'Is That a Threat?' Newsom Press Office Blasted for Alarming Post About Secretary Noem

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp | 1:30 PM on September 20, 2025
AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez

The left-wing press has really been hyping Gavin Newsom's social media team lately for their GovPressOffice account. Run by Izzy Gardon, Newsom's Director of Communications, and his team, the account attempts to be snarky, mimic Trump tweets, and engage in other forms of parody to make the plasticky Gavin Newsom seem more relatable.

Today, they posted this gobsmackingly stupid message directed at Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem.

Unbelievable.

How could they not be aware of the implications of this post just over a week after the political assassination of Charlie Kirk?

Exactly. Multiple left-wing social media accounts issued what sounded like threatening messages to Charlie Kirk just before his murder.

Those messages implied something bad was going to happen to Charlie Kirk on September 10, similar in tone to the post from Newsom's press office account.

It's hard to believe they can be this tone deaf.

We'd like to think that 'both sides' would realize that, but we're not going to hold our breath.

This is true, and he should be having a very bad day trying to explain this ridiculous post, in light of recent events.

Will they delete the post? We're not sure about that either. They don't like to admit they're wrong.

If they do, it will be followed by some lame response like 'We're sorry that conservatives misunderstood our post, so we took it down.'

Conservatives on Twitter/X were, rightfully, criticizing the post.

Is this what we can expect from Newsom and his comms team?

We've seen no signs whatsoever that Democrats intend to turn down the temperature following Kirk's murder. In fact, they've been working overtime to paint themselves as the victims.

Yep, we're angry.

Newsom needs to deal with this directly.

The behavior of Democrats following Charlie's assassination has been remarkably ignorant, and yet they continue to lower the bar.

They'd better pray nothing happens to Secretary Noem.

