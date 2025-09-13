MSNBC Ghouls Were Calling Charlie Kirk a Coward and a Baby Two Weeks...
A Roommate of Charlie Kirk's Assassin Has Been Identified

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp | 3:00 PM on September 13, 2025
Utah Governor's Office via AP

Earlier, we told you about a new report that the man who murdered Charlie Kirk lived with a transgender roommate.

Potentially corroborating that reporting is an exclusive report from the Daily Mail US, which identifies a roommate of Tyler Robinson, who is cooperating with the FBI.

According to the article:

A 22-year-old wannabe professional gamer who lived with Charlie Kirk’s alleged assassin gave cops incriminating text messages leading to his arrest.

Yeah, the Daily Mail's headline writer could have done a better job with that one.

The piece continues:

Lance Twiggs turned over Tyler Robinson, who lived with him in a three-bedroom apartment in Saint George, Utah, the Daily Mail can reveal.

You really can't make this stuff up.

The reference to a 'three-bedroom apartment' and a Zillow listing reported in the same article, which stated ‘current owner has roommates bringing in a total of $900/month for just two of the bedrooms', still makes it difficult to close the loop on this reporting fully.

Is there only one roommate? Is there more than one roommate? Is the now-identified roommate the same one reported earlier as a transgender roommate?

We just don't know with certainty (and we're not going to make unverified claims like the leftists telling everyone on Twitter/X that they know the killer is a conservative MAGA guy).

You know what they say … you can't judge a book by its Furry cover, so we'll wait for more information.

Maybe? Again, we don't know. The question is interesting because one of the messages on the shell casings read 'Notices Bulges 'OwO What's This?', which is 'a viral copypasta that parodies online furry and roleplay culture', according to the internet site KnowYourMeme.

Time will tell.

Democrats are doing everything they can right now to find a way to claim the killer is a right-wing figure. They're making these claims based on speculation and sketchy inferences, not real evidence.

Again, we'll wait for more information, but these recent reports align with the shell casing messages and hardly paint the picture of a conservative Christian MAGA supporter who hated Charlie Kirk so much for being too moderate that he decided to become an assassin.

As always, we'll keep you updated as we learn more.

