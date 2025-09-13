Leftist Bubble Burst? Charlie Kirk's Killer in Romantic Relationship With Transgender Roommate

We've been keeping you updated all day on the developing information about Charlie Kirk's killer, Tyler Robinson, and his roommate, who is working with the FBI.

The FBI has now confirmed that Robinson was in a 'romantic relationship' with his transgender roommate, who is described as his 'partner'.

Advertisement

BREAKING: The FBI confirms that Charlie Kirk assassin Tyler Robinson was in a "romantic relationship" with a transgender individual who is transitioning from male to female



The partner has been "extremely cooperative" with law enforcement



Officials have confirmed Robinson was… pic.twitter.com/QMNr8tuylI — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) September 13, 2025

That deals a serious blow to the Democrat claim that Robinson is a MAGA conservative who was influenced by the far-right group, the Groypers (Nick Fuentes' followers).

R.I.P. the “Tyler Robinson was a far right extremist” bs narrative. https://t.co/rb8m2CP09C — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) September 13, 2025

It's not looking good for them.

We suppose Robinson could have been a Groyper, longing for a trad wife, while he shacked up with his trans boyfriend, and then one day decided Charlie Kirk just wasn't conservative enough because he was too soft on the gays and trans people, so he decided to kiss his boyfriend goodbye and become an assassin.

Yes, if this information holds up, it's absolutely as ludicrous as it sounds.

The online crowd isn't going to give up that easily, but if this reporting trend continues, there are going to be a whole lot of people scrubbing posts to hide how confident they were with no real evidence.

Notice how the legacy media has gone dark now that the roommate has been identified. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) September 13, 2025

That's telling.

Remember during the Biden presidency when the Left pretended it was near treason to question the FBI? Well, it's suddenly about to become the most patriotic thing a good American can do.

As always, there's much left to learn, but this certainly isn't helping leftists in their days-long gaslighting campaign.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!