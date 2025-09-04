Even VP Vance Has Joined the Lampooning of the Handmaid's Tale Tweet From a HuffPo Reporter

As Twitchy readers know, our very own Sam J. reported this morning on The Handmaid's Tale cosplayers in D.C. that HuffPo's Jennifer Bendery highlighted as the 'militarization of Trump's America'. No, seriously.

To those with a firm foothold in reality, the image looked like some rather pleasant members of our armed forces standing next to a couple of Handmaid Harpies. To those who have viewed every aspect of life since 2016 through Trump-colored glasses, it was yet another sign of the coming dystopian downfall of the country.

The memers and humorists of Twitter/X wasted no time piling on.

A DC resident shared this photo. It looks like a scene from Gotham City, but no, it’s Trump’s America. https://t.co/oLbV1OMYhI pic.twitter.com/pevy58EHFX — Mike Kupari 🚀💥 (@RocketPulpHack) September 4, 2025

Folks, it HAS to be Gotham City. They're wearing the costumes!

"A DC resident shared this photo she took at Union Station yesterday. Looks like a scene from the Fellowship of the Rings, but no, just another day of Trump's militarization of DC right now." https://t.co/4YtouPlm8C pic.twitter.com/kevYj0q16Z — Colin Redemer (@RedemTheTimes) September 4, 2025

Democrats would do anything for the Ring of Power. Just saying.

A DC resident shared this photo she took at Union Station yesterday. Looks like a scene from the Handmaid's Tale, but no, just another day of Trump's militarization of DC right now. #UnderHisEye https://t.co/EqEvN3ilYG pic.twitter.com/NYwghA5vAz — G Rooster✝🐔✡ (@GuatemalanGallo) September 4, 2025

HA! We have to admit we laughed at the #UnderHisEye hashtag in the original tweet. Not only did she manage to craft a Babylon Bee-worthy tweet, but she chrome-plated it with that colosally cringeworthy hashtag.

The Handmaid-haranguing was so prevalent that it drew the gaze of VP Vance (#UnderHisEye). He couldn't help but join in the fun.

This evening my boys played with their lightsaber toys. Looks like a scene out of Star Wars, but no, just another day of Trump’s militarization of DC. https://t.co/KegpdSVXBh — JD Vance (@JDVance) September 5, 2025

That explains a lot … Democrats are essentially joyless children.

Others joined the VP in the Star Wars comparison.

A DC resident shared this photo she took at Union Station yesterday. Looks like a scene from Star Wars, but no, just another day of Trump's militarization of DC right now. #TheseAreNotTheDroids https://t.co/ZtJEBv8y3h pic.twitter.com/0xwkA4TOgw — Russell Flowers (@ChoralReave) September 4, 2025

This looks like a scene from Star Wars, but no this is Trumps America https://t.co/vdQsuR0wXw pic.twitter.com/iJOnsd345N — TSilkies (@Sharkurricane) September 4, 2025

Hate Trump, they do. Hate leads to suffering … which they've done for the better part of a decade now.

She is posting her own cosplay ffs https://t.co/MJoMHhckgt pic.twitter.com/ktJz9PU0QT — Kyle Beckley (@Kyle_Beckley) September 4, 2025

Nailed it.

Watching right-leaning Twitter/X play with these folks will never get old.

This looks like a scene from The Chronicles of the Bleeding One, but no, it’s just another day in Q’watchlock’s America https://t.co/byw6RlfMiW pic.twitter.com/IrhC9I5rzn — Aelfred The Great (@aelfred_D) September 4, 2025

Looks like a scene out of Monster Hunter International, but no, just another day in Trump’s America https://t.co/nFrLIcPsiY pic.twitter.com/uSmCFD6qjI — 🇺🇸 Unnamed Sources 🌲 (@unnamed_sourc3s) September 4, 2025

Looks like a scene from Disney™️ Pixar's©️ Cars, but no, just another day of Trump's militarization of DC right now. #UnderHisEye https://t.co/odtEXJDHmK pic.twitter.com/4AONbVFdjG — cream drizzy (@shrampmannne) September 4, 2025

Looks like a scene out of Jurassic Park, but no, just another day in Trump’s America https://t.co/AVjBC21RGf pic.twitter.com/gvnicJoNvt — gilly (@TylerGilman01) September 4, 2025

LOL. It's just too much fun!

I can't believe the one who illegally removed her bonnet wasn't shot on sight -- what kind of lax militarization zone is this? https://t.co/OcabN2CRa0 — LB (@beyondreasdoubt) September 4, 2025

Eventually, a passenger of the leftwing media clown car is going to pen a masterpiece claiming Trump was a fascist dictator, but he just wasn't very good at it.

Leftist media doesn't even need to wear costumes to look like clowns.

Editor’s Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

