactly right. Implied threats against government officials cannot be ignored, and the Secret Service said as much:

Statement on @USAttyEssayli Referral Regarding Social Media Posts Directed at Secret Service Protectee @SecNoem https://t.co/FGg8Sbksex pic.twitter.com/HJ1CiCrvhO — U.S. Secret Service Office of Communications (@SecretSvcSpox) September 20, 2025

We don't expect there will be any arrests or charges, but getting hauled into the principal's office is hopefully all these little brats need to learn not to do something this shockingly stupid again.

