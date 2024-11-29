LOL WUT? Feminist 'Hydrosexual Researcher' Releases Study on Brine Shrimp You Have to...
CNN's Latest Attack on Elon Gets Shut Down … by Momma Musk

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  2:50 PM on November 29, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

With Donald Trump as the de facto leader for left-wing whinery, Elon Musk is quickly becoming public enemy number two for the Democrat media machinery. As Twitchy readers know, CNN can't get enough of criticizing the Dem-defeating duo.

The latest wild claims about the eccentric Mars-bound mogul came from CNN panelist Bakari Sellers, accusing Musk of wanting to turn America into an 'apartheid state'.

Sellers went so far as to cite 'some of the things that his own parents have said about him' before ranting about 'xenophobia'. He seemed to be implying that Musk's parents would back up his characterization of their son.

And that's where CNN went wrong … they poked a momma bear. You never poke a momma bear.

Maye Musk caught wind of the smear against her son and took CNN to task.

'Xenophobic' obviously has a real definition, but its modern use is simply another word Democrats use to call people bigots.

Mrs. Musk has clearly had enough of the media lying about her son.

The responses came rolling in as people pointed out CNN's increasingly desperate tactics.

We're not sure the Left is even capable of making a cogent argument at this point.

The lesson of the Boy Who Cried Wolf … or 'Racist!' … is that nobody listens to their nonsense anymore.

Now, there's an idea! If they're going to be crazy anyway, you might as well find a way to monetize their TDS.

Not that we would know anything about that … (Thanks, weirdo leftists!)

Ouch.

Musk's 'you are the media now' push is gaining traction precisely because outlets like CNN highlight the most fringe voices of the Left and stifle even moderate conservative voices.

It didn't have to be that way. This is what they've chosen.

Oh, and don't mess with a mother's kid. That warning doesn't end with age.

