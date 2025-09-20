'Is That a Threat?' Newsom Press Office Blasted for Alarming Post About Secretary Noem

The left-wing press has really been hyping Gavin Newsom's social media team lately for their GovPressOffice account. Run by Izzy Gardon, Newsom's Director of Communications, and his team, the account attempts to be snarky, mimic Trump tweets, and engage in other forms of parody to make the plasticky Gavin Newsom seem more relatable.

Advertisement

Today, they posted this gobsmackingly stupid message directed at Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem.

Kristi Noem is going to have a bad day today.



You’re welcome, America. — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) September 20, 2025

Unbelievable.

🚨 NOW: The Department of Homeland Security is slamming Gavin Newsom for what reads like a threat toward Secretary Kristi Noem.



"Kristi Noem is going to have a bad day today. You’re welcome, America."



"This reads like a threat. This is ugly, Gavin Newsom. Your keyboard warrior… pic.twitter.com/H5mGhayEtF — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 20, 2025

How could they not be aware of the implications of this post just over a week after the political assassination of Charlie Kirk?

That’s the same message sent prior to the murder of Charlie Kirk. @DHSgov @SecretService — Ray Morwood (@MorwoodRay) September 20, 2025

Exactly. Multiple left-wing social media accounts issued what sounded like threatening messages to Charlie Kirk just before his murder.

Those messages implied something bad was going to happen to Charlie Kirk on September 10, similar in tone to the post from Newsom's press office account.

It's hard to believe they can be this tone deaf.

This post is so inappropriate I don’t care which side of the aisle you are on — Sarah Adams (@TPASarah) September 20, 2025

We'd like to think that 'both sides' would realize that, but we're not going to hold our breath.

Gavin Newsom’s comms guy who posted this is a dork. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) September 20, 2025

This is true, and he should be having a very bad day trying to explain this ridiculous post, in light of recent events.

Disgusting. Your post is getting deleted. Might as well do it now. — Unapologetically American 🇺🇸 (@LetsG0USA) September 20, 2025

Will they delete the post? We're not sure about that either. They don't like to admit they're wrong.

If they do, it will be followed by some lame response like 'We're sorry that conservatives misunderstood our post, so we took it down.'

A week after the most consequential political assassination since Kennedy, Newsom is threatening Kristi Noem. Any democrat saying the Right needs to “turn down the temperature” is a liar and complicit. — Sólionath (@Anarseldain) September 20, 2025

Conservatives on Twitter/X were, rightfully, criticizing the post.

How TF does the front runner for the 28th Presidential Election post something like this, especially at this time? This has to end. https://t.co/g1WEk6WKDx pic.twitter.com/xUnX2tHZoI — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) September 20, 2025

Is this what we can expect from Newsom and his comms team?

Turning down the temperature, I see. https://t.co/cUj6CborOu — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) September 20, 2025

Advertisement

We've seen no signs whatsoever that Democrats intend to turn down the temperature following Kirk's murder. In fact, they've been working overtime to paint themselves as the victims.

Yep, we're angry.

This is a scary post anyway, but in the current environment could absolutely be seen as a credible threat. @FBIDirectorKash @FBI https://t.co/kSMM42ZbNb — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) September 20, 2025

Newsom needs to deal with this directly.

How tone deaf and stupid does one have to be to post this a little more than a week after Charlie's assassination? https://t.co/YnGZQTxz3u — Don'tBeAJagoff (@Eponine1973) September 20, 2025

The behavior of Democrats following Charlie's assassination has been remarkably ignorant, and yet they continue to lower the bar.

They'd better pray nothing happens to Secretary Noem.