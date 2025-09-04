Even VP Vance Has Joined the Lampooning of the Handmaid's Tale Tweet From a HuffPo Reporter

VIP
FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp | 11:50 PM on September 04, 2025
George Kraychyk/Hulu via AP

As Twitchy readers know, our very own Sam J. reported this morning on The Handmaid's Tale cosplayers in D.C. that HuffPo's Jennifer Bendery highlighted as the 'militarization of Trump's America'. No, seriously.

To those with a firm foothold in reality, the image looked like some rather pleasant members of our armed forces standing next to a couple of Handmaid Harpies. To those who have viewed every aspect of life since 2016 through Trump-colored glasses, it was yet another sign of the coming dystopian downfall of the country.

The memers and humorists of Twitter/X wasted no time piling on.

Folks, it HAS to be Gotham City. They're wearing the costumes!

Democrats would do anything for the Ring of Power. Just saying.

HA! We have to admit we laughed at the #UnderHisEye hashtag in the original tweet. Not only did she manage to craft a Babylon Bee-worthy tweet, but she chrome-plated it with that colosally cringeworthy hashtag.

The Handmaid-haranguing was so prevalent that it drew the gaze of VP Vance (#UnderHisEye). He couldn't help but join in the fun.

That explains a lot … Democrats are essentially joyless children.

Others joined the VP in the Star Wars comparison.

Hate Trump, they do. Hate leads to suffering … which they've done for the better part of a decade now.

Nailed it.

Watching right-leaning Twitter/X play with these folks will never get old.

LOL. It's just too much fun!

Eventually, a passenger of the leftwing media clown car is going to pen a masterpiece claiming Trump was a fascist dictator, but he just wasn't very good at it.

Leftist media doesn't even need to wear costumes to look like clowns.

