Leftist Bubble Burst? Charlie Kirk's Killer in Romantic Relationship With Transgender Roommate

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp | 6:20 PM on September 13, 2025
Images released by FBI Salt Lake City

We've been keeping you updated all day on the developing information about Charlie Kirk's killer, Tyler Robinson, and his roommate, who is working with the FBI.

The FBI has now confirmed that Robinson was in a 'romantic relationship' with his transgender roommate, who is described as his 'partner'.

That deals a serious blow to the Democrat claim that Robinson is a MAGA conservative who was influenced by the far-right group, the Groypers (Nick Fuentes' followers).

It's not looking good for them.

We suppose Robinson could have been a Groyper, longing for a trad wife, while he shacked up with his trans boyfriend, and then one day decided Charlie Kirk just wasn't conservative enough because he was too soft on the gays and trans people, so he decided to kiss his boyfriend goodbye and become an assassin.

Yes, if this information holds up, it's absolutely as ludicrous as it sounds.

The online crowd isn't going to give up that easily, but if this reporting trend continues, there are going to be a whole lot of people scrubbing posts to hide how confident they were with no real evidence.

That's telling.

Remember during the Biden presidency when the Left pretended it was near treason to question the FBI? Well, it's suddenly about to become the most patriotic thing a good American can do.

As always, there's much left to learn, but this certainly isn't helping leftists in their days-long gaslighting campaign.

