New Report Claims Charlie Kirk's Killer Lived With a Transgender Roommate

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp | 1:10 PM on September 13, 2025
AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson

New reporting from Fox News Digital Political Correspondent & Reporter, Brooke Singman, and detailed by RedState's Jennifer Van Laar, may add additional context to what we understand about Charlie Kirk's assassin.

While speculation churns about the motive of Charlie Kirk's assassin, misinformation is rampant on social media from both sides of the political spectrum.

We've seen photoshops of the killer wearing a MAGA shirt to early bad reporting that the shell casings were marked with pro-transgender writings.

The most significant evidence to date is the anti-fascist messages on the shell casings and a report from the Guardian, which interviewed the killer's high school friend, who claimed Tyler Robinson had leftist political views. They have since walked back that reporting based on the source's possibly poor memory.

The online left have simply decided the murderer is a conservative 'Groyper', based on no hard evidence at all.

If this new report turns out to be accurate, it could shed new light on Robinson's motives. (See the update below.)

To be clear, the transgender individual is not implicated in any way and is fully cooperating with the FBI to help make the case against Robinson. It's not clear from the report if this is the same roommate who was previously reported to have provided information that led to the killer's arrest, but that's a reasonable possibility.

Only time will tell if this reporting holds up as the story unfolds, but the same report is now being echoed by many news outlets.

We'll keep you updated as things change.

**** UPDATE ****

The New York Post is now reporting the same, providing independent verification of the claim.

Charlie Kirk’s alleged shooter Tyler Robinson was living with a transgender partner who was in the process of transitioning from a male to a female, a law enforcement source confirmed to The Post Saturday.

