CNN's Latest Attack on Elon Gets Shut Down … by Momma Musk

With Donald Trump as the de facto leader for left-wing whinery, Elon Musk is quickly becoming public enemy number two for the Democrat media machinery. As Twitchy readers know, CNN can't get enough of criticizing the Dem-defeating duo.

The latest wild claims about the eccentric Mars-bound mogul came from CNN panelist Bakari Sellers, accusing Musk of wanting to turn America into an 'apartheid state'.

Sellers went so far as to cite 'some of the things that his own parents have said about him' before ranting about 'xenophobia'. He seemed to be implying that Musk's parents would back up his characterization of their son.

🚨 JUST IN: CNN says Elon Musk wants to turn America into a RACIST APARTHEID STATE, and claims Elon’s mother called him xenophobic



This is on ANOTHER LEVEL of fake news. CNN is beyond desperate.



I’d bet every penny I have @mayemusk never called @elonmusk “xenophobic.”



These… pic.twitter.com/TGfjK2oSoi — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) November 28, 2024

And that's where CNN went wrong … they poked a momma bear. You never poke a momma bear.

Maye Musk caught wind of the smear against her son and took CNN to task.

Oh dear, does @CNN only invite people who are willing to lie? I had to look up xenophobic, so I’ve definitely never used that word. https://t.co/iQFP6R5EQy — Maye Musk (@mayemusk) November 29, 2024

'Xenophobic' obviously has a real definition, but its modern use is simply another word Democrats use to call people bigots.

Mrs. Musk has clearly had enough of the media lying about her son.

Absolutely nobody leaves the garbage CNN is spewing anymore.



Happy Thanksgiving Ms. Musk! — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) November 29, 2024

The responses came rolling in as people pointed out CNN's increasingly desperate tactics.

Invoking "racism" is the left's default setting.



Anything or anyone that challenges their worldview must be racist.



It's their defense mechanism to help them avoid discussing facts and means they don't have to acknowledge real solutions to the problems their leaders cause. — JD Rucker (@JDRucker) November 28, 2024

We're not sure the Left is even capable of making a cogent argument at this point.

Smear tactics won’t work anymore. pic.twitter.com/EPnUo8sFpt — Barefoot Pregnant (@usuallypregnant) November 28, 2024

The lesson of the Boy Who Cried Wolf … or 'Racist!' … is that nobody listens to their nonsense anymore.

I need to convince my Nephew, a Psychiatrist, to specialize in TDS cases. If he did, within a few months, he and the entire Family (all 27 of us) could retire Bora Bora and live happily ever after. https://t.co/Ru7JFRzNRG — Scotchlover (@Scotchlover3) November 29, 2024

Now, there's an idea! If they're going to be crazy anyway, you might as well find a way to monetize their TDS.

Not that we would know anything about that … (Thanks, weirdo leftists!)

The good news is more people have seen this post, than watch CNN. https://t.co/1BFgFyCErg — The One And Only Dirk Lotion (@deeloe1) November 29, 2024

Ouch.

Musk's 'you are the media now' push is gaining traction precisely because outlets like CNN highlight the most fringe voices of the Left and stifle even moderate conservative voices.

It didn't have to be that way. This is what they've chosen.

Oh, and don't mess with a mother's kid. That warning doesn't end with age.