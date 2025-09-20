Luigi Mangione's Legal Plea Sparks Outrage: Victim's Family Forgotten in 'Derailed Life' D...
Charlie Kirk Memorial: Fetterman Calls for Human Decency and the Left Responds With...
VIP
Ditch the Debt, Embrace the Trade: Why Career Education is Winning Over College
Variety: Jimmy Kimmel and Disney Working on Compromise to Bring His Show Back
Man Arrested for Firing Shots at ABC Affiliate After Kimmel Protest
Van Jones ‘Both Sides’ Charlie Kirk’s Assassination by Saying Dems and Reps Are...
VIP
Free Speech? Kamala and Hillary Wanted the Government to Go After People, Words,...
Actor Mark Ruffalo Rants at Imaginary Free Speech Attacks, Warns of a Hulking...
The Party of Hate: Fake Christian John Pavlovitz Mocks 'I Am Charlie Kirk'...
'Is That a Threat?' Newsom Press Office Blasted for Alarming Post About Secretary...
Conservative Humorist Hilariously Flips Kimmel / Kirk Script
Armed Man Posing As Law Enforcement Officer at Charlie Kirk Memorial Site in...
Jimmy Kimmel, Groypers, and Israel, OH MY: The Left's Desperate Attempt to Characterize...
Olbermann’s X Rant: Accuses Stephen A. Smith of ‘Prostituting Himself to the Right...

Play Stupid Games … Newsom Press Office Referred to Secret Service for Post Directed at Noem

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp | 5:40 PM on September 20, 2025
Fuzzy Chimp (adapted from Photo by Karolina Grabowska from Pexels)

As Twitchy readers know, Gavin Newsom's GovPressOffice account on Twitter/X posted what appeared to many to be a threat against Secretary of Homeland Security, Kristi Noem.

Advertisement

Kristi Noem is going to have a bad day today. You’re welcome, America.

The message was ambiguous and didn't state why Noem was supposedly going to have a 'bad day'.

It appears now to have been a setup for a string of posts coming roughly three hours later in the day.

The follow-up posts describe Newsom's passage of bills that make it harder for ICE agents to do their jobs, including barring them from wearing masks.

Ironically, it seems the original post was likely intentionally masked by Newsom's team to make its meaning unclear, including potentially for the purpose of making readers question if it was meant to sound like a threat.

It's hard to believe they could be stupid enough not to see that it would be perceived that way in the wake of the murder of Charlie Kirk.

Recommended

Charlie Kirk Memorial: Fetterman Calls for Human Decency and the Left Responds With Hate
Eric V.
Advertisement

Play stupid games, win stupid prizes, as they say. It looks like the prize in this case will be a visit from the Secret Service.

Do we think there's a credible threat from these clowns? No.

Yeah … not too worried at all.

Is this responsible behavior, especially in light of recent events? Of course not. We're sure they'll try to 'but Trump' their way out of this one, but maybe they should quit exhibiting all the nasty behavior they constantly accuse others of.

Clearly, Newsom and Democrats in general have no intention of toning down their rhetoric, and stunts like this only make things worse.

Advertisement

Exactly right. Implied threats against government officials cannot be ignored, and the Secret Service said as much:

We don't expect there will be any arrests or charges, but getting hauled into the principal's office is hopefully all these little brats need to learn not to do something this shockingly stupid again.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Tags:

DHS DOMESTIC TERRORISM GAVIN NEWSOM KRISTI NOEM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Charlie Kirk Memorial: Fetterman Calls for Human Decency and the Left Responds With Hate
Eric V.
Luigi Mangione's Legal Plea Sparks Outrage: Victim's Family Forgotten in 'Derailed Life' Defense
justmindy
Variety: Jimmy Kimmel and Disney Working on Compromise to Bring His Show Back
Brett T.
Man Arrested for Firing Shots at ABC Affiliate After Kimmel Protest
Brett T.
'Is That a Threat?' Newsom Press Office Blasted for Alarming Post About Secretary Noem
FuzzyChimp
Conservative Humorist Hilariously Flips Kimmel / Kirk Script
Gordon K

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Charlie Kirk Memorial: Fetterman Calls for Human Decency and the Left Responds With Hate Eric V.
Advertisement