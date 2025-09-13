A Roommate of Charlie Kirk's Assassin Has Been Identified

Earlier, we told you about a new report that the man who murdered Charlie Kirk lived with a transgender roommate.

Potentially corroborating that reporting is an exclusive report from the Daily Mail US, which identifies a roommate of Tyler Robinson, who is cooperating with the FBI.

Advertisement

Tyler Robinson's roommate who tipped off FBI is identified as family refuse to deny transgender motive for Charlie Kirk assassination https://t.co/pn4ZotOUs4 — Daily Mail US (@Daily_MailUS) September 13, 2025

According to the article:

A 22-year-old wannabe professional gamer who lived with Charlie Kirk’s alleged assassin gave cops incriminating text messages leading to his arrest.

So his roommate has been identified as family refuse? Seems rude. — Dale Poynter 🇺🇸 (@DalePoynter) September 13, 2025

Yeah, the Daily Mail's headline writer could have done a better job with that one.

The piece continues:

Lance Twiggs turned over Tyler Robinson, who lived with him in a three-bedroom apartment in Saint George, Utah, the Daily Mail can reveal.

Lance.



Twiggs.



The writers are really on fire this season. — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) September 13, 2025

You really can't make this stuff up.

The reference to a 'three-bedroom apartment' and a Zillow listing reported in the same article, which stated ‘current owner has roommates bringing in a total of $900/month for just two of the bedrooms', still makes it difficult to close the loop on this reporting fully.

Is there only one roommate? Is there more than one roommate? Is the now-identified roommate the same one reported earlier as a transgender roommate?

We just don't know with certainty (and we're not going to make unverified claims like the leftists telling everyone on Twitter/X that they know the killer is a conservative MAGA guy).

This report does not confirm that this roommate is the prior reported transgender partner who Robinson lived with.



But the picture of the guy sure looks like it. https://t.co/StltlNwaHs — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) September 13, 2025

You know what they say … you can't judge a book by its Furry cover, so we'll wait for more information.

Is that roommate in a furry get-up too? — kelkelkel (@Cambio656482) September 13, 2025

Maybe? Again, we don't know. The question is interesting because one of the messages on the shell casings read 'Notices Bulges 'OwO What's This?', which is 'a viral copypasta that parodies online furry and roleplay culture', according to the internet site KnowYourMeme.

Time will tell.

And yet some people will still repost democratic strategists that are getting debunked minute by minute in real time on this site. https://t.co/SghdYsgPeD — Josh Blaich (@BlaichYourRump) September 13, 2025

Advertisement

Democrats are doing everything they can right now to find a way to claim the killer is a right-wing figure. They're making these claims based on speculation and sketchy inferences, not real evidence.

Again, we'll wait for more information, but these recent reports align with the shell casing messages and hardly paint the picture of a conservative Christian MAGA supporter who hated Charlie Kirk so much for being too moderate that he decided to become an assassin.

This seems pretty well sourced. Makes no confirmation or denial on the gender status of Lance Twiggs, but confirms the Fox and NYP info otherwise https://t.co/6cJxriNK5e — Wags Pax (@WagsPax) September 13, 2025

As always, we'll keep you updated as we learn more.

Editor’s Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!